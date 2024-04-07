4/4/24, 8:05 PM
Share Buy Back - Daily Share Buy-Back Notice::Daily Share Buy-Back Notice 4 April 2024
SHARE BUY BACK - DAILY SHARE BUY-BACK NOTICE::DAILY SHARE BUY-BACK NOTICE 4 APRIL 2024
Issuer & Securities
Issuer/ Manager
SARINE TECHNOLOGIES LTD.
Securities
SARINE TECHNOLOGIES LTD - IL0010927254 - U77
Stapled Security
No
Announcement Details
Announcement Title
Share Buy Back - Daily Share Buy-Back Notice
Date &Time of Broadcast
04-Apr-2024 23:39:08
Status
New
Announcement Sub Title
Daily Share Buy-Back Notice 4 April 2024
Announcement Reference
SG240404OTHRU934
Submitted By (Co./ Ind. Name)
Amir J. Zolty
Designation
Company Secretary
https://links.sgx.com/1.0.0/corporate-announcements/3K7CX3R1FF1BDRP3/21379a7cb1101fd8e471aa386fadbc11e1e0a027ca12d78858d6c6266a9279cf
1/3
4/4/24, 8:05 PM
Share Buy Back - Daily Share Buy-Back Notice::Daily Share Buy-Back Notice 4 April 2024
Effective Date and Time of the event
04/04/2024 17:00:00
Description (Please provide a detailed description of the event in the box below)
Please note that Sarine Technologies Ltd. bought back 45,300 shares on 4 April 2024.
Please note also that the Company issued 24,120 shares as of 3 April 2024 (as a result of exercise of options - and hence the change in the issued share capital - compared to our previous announcement)
Additional Details
Start date for mandate of daily share buy-back24/04/2023
Section A
Name of Overseas exchange where company has dual listing
Tel-Aviv Stock Exchange
Maximum number of shares authorised for purchase 17,446,614
Purchase made by way of market acquisition
Yes
Singapore Exchange
Overseas Exchange
Date of Purchase
04/04/2024
04/04/2024
Total Number of shares purchased
45,300
0
Number of shares cancelled
0
0
Number of shares held as treasury shares
45,300
0
Price Paid per share
Price Paid per share
SGD 0.26
ILS
https://links.sgx.com/1.0.0/corporate-announcements/3K7CX3R1FF1BDRP3/21379a7cb1101fd8e471aa386fadbc11e1e0a027ca12d78858d6c6266a9279cf
2/3
4/4/24, 8:05 PM
Share Buy Back - Daily Share Buy-Back Notice::Daily Share Buy-Back Notice 4 April 2024
0
Total Consideration (including stamp duties, clearing changes etc) paid or payable for
SGD
ILS
the shares
11,830.09
0
Section B
Purchase made by way of off-market acquisition on equal access scheme
No
Section C
Cumulative No. of shares purchased to date^
Number
Percentage#
By way of Market Acquisition
1,823,300
0.53
By way off Market Acquisition on equal access scheme
3,999,874
1.16
Total
5,823,174
1.69
#Percentage of company's issued shares excluding treasury shares as at the date of the share buy-back resolution ^From the date on which share buy-back mandate is obtained
Section D
Number of issued shares excluding treasury shares after purchase
343,456,681
Number of treasury shares held after purchase
13,379,774
https://links.sgx.com/1.0.0/corporate-announcements/3K7CX3R1FF1BDRP3/21379a7cb1101fd8e471aa386fadbc11e1e0a027ca12d78858d6c6266a9279cf
3/3
Attachments
- Original Link
- Original Document
- Permalink
Disclaimer
Sarine Technologies Ltd. published this content on 07 April 2024 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 07 April 2024 14:53:02 UTC.