July 23, 2024

The General Manager

Pakistan Stock Exchange Limited

Stock Exchange Building

Stock Exchange Road

Karachi.

Subject: Disclosure of Interest by a Director CEO, or Executive of a Listed Company and their Spouses and the Substantial Shareholders U/c 5.6.1.(d) of PSX Regulations

Dear Sir,

We have to inform you that the following transaction(s) have been executed by the son of Mr. Yaqoob Habib (Substantial Shareholder) in shares of the Company, details of which are hereunder;

S.

Name of Person with

Details of Transactions

No. of

Form of

No.

Description

Date

Nature

Rate

Share

Market

Shares

Certificates

1.

Mr. Hassan Yaqoob

19-07-2024

Buy

5,000

6.40

Electronic

Ready

(CDC)

2.

Mr. Hassan Yaqoob

22-07-2024

Sell

5,000

5.95

Electronic

Ready

(CDC)

We confirm that the said transaction(s) will be presented in the subsequent board meeting including duly highlighted the non-compliance(s), if any, for their consideration as required under clause No. 5.6. 1.(d) of PSX Regulations and confirm the same to the Exchange.

We further confirm that holding period for the transaction(s) is over six (06) months and in case it is within six (06) months, the cheque equivalent to the profit shall be deposited with SECP as required under Section 105 of the Securities Act, 2015 under intimation to PSX.

Yours Sincerely,

For SARITOW SPINNING MILLS LIMITED

Company Secretary

