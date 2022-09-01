Sarine Technologies : Immediate Report

9/1/22, 1:44 PM REPL::Share Buy Back - Daily Share Buy-Back Notice::Daily Share Buy-Back Notice 31 August 2022

REPL::SHARE BUY BACK - DAILY SHARE BUY-BACK NOTICE::DAILY SHARE BUY-BACK NOTICE 31 AUGUST 2022

SARINE TECHNOLOGIES LTD.

SARINE TECHNOLOGIES LTD - IL0010927254 - U77 0

No

Share Buy Back - Daily Share Buy-Back Notice

01-Sep-2022 18:41:50

Replacement

Daily Share Buy-Back Notice 31 August 2022

SG220831OTHR3N1W

Amir J. Zolty

Company Secretary

31/08/2022 17:00:00

Please note that Sarine Technologies Ltd bought-back 15,000 shares today. (Price paid per share was updated).

26/04/2022

