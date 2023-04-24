Sarine Technologies : Immediate Report

Sarine Technologies Ltd.

(Israel Registration No.511332207)

RESOLUTIONS PASSED AT EXTRAORDINARY GENERAL GENERAL

MEETING

Pursuant to Clause 704(16) of the Listing Manual of the Singapore Exchange Securities Trading Limited, the Board of Directors of Sarine Technologies Ltd. (the "Company") wishes to announce that the following resolutions put to the Extraorinary General Meeting of the Company held on 24 April 2023 were duly passed:-

Resolution No. and Total For Against Details Number of Shares represented by voted for and against the relevant resolution Number of As a Number of As a shares percentage shares percentage of total of total number of number of votes for votes for and and against against the the resolution resolution (%) (%) 1. To approve the 127,562,593 127,415,141 99.88% 147,452 0.12% proposed renewal of the Share Buy-Back Mandate

TS TAY Public Accounting Corporation (Central Management Services Pte Ltd) was appointed as scrutineer for the purpose of the poll taken in the aforesaid Annual General Meeting.

Ori Limor, CPA was appointed as scrutineer for the purpose of the votes casted by certain Israeli shareholders and submitted to the Company.

Amir Jacob Zolty

Company Secretary

24 April 2023