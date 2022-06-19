Sarine Technologies : Immediate Report

6/19/22, 7:12 PM Share Buy Back - Daily Share Buy-Back Notice::Daily Share Buy-Back Notice 17 June 2022

SHARE BUY BACK - DAILY SHARE BUY-BACK NOTICE::DAILY SHARE BUY-BACK NOTICE 17 JUNE 2022

Issuer & Securities

Issuer/ Manager

SARINE TECHNOLOGIES LTD.

Securities

SARINE TECHNOLOGIES LTD - IL0010927254 - U77

Stapled Security

No

Announcement Details

Announcement Title

Share Buy Back - Daily Share Buy-Back Notice

Date &Time of Broadcast

19-Jun-2022 23:42:45

Status

New

Announcement Sub Title

Daily Share Buy-Back Notice 17 June 2022

Announcement Reference

SG220619OTHRKZ54

Submitted By (Co./ Ind. Name)

Amir J. Zolty

Designation

Company Secretary

Effective Date and Time of the event

20/06/2022 00:00:00

Description (Please provide a detailed description of the event in the box below)

Please note that Sarine Technologies Ltd. bought back 32,000 shares on Friday, June 17, 2022.

Additional Details

Start date for mandate of daily share buy-back

26/04/2022

Section A

Name of Overseas exchange where company has dual listing

Tel Aviv Stock Exchange