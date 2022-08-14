Log in
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Singapore
  4. Singapore Stock Exchange
  5. Sarine Technologies Ltd.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    U77   IL0010927254

SARINE TECHNOLOGIES LTD.

(U77)
  Report
Delayed Singapore Stock Exchange  -  05:04 2022-08-12 am EDT
0.3950 SGD    0.00%
08/11SARINE TECHNOLOGIES : Share buy back
PU
08/09Sarine Technologies to Pay Interim Dividend Despite Lower H1 Profit, Revenue
MT
08/08SARINE TECHNOLOGIES : Report of Periodic or Interim Report
PU
Sarine Technologies : Immediate Report

08/14/2022 | 01:53pm EDT
8/14/22, 6:53 PM

Share Buy Back - Daily Share Buy-Back Notice::Daily Share Buy-Back Notice 11 August 2022

Issuer & Securities

Issuer/ Manager

SARINE TECHNOLOGIES LTD.

Securities

SARINE TECHNOLOGIES LTD - IL0010927254 - U77

Stapled Security

No

Announcement Details

Announcement Title

Share Buy Back - Daily Share Buy-Back Notice

Date &Time of Broadcast

11-Aug-2022 22:59:55

Status

New

Announcement Sub Title

Daily Share Buy-Back Notice 11 August 2022

Announcement Reference

SG220811OTHR36ZD

Submitted By (Co./ Ind. Name)

Amir J. Zolty

Designation

Company Secretary

Effective Date and Time of the event

11/08/2022 17:00:00

Description (Please provide a detailed description of the event in the box below)

Please note that Sarine Technologies Ltd. bought back 50,000 shares today, 11 August 2022.

Additional Details

Start date for mandate of daily share buy-back

26/04/2022

Section A

Name of Overseas exchange where company has dual listing

Tel Aviv Stock Exchange

Maximum number of shares authorised for purchase

17,554,514

Purchase made by way of market acquisition

Yes

Singapore Exchange

Overseas Exchange

Date of Purchase

11/08/2022

11/08/2022

Total Number of shares purchased

50,000

0

Number of shares cancelled

0

0

Number of shares held as treasury shares

50,000

0

Price Paid per share

Price Paid per share

SGD 0.395

ILS

0

Total Consideration (including stamp duties, clearing changes etc) paid or payable for

SGD

ILS

the shares

19,795.43

0

Section B

Purchase made by way of off-market acquisition on equal access scheme

No

Section C

Cumulative No. of shares purchased to date^

Number

Percentage#

By way of Market Acquisition

961,700

0.27

By way off Market Acquisition on equal access scheme

0

0

Total

961,700

0.27

#Percentage of company's issued shares excluding treasury shares as at the date of the share buy-back resolution ^From the date on which share buy-back mandate is obtained

Section D

Number of issued shares excluding treasury shares after purchase

350,325,975

Number of treasury shares held after purchase

5,351,900

Disclaimer

Sarine Technologies Ltd. published this content on 14 August 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 14 August 2022 17:52:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 57,2 M - -
Net income 2022 11,2 M - -
Net cash 2022 46,6 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 9,02x
Yield 2022 8,68%
Capitalization 101 M 101 M -
EV / Sales 2022 0,95x
EV / Sales 2023 0,83x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 69,8%
Chart SARINE TECHNOLOGIES LTD.
Duration : Period :
Sarine Technologies Ltd. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SARINE TECHNOLOGIES LTD.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 1
Last Close Price 0,29 $
Average target price 0,37 $
Spread / Average Target 26,8%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
David Sydney Block Group Chief Executive Officer
William L. Kessler Group Chief Financial Officer
Daniel Benjamin Glinert Chairman
Abraham Meir Kerner Chief Technology Officer
Zeev Copel Vice President-Research & Development
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
SARINE TECHNOLOGIES LTD.-36.29%101
ATLAS COPCO AB-26.24%53 220
PARKER-HANNIFIN CORPORATION-3.18%39 539
FANUC CORPORATION0.31%35 014
FORTIVE CORPORATION-10.20%24 362
SANDVIK AB-27.38%22 545