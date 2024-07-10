Effective Date and Time of the event

10/07/2024 17:00:00

Description (Please provide a detailed description of the event in the box below)

Please note that Sarine Technologies Ltd. bought back 40,000 shares on 10 July 2024.

Additional Details

Start date for mandate of daily share buy-back24/04/2024

Section A

Name of Overseas exchange where company has dual listing

Tel-Aviv Stock Exchange

Maximum number of shares authorised for purchase 17,170,334

Purchase made by way of market acquisition

Yes