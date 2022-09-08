Sarine Technologies : Immediate Report

9/7/22, 6:30 PM Share Buy Back - Daily Share Buy-Back Notice::Daily Share Buy-Back Notice 7 September 2022

SHARE BUY BACK - DAILY SHARE BUY-BACK NOTICE::DAILY SHARE BUY-BACK NOTICE 7 SEPTEMBER 2022

Issuer & Securities

Issuer/ Manager

SARINE TECHNOLOGIES LTD.

Securities

SARINE TECHNOLOGIES LTD - IL0010927254 - U77 0

Stapled Security

No

Announcement Details

Announcement Title

Share Buy Back - Daily Share Buy-Back Notice

Date &Time of Broadcast

07-Sep-2022 23:04:27

Status

New

Announcement Sub Title

Daily Share Buy-Back Notice 7 September 2022

Announcement Reference

SG220907OTHRJF0F

Submitted By (Co./ Ind. Name)

Amir J. Zolty

Designation

Company Secretary

Effective Date and Time of the event

07/09/2022 17:00:00

Description (Please provide a detailed description of the event in the box below)

Please note that Sarine Technologies Ltd. bought-back 17,200 shares today.

Additional Details

Start date for mandate of daily share buy-back

26/04/2022

Section A

Name of Overseas exchange where company has dual listing

Tel Aviv Stock Exchange