Sarine Technologies : Immediate Report

SHARE BUY BACK - DAILY SHARE BUY-BACK NOTICE::DAILY SHARE BUY-BACK NOTICE 22 AUGUST 2022

SARINE TECHNOLOGIES LTD.

SARINE TECHNOLOGIES LTD - IL0010927254 - U77 0

No

Share Buy Back - Daily Share Buy-Back Notice

22-Aug-2022 22:23:35

New

Daily Share Buy-Back Notice 22 August 2022

SG220822OTHRQKSQ

Amir J. Zolty

Company Secretary

22/08/2022 17:00:00

Please note that Sarine Technologies Ltd. bought back 20,000 shares today, 22 August 2022.

26/04/2022

Tel Aviv Stock Exchange