Sarine Technologies : Immediate Report

Sarine Technologies Ltd.
(Israel Registration No.511332207)
RESOLUTIONS PASSED AT EXTRAORDINARY GENERAL GENERAL
MEETING
Pursuant to Clause 704(16) of the Listing Manual of the Singapore Exchange Securities Trading Limited, the Board of Directors of Sarine Technologies Ltd. (the "Company") wishes to announce that the following resolutions put to the Extraorinary General Meeting of the Company held on 24 April 2023 were duly passed:-
|
Resolution
|
No.
|
and
|
Total
|
|
For
|
|
|
Against
|
|
Details
|
|
|
|
Number
|
of
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Shares
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
represented
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
by voted for
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
and
|
against
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
the
|
relevant
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
resolution
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Number of
|
|
As
|
a
|
Number of
|
As
|
a
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
shares
|
|
percentage
|
shares
|
percentage
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
of
|
total
|
|
of
|
total
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
number of
|
|
number of
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
votes
|
for
|
|
votes
|
for
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
and
|
|
|
and against
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
against the
|
|
the
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
resolution
|
|
resolution
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
(%)
|
|
|
(%)
|
|
1. To
|
approve
|
the
|
127,562,593
|
|
127,415,141
|
|
99.88%
|
147,452
|
0.12%
|
|
proposed
|
renewal of
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
the Share Buy-Back
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Mandate
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
TS TAY Public Accounting Corporation (Central Management Services Pte Ltd) was appointed as scrutineer for the purpose of the poll taken in the aforesaid Annual General Meeting.
Ori Limor, CPA was appointed as scrutineer for the purpose of the votes casted by certain Israeli shareholders and submitted to the Company.
Amir Jacob Zolty
Company Secretary
24 April 2023
Disclaimer
Sarine Technologies Ltd. published this content on 24 April 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 24 April 2023 15:27:33 UTC.