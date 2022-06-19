Sarine Technologies : Immediate Report

|
6/19/22, 7:12 PM
|
Share Buy Back - Daily Share Buy-Back Notice::Daily Share Buy-Back Notice 17 June 2022
Issuer & Securities
Issuer/ Manager
SARINE TECHNOLOGIES LTD.
Securities
SARINE TECHNOLOGIES LTD - IL0010927254 - U77
Stapled Security
No
Announcement Details
Announcement Title
Share Buy Back - Daily Share Buy-Back Notice
Date &Time of Broadcast
19-Jun-2022 23:42:45
Status
New
Announcement Sub Title
Daily Share Buy-Back Notice 17 June 2022
Announcement Reference
SG220619OTHRKZ54
Submitted By (Co./ Ind. Name)
Amir J. Zolty
Designation
Company Secretary
Effective Date and Time of the event
20/06/2022 00:00:00
Description (Please provide a detailed description of the event in the box below)
Please note that Sarine Technologies Ltd. bought back 32,000 shares on Friday, June 17, 2022.
Additional Details
Start date for mandate of daily share buy-back
26/04/2022
Section A
Name of Overseas exchange where company has dual listing
Tel Aviv Stock Exchange