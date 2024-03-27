SARITOW SPINNING MILLS LIMITED
March 27, 2024
The General Manager
Pakistan Stock Exchange Limited Stock Exchange Building,
Stock Exchange Road, Karachi
Dear Sir,
Subject: APPOINTMENT OF CHIEF EXECUTIVE
We have to inform you that Mr. M. Zeid Yousuf Saigol has been appointed as Chief Executive of Saritow Spinning Mills Limited for a term of three years with effect from March 27, 2024 in accordance with the provisions of Section 187 of the Companies Act, 2017.
You may please inform the TRE Certificate Holders of the Exchange accordingly.
Thanking you.
Yours faithfully for SARITOW SPINNING MILLS LIMITED
' Companj Secretary
