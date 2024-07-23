SARITOW SPINNING MILLS LIMITED
July 23, 2024
The General Manager
Pakistan Stock Exchange Limited
Stock Exchange Building
Stock Exchange Road
Karachi.
Subject: Disclosure of Interest by a Director CEO, or Executive of a Listed Company and their Spouses and the Substantial Shareholders U/c 5.6.1.(d) of PSX Regulations
Dear Sir,
We have to inform you that the following transaction(s) have been executed by the son of Mr. Yaqoob Habib (Substantial Shareholder) in shares of the Company, details of which are hereunder;
S.
Name of Person with
Details of Transactions
No. of
Form of
No.
Description
Date
Nature
Rate
Share
Market
Shares
Certificates
1.
Mr. Hassan Yaqoob
19-07-2024
Buy
5,000
6.40
Electronic
Ready
(CDC)
2.
Mr. Hassan Yaqoob
22-07-2024
Sell
5,000
5.95
Electronic
Ready
(CDC)
We confirm that the said transaction(s) will be presented in the subsequent board meeting including duly highlighted the non-compliance(s), if any, for their consideration as required under clause No. 5.6. 1.(d) of PSX Regulations and confirm the same to the Exchange.
We further confirm that holding period for the transaction(s) is over six (06) months and in case it is within six (06) months, the cheque equivalent to the profit shall be deposited with SECP as required under Section 105 of the Securities Act, 2015 under intimation to PSX.
Yours Sincerely,
For SARITOW SPINNING MILLS LIMITED
Company Secretary
