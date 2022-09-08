Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Singapore
  4. Singapore Stock Exchange
  5. Sarine Technologies Ltd.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    U77   IL0010927254

SARINE TECHNOLOGIES LTD.

(U77)
  Report
Delayed Singapore Stock Exchange  -  02:22 2022-09-08 am EDT
0.3750 SGD   -1.32%
02:10aSARINE TECHNOLOGIES : Immediate Report
PU
09/07Sarine Technologies Buys Back Shares
MT
09/06SARINE TECHNOLOGIES : Immediate Report
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Sarine Technologies : Immediate Report

09/08/2022 | 02:10am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

9/7/22, 6:30 PM

Share Buy Back - Daily Share Buy-Back Notice::Daily Share Buy-Back Notice 7 September 2022

SHARE BUY BACK - DAILY SHARE BUY-BACK NOTICE::DAILY SHARE BUY-BACK NOTICE 7 SEPTEMBER 2022

Issuer & Securities

Issuer/ Manager

SARINE TECHNOLOGIES LTD.

Securities

SARINE TECHNOLOGIES LTD - IL0010927254 - U77 0

Stapled Security

No

Announcement Details

Announcement Title

Share Buy Back - Daily Share Buy-Back Notice

Date &Time of Broadcast

07-Sep-2022 23:04:27

Status

New

Announcement Sub Title

Daily Share Buy-Back Notice 7 September 2022

Announcement Reference

SG220907OTHRJF0F

Submitted By (Co./ Ind. Name)

Amir J. Zolty

Designation

Company Secretary

Effective Date and Time of the event

07/09/2022 17:00:00

Description (Please provide a detailed description of the event in the box below)

Please note that Sarine Technologies Ltd. bought-back 17,200 shares today.

Additional Details

Start date for mandate of daily share buy-back

26/04/2022

Section A

Name of Overseas exchange where company has dual listing

Tel Aviv Stock Exchange

9/7/22, 6:30 PM

Share Buy Back - Daily Share Buy-Back Notice::Daily Share Buy-Back Notice 7 September 2022

Maximum number of shares authorised for purchase

17,554,514

Purchase made by way of market acquisition

Yes

Singapore Exchange

Overseas Exchange

Date of Purchase

07/09/2022

07/09/2022

Total Number of shares purchased

17,200

0

Number of shares cancelled

0

0

Number of shares held as treasury shares

17,200

0

Price Paid per share

Price Paid per share

SGD 0.38

ILS

0

Total Consideration (including stamp duties, clearing changes etc) paid or payable for

SGD

ILS

the shares

6,611.17

0

Section B

Purchase made by way of off-market acquisition on equal access scheme

No

Section C

Cumulative No. of shares purchased to date^

Number

Percentage#

By way of Market Acquisition

1,515,600

0.43

By way off Market Acquisition on equal access scheme

0

0

Total

1,515,600

0.43

#Percentage of company's issued shares excluding treasury shares as at the date of the share buy-back resolution ^From the date on which share buy-back mandate is obtained

Section D

Number of issued shares excluding treasury shares after purchase

350,417,095

Number of treasury shares held after purchase

5,905,800

Disclaimer

Sarine Technologies Ltd. published this content on 08 September 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 08 September 2022 06:09:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about SARINE TECHNOLOGIES LTD.
02:10aSARINE TECHNOLOGIES : Immediate Report
PU
09/07Sarine Technologies Buys Back Shares
MT
09/06SARINE TECHNOLOGIES : Immediate Report
PU
09/01SARINE TECHNOLOGIES : Immediate Report
PU
09/01SARINE TECHNOLOGIES : Immediate Report
PU
08/25SARINE TECHNOLOGIES : Immediate Report
PU
08/22SARINE TECHNOLOGIES : Immediate Report
PU
08/18SARINE TECHNOLOGIES LTD. : Ex-dividend day for interim dividend
FA
08/17SARINE TECHNOLOGIES : Share buy back
PU
08/16Sarine Technologies Launches AI-Based Grading Technology for Diamond Manufacturers; Sha..
MT
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 57,2 M - -
Net income 2022 11,2 M - -
Net cash 2022 46,6 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 8,48x
Yield 2022 9,23%
Capitalization 94,6 M 94,6 M -
EV / Sales 2022 0,84x
EV / Sales 2023 0,73x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 69,8%
Chart SARINE TECHNOLOGIES LTD.
Duration : Period :
Sarine Technologies Ltd. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SARINE TECHNOLOGIES LTD.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 1
Last Close Price 0,27 $
Average target price 0,36 $
Spread / Average Target 34,8%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
David Sydney Block Group Chief Executive Officer
William L. Kessler Group Chief Financial Officer
Daniel Benjamin Glinert Chairman
Abraham Meir Kerner Chief Technology Officer
Zeev Copel Vice President-Research & Development
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
SARINE TECHNOLOGIES LTD.-38.71%95
ATLAS COPCO AB-30.28%47 581
PARKER-HANNIFIN CORPORATION-14.18%34 223
FANUC CORPORATION-7.49%30 193
FORTIVE CORPORATION-17.33%22 428
TECHTRONIC INDUSTRIES CO. LTD.-41.66%21 163