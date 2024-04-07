Effective Date and Time of the event

04/04/2024 17:00:00

Description (Please provide a detailed description of the event in the box below)

Please note that Sarine Technologies Ltd. bought back 45,300 shares on 4 April 2024.

Please note also that the Company issued 24,120 shares as of 3 April 2024 (as a result of exercise of options - and hence the change in the issued share capital - compared to our previous announcement)

Additional Details

Start date for mandate of daily share buy-back24/04/2023

Section A

Name of Overseas exchange where company has dual listing

Tel-Aviv Stock Exchange

Maximum number of shares authorised for purchase 17,446,614

Purchase made by way of market acquisition

Yes