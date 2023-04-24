Advanced search
    U77   IL0010927254

SARINE TECHNOLOGIES LTD.

(U77)
Delayed Singapore Stock Exchange  -  05:06:01 2023-04-24 am EDT
0.4400 SGD    0.00%
Sarine Technologies : Immediate Report
PU
04/05Sarine Technologies Names CFO; Shares Down 3%
MT
04/04Sarine Technologies Ltd. Announces Cessation of William Kessler, Chief Financial Officer Effective July 1, 2023
CI
Sarine Technologies : Immediate Report

04/24/2023 | 11:28am EDT
Sarine Technologies Ltd.

(Israel Registration No.511332207)

RESOLUTIONS PASSED AT EXTRAORDINARY GENERAL GENERAL

MEETING

Pursuant to Clause 704(16) of the Listing Manual of the Singapore Exchange Securities Trading Limited, the Board of Directors of Sarine Technologies Ltd. (the "Company") wishes to announce that the following resolutions put to the Extraorinary General Meeting of the Company held on 24 April 2023 were duly passed:-

Resolution

No.

and

Total

For

Against

Details

Number

of

Shares

represented

by voted for

and

against

the

relevant

resolution

Number of

As

a

Number of

As

a

shares

percentage

shares

percentage

of

total

of

total

number of

number of

votes

for

votes

for

and

and against

against the

the

resolution

resolution

(%)

(%)

1. To

approve

the

127,562,593

127,415,141

99.88%

147,452

0.12%

proposed

renewal of

the Share Buy-Back

Mandate

TS TAY Public Accounting Corporation (Central Management Services Pte Ltd) was appointed as scrutineer for the purpose of the poll taken in the aforesaid Annual General Meeting.

Ori Limor, CPA was appointed as scrutineer for the purpose of the votes casted by certain Israeli shareholders and submitted to the Company.

Amir Jacob Zolty

Company Secretary

24 April 2023

Disclaimer

Sarine Technologies Ltd. published this content on 24 April 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein.


© Publicnow 2023
