Sarine Technologies : SHARE BUY BACK

DAILY SHARE BUY-BACK NOTICE 7 JULY 2022

SARINE TECHNOLOGIES LTD.

SARINE TECHNOLOGIES LTD - IL0010927254 - U77

Share Buy Back - Daily Share Buy-Back Notice

07-Jul-2022

Daily Share Buy-Back Notice 7 July 2022

SG220707OTHR70L4

Amir J. Zolty

Company Secretary

07/07/2022 17:00:00

1, Please note that Sarine Technologies Ltd . (the "Company") bought-back 40,000 shares today, 7 July 2022.

2, Please note that, in line with the Company's best practices on dealings in securities, and as noted in the Company's annual report for the year ended on 31 December 2021 and in the Company's circular of 4 April 2022, the Company will suspend its buy-back activity, commencing as of end of trade tomorrow, 8 July 2022 until the announcement of its fnancial results of Q2 2022 (and H1 2022).

26/04/2022