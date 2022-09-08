Sarine Technologies : Immediate Report
SHARE BUY BACK - DAILY SHARE BUY-BACK NOTICE::DAILY SHARE BUY-BACK NOTICE 7 SEPTEMBER 2022
Please note that Sarine Technologies Ltd. bought-back 17,200 shares today.
Maximum number of shares authorised for purchase
17,554,514
Purchase made by way of market acquisition
Yes
Singapore Exchange
Overseas Exchange
Date of Purchase
07/09/2022
07/09/2022
Total Number of shares purchased
17,200
0
Number of shares cancelled
0
0
Number of shares held as treasury shares
17,200
0
Price Paid per share
SGD 0.38
ILS
0
Total Consideration (including stamp duties, clearing changes etc) paid or payable for
SGD
ILS
the shares
6,611.17
0
Purchase made by way of off-market acquisition on equal access scheme
No
Cumulative No. of shares purchased to date^
Number
Percentage#
By way of Market Acquisition
1,515,600
0.43
By way off Market Acquisition on equal access scheme
0
0
Total
1,515,600
0.43
#Percentage of company's issued shares excluding treasury shares as at the date of the share buy-back resolution ^From the date on which share buy-back mandate is obtained
Number of issued shares excluding treasury shares after purchase
350,417,095
Number of treasury shares held after purchase
5,905,800
Sarine Technologies Ltd. published this content on 08 September 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 08 September 2022 06:09:04 UTC.
© Publicnow 2022
Please enable JavaScript in your browser's settings to use dynamic charts.