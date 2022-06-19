Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Singapore
  4. Singapore Stock Exchange
  5. Sarine Technologies Ltd.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    U77   IL0010927254

SARINE TECHNOLOGIES LTD.

(U77)
  Report
Delayed Singapore Stock Exchange  -  05:07 2022-06-17 am EDT
0.4100 SGD   -1.20%
01:14pSARINE TECHNOLOGIES : Immediate Report
PU
06/12SARINE TECHNOLOGIES : Immediate Report
PU
06/09SARINE TECHNOLOGIES : Share buy back
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Sarine Technologies : Immediate Report

06/19/2022 | 01:14pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

6/19/22, 7:12 PM

Share Buy Back - Daily Share Buy-Back Notice::Daily Share Buy-Back Notice 17 June 2022

SHARE BUY BACK - DAILY SHARE BUY-BACK NOTICE::DAILY SHARE BUY-BACK NOTICE 17 JUNE 2022

Issuer & Securities

Issuer/ Manager

SARINE TECHNOLOGIES LTD.

Securities

SARINE TECHNOLOGIES LTD - IL0010927254 - U77

Stapled Security

No

Announcement Details

Announcement Title

Share Buy Back - Daily Share Buy-Back Notice

Date &Time of Broadcast

19-Jun-2022 23:42:45

Status

New

Announcement Sub Title

Daily Share Buy-Back Notice 17 June 2022

Announcement Reference

SG220619OTHRKZ54

Submitted By (Co./ Ind. Name)

Amir J. Zolty

Designation

Company Secretary

Effective Date and Time of the event

20/06/2022 00:00:00

Description (Please provide a detailed description of the event in the box below)

Please note that Sarine Technologies Ltd. bought back 32,000 shares on Friday, June 17, 2022.

Additional Details

Start date for mandate of daily share buy-back

26/04/2022

Section A

Name of Overseas exchange where company has dual listing

Tel Aviv Stock Exchange

6/19/22, 7:12 PM

Share Buy Back - Daily Share Buy-Back Notice::Daily Share Buy-Back Notice 17 June 2022

Maximum number of shares authorised for purchase

17,554,514

Purchase made by way of market acquisition

Yes

Singapore Exchange

Overseas Exchange

Date of Purchase

17/06/2022

17/06/2022

Total Number of shares purchased

32,000

0

Number of shares cancelled

0

0

Number of shares held as treasury shares

32,000

32,000

Price Paid per share

Price Paid per share

SGD 0.415

ILS

0

Total Consideration (including stamp duties, clearing changes etc) paid or payable for

SGD

ILS

the shares

13,310.54

0

Section B

Purchase made by way of off-market acquisition on equal access scheme

No

Section C

Cumulative No. of shares purchased to date^

Number

Percentage#

By way of Market Acquisition

535,500

0.15

By way off Market Acquisition on equal access scheme

0

0

Total

535,500

0.15

#Percentage of company's issued shares excluding treasury shares as at the date of the share buy-back resolution ^From the date on which share buy-back mandate is obtained

Section D

Number of issued shares excluding treasury shares after purchase

350,752,175

Number of treasury shares held after purchase

4,925,700

Disclaimer

Sarine Technologies Ltd. published this content on 19 June 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 19 June 2022 17:13:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about SARINE TECHNOLOGIES LTD.
01:14pSARINE TECHNOLOGIES : Immediate Report
PU
06/12SARINE TECHNOLOGIES : Immediate Report
PU
06/09SARINE TECHNOLOGIES : Share buy back
PU
06/06SARINE TECHNOLOGIES : Share buy back
PU
06/01SARINE TECHNOLOGIES : Immediate Report
PU
05/27SARINE TECHNOLOGIES : Immediate Report
PU
05/26Sarine Technologies Ltd. Approves Final Dividend for the Year Ended 31 December 2021
CI
05/23SARINE TECHNOLOGIES : Immediate Report
PU
05/22Sarine Technologies Ltd. Announces Galaxy Inclusion Mapping Systems Offer New Pay Per V..
CI
05/20Sarine Technologies Takes Legal Actions Against Intellectual Property Infringers in Ind..
MT
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 57,2 M - -
Net income 2022 9,81 M - -
Net cash 2022 46,6 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 10,5x
Yield 2022 6,84%
Capitalization 103 M 103 M -
EV / Sales 2022 0,99x
EV / Sales 2023 0,89x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 69,9%
Chart SARINE TECHNOLOGIES LTD.
Duration : Period :
Sarine Technologies Ltd. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SARINE TECHNOLOGIES LTD.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 1
Last Close Price 0,29 $
Average target price 0,36 $
Spread / Average Target 23,1%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
David Sydney Block Group Chief Executive Officer
William L. Kessler Group Chief Financial Officer
Daniel Benjamin Glinert Chairman
Abraham Meir Kerner Chief Technology Officer
Zeev Copel Vice President-Research & Development
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
SARINE TECHNOLOGIES LTD.-33.87%103
ATLAS COPCO AB-38.17%44 368
PARKER-HANNIFIN CORPORATION-25.70%30 343
FANUC CORPORATION-15.69%29 169
SANDVIK AB-28.76%22 132
TECHTRONIC INDUSTRIES CO. LTD.-46.55%19 385