    U77   IL0010927254

SARINE TECHNOLOGIES LTD.

(U77)
  Report
Delayed Singapore Stock Exchange  -  05:04 2022-09-01 am EDT
0.3800 SGD    0.00%
Sarine Technologies : Immediate Report

09/01/2022 | 12:51pm EDT
9/1/22, 1:44 PM

REPL::Share Buy Back - Daily Share Buy-Back Notice::Daily Share Buy-Back Notice 31 August 2022

REPL::SHARE BUY BACK - DAILY SHARE BUY-BACK NOTICE::DAILY SHARE BUY-BACK NOTICE 31 AUGUST 2022

Issuer & Securities

Issuer/ Manager

SARINE TECHNOLOGIES LTD.

Securities

SARINE TECHNOLOGIES LTD - IL0010927254 - U77 0

Stapled Security

No

Announcement Details

Announcement Title

Share Buy Back - Daily Share Buy-Back Notice

Date &Time of Broadcast

01-Sep-2022 18:41:50

Status

Replacement

Announcement Sub Title

Daily Share Buy-Back Notice 31 August 2022

Announcement Reference

SG220831OTHR3N1W

Submitted By (Co./ Ind. Name)

Amir J. Zolty

Designation

Company Secretary

Effective Date and Time of the event

31/08/2022 17:00:00

Description (Please provide a detailed description of the event in the box below)

Please note that Sarine Technologies Ltd bought-back 15,000 shares today. (Price paid per share was updated).

Additional Details

Start date for mandate of daily share buy-back

26/04/2022

Section A

Name of Overseas exchange where company has dual listing

9/1/22, 1:44 PM

REPL::Share Buy Back - Daily Share Buy-Back Notice::Daily Share Buy-Back Notice 31 August 2022

Tel Aviv Stock Exchange

Maximum number of shares authorised for purchase 17,554,514

Purchase made by way of market acquisition

Yes

Singapore Exchange

Overseas Exchange

Date of Purchase

31/08/2022

31/08/2022

Total Number of shares purchased

15,000

0

Number of shares cancelled

0

0

Number of shares held as treasury shares

15,000

0

Price Paid per share

Price Paid per share

SGD 0.385

ILS

0

Total Consideration (including stamp duties, clearing changes etc) paid or payable for

SGD

ILS

the shares

5,816.82

0

Section B

Purchase made by way of off-market acquisition on equal access scheme

No

Section C

Cumulative No. of shares purchased to date^

Number

Percentage#

By way of Market Acquisition

1,449,400

0.41

By way off Market Acquisition on equal access scheme

0

0

Total

1,449,400

0.41

#Percentage of company's issued shares excluding treasury shares as at the date of the share buy-back resolution ^From the date on which share buy-back mandate is obtained

Section D

Number of issued shares excluding treasury shares after purchase

350,483,295

Number of treasury shares held after purchase

5,839,600

Disclaimer

Sarine Technologies Ltd. published this content on 01 September 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 01 September 2022 16:50:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 57,2 M - -
Net income 2022 11,2 M - -
Net cash 2022 46,6 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 8,55x
Yield 2022 9,15%
Capitalization 95,4 M 95,4 M -
EV / Sales 2022 0,85x
EV / Sales 2023 0,74x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 69,9%
Chart SARINE TECHNOLOGIES LTD.
Duration : Period :
Sarine Technologies Ltd. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SARINE TECHNOLOGIES LTD.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 1
Last Close Price 0,27 $
Average target price 0,36 $
Spread / Average Target 33,7%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
David Sydney Block Group Chief Executive Officer
William L. Kessler Group Chief Financial Officer
Daniel Benjamin Glinert Chairman
Abraham Meir Kerner Chief Technology Officer
Zeev Copel Vice President-Research & Development
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
SARINE TECHNOLOGIES LTD.-38.71%95
ATLAS COPCO AB-30.50%48 135
PARKER-HANNIFIN CORPORATION-16.70%34 027
FANUC CORPORATION-7.57%31 097
FORTIVE CORPORATION-16.99%22 520
TECHTRONIC INDUSTRIES CO. LTD.-39.95%21 785