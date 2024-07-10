7/10/24, 5:46 PM

Share Buy Back - Daily Share Buy-Back Notice::Daily Share Buy-Back Notice 10 July 2024

SHARE BUY BACK - DAILY SHARE BUY-BACK NOTICE::DAILY SHARE BUY-BACK NOTICE 10 JULY 2024

Issuer & Securities

Issuer/ Manager

SARINE TECHNOLOGIES LTD.

Securities

SARINE TECHNOLOGIES LTD - IL0010927254 - U77

Stapled Security

No

Announcement Details

Announcement Title

Share Buy Back - Daily Share Buy-Back Notice

Date &Time of Broadcast

10-Jul-2024 22:30:14

Status

New

Announcement Sub Title

Daily Share Buy-Back Notice 10 July 2024

Announcement Reference

SG240710OTHR7YCM

Submitted By (Co./ Ind. Name)

Amir J. Zolty

Designation

Company Secretary

https://links.sgx.com/1.0.0/corporate-announcements/663RFP5HJEHDV2DJ/9e1e74cbdc43d7868ee2bae9ca7d1f287f86adc255a70bd638eef79d6f3a9bea

1/3

7/10/24, 5:46 PM

Share Buy Back - Daily Share Buy-Back Notice::Daily Share Buy-Back Notice 10 July 2024

Effective Date and Time of the event

10/07/2024 17:00:00

Description (Please provide a detailed description of the event in the box below)

Please note that Sarine Technologies Ltd. bought back 40,000 shares on 10 July 2024.

Additional Details

Start date for mandate of daily share buy-back24/04/2024

Section A

Name of Overseas exchange where company has dual listing

Tel-Aviv Stock Exchange

Maximum number of shares authorised for purchase 17,170,334

Purchase made by way of market acquisition

Yes

Singapore Exchange

Overseas Exchange

Date of Purchase

10/07/2024

10/07/2024

Total Number of shares purchased

40,000

0

Number of shares cancelled

0

0

Number of shares held as treasury shares

40,000

0

Price Paid per share

Price Paid per share

SGD 0.26

ILS 0

https://links.sgx.com/1.0.0/corporate-announcements/663RFP5HJEHDV2DJ/9e1e74cbdc43d7868ee2bae9ca7d1f287f86adc255a70bd638eef79d6f3a9bea

2/3

7/10/24, 5:46 PM

Share Buy Back - Daily Share Buy-Back Notice::Daily Share Buy-Back Notice 10 July 2024

Total Consideration (including stamp duties, clearing changes etc) paid or payable for the shares

SGD 10,449.68

ILS 0

Section B

Purchase made by way of off-market acquisition on equal access scheme

No

Section C

Cumulative No. of shares purchased to date^

Number

Percentage#

By way of Market Acquisition

2,189,300

0.64

By way off Market Acquisition on equal access scheme

3,999,874

1.16

Total

6,189,174

1.8

#Percentage of company's issued shares excluding treasury shares as at the date of the share buy-back resolution ^From the date on which share buy-back mandate is obtained

Section D

Number of issued shares excluding treasury shares after purchase

343,090,681

Number of treasury shares held after purchase

13,745,774

https://links.sgx.com/1.0.0/corporate-announcements/663RFP5HJEHDV2DJ/9e1e74cbdc43d7868ee2bae9ca7d1f287f86adc255a70bd638eef79d6f3a9bea

3/3

Attachments

  • Original Link
  • Original Document
  • Permalink

Disclaimer

Sarine Technologies Ltd. published this content on 10 July 2024 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 10 July 2024 16:17:03 UTC.