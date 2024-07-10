7/10/24, 5:46 PM
SHARE BUY BACK - DAILY SHARE BUY-BACK NOTICE::DAILY SHARE BUY-BACK NOTICE 10 JULY 2024
Effective Date and Time of the event
10/07/2024 17:00:00
Description (Please provide a detailed description of the event in the box below)
Please note that Sarine Technologies Ltd. bought back 40,000 shares on 10 July 2024.
Start date for mandate of daily share buy-back24/04/2024
Section A
Name of Overseas exchange where company has dual listing
Tel-Aviv Stock Exchange
Maximum number of shares authorised for purchase 17,170,334
Purchase made by way of market acquisition
Yes
Singapore Exchange
Overseas Exchange
Date of Purchase
10/07/2024
10/07/2024
Total Number of shares purchased
40,000
0
Number of shares cancelled
0
0
Number of shares held as treasury shares
40,000
0
Price Paid per share
Price Paid per share
SGD 0.26
ILS 0
Total Consideration (including stamp duties, clearing changes etc) paid or payable for the shares
SGD 10,449.68
ILS 0
Section B
Purchase made by way of off-market acquisition on equal access scheme
No
Section C
Cumulative No. of shares purchased to date^
Number
Percentage#
By way of Market Acquisition
2,189,300
0.64
By way off Market Acquisition on equal access scheme
3,999,874
1.16
Total
6,189,174
1.8
#Percentage of company's issued shares excluding treasury shares as at the date of the share buy-back resolution ^From the date on which share buy-back mandate is obtained
Section D
Number of issued shares excluding treasury shares after purchase
343,090,681
Number of treasury shares held after purchase
13,745,774
