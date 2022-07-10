Log in
    U77   IL0010927254

SARINE TECHNOLOGIES LTD.

(U77)
  Report
Delayed Singapore Stock Exchange  -  04:59 2022-07-08 am EDT
0.4050 SGD    0.00%
Sarine Technologies : SHARE BUY BACK

07/10/2022 | 03:04am EDT
7/7/22, 5:59 PM

Share Buy Back - Daily Share Buy-Back Notice::Daily Share Buy-Back Notice 7 July 2022

SHARE BUY BACK - DAILY SHARE BUY-BACK NOTICE::DAILY SHARE BUY-BACK NOTICE 7 JULY 2022

Issuer & Securities

Issuer/ Manager

SARINE TECHNOLOGIES LTD.

Securities

SARINE TECHNOLOGIES LTD - IL0010927254 - U77

Stapled Security

No

Announcement Details

Announcement Title

Share Buy Back - Daily Share Buy-Back Notice

Date &Time of Broadcast

07-Jul-2022 22:57:21

Status

New

Announcement Sub Title

Daily Share Buy-Back Notice 7 July 2022

Announcement Reference

SG220707OTHR70L4

Submitted By (Co./ Ind. Name)

Amir J. Zolty

Designation

Company Secretary

Effective Date and Time of the event

07/07/2022 17:00:00

Description (Please provide a detailed description of the event in the box below)

1, Please note that Sarine Technologies Ltd . (the "Company") bought-back 40,000 shares today, 7 July 2022.

2, Please note that, in line with the Company's best practices on dealings in securities, and as noted in the Company's annual report for the year ended on 31 December 2021 and in the Company's circular of 4 April 2022, the Company will suspend its buy-back activity, commencing as of end of trade tomorrow, 8 July 2022 until the announcement of its fnancial results of Q2 2022 (and H1 2022).

Additional Details

Start date for mandate of daily share buy-back

26/04/2022

7/7/22, 5:59 PM

Share Buy Back - Daily Share Buy-Back Notice::Daily Share Buy-Back Notice 7 July 2022

Section A

Name of Overseas exchange where company has dual listing

Tel Aviv Stock Exchange

Maximum number of shares authorised for purchase

17,554,514

Purchase made by way of market acquisition

Yes

Singapore Exchange

Overseas Exchange

Date of Purchase

07/07/2022

07/07/2022

Total Number of shares purchased

40,000

0

Number of shares cancelled

0

0

Number of shares held as treasury shares

40,000

0

Highest/ Lowest price per share

Highest Price per share

SGD 0.415

ILS

0

Lowest Price per share

SGD 0.41

ILS

0

Total Consideration (including stamp duties, clearing changes etc) paid or payable for

SGD

ILS

the shares

16,611.11

0

Section B

Purchase made by way of off-market acquisition on equal access scheme

No

Section C

Cumulative No. of shares purchased to date^

Number

Percentage#

By way of Market Acquisition

651,700

0.19

By way off Market Acquisition on equal access scheme

0

0

Total

651,700

0.19

#Percentage of company's issued shares excluding treasury shares as at the date of the share buy-back resolution ^From the date on which share buy-back mandate is obtained

Section D

Number of issued shares excluding treasury shares after purchase

350,620,795

Number of treasury shares held after purchase

7/7/22, 5:59 PM

Share Buy Back - Daily Share Buy-Back Notice::Daily Share Buy-Back Notice 7 July 2022

5,041,900

Disclaimer

Sarine Technologies Ltd. published this content on 10 July 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 10 July 2022 07:03:00 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
