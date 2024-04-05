Prospectus

Dated: August 25th, 2023

Fixed Price Issue

Please read section 26 and 32 of the Companies Act, 2013

SAROJA PHARMA INDUSTRIES INDIA LIMITED

Corporate Identification Number: U24110MH2019PLC319508

REGISTERED OFFICE

CORPORATE OFFICE

CONTACT PERSON

EMAIL AND TELEPHONE

WEBSITE

305, Kailash Tower, Shiv

Shop No. 209, 2nd Floor,

Mrs. Nikita Kumar

info@sarojapharma.com

www.sarojapharma.com

Shristi Complex, Goregaon

Ecstacy, City Of Joy, Jata

Company Secretary and Compliance

+91 (022) 2081 0011

Link Road, Mulund West,

Shankar Dosa Marg, Mulund

Officer

Mumbai (MH) - 400080

West Mumbai (MH) -

400080

PROMOTERS OF

THE COMPANY: MR. BIJU GOPINATHAN NAIR AND MR. MANISH DASHARATH KAMBLE

DETAILS OF THE ISSUE

Types

Fresh Issue Size (₹ in Lakhs)

OFS Size (by Nos. of Shares or by

Total Issue Size (₹ in Lakhs)

Eligibility

amount in ₹)

Fresh Issue

Upto 10,84,800 Equity shares

Nil

Up to ₹ 911.23 Lakhs

THIS ISSUE IS BEING MADE IN TERMS OF

aggregating up to ₹ 911.23

CHAPTER IX OF THE SEBI (ICDR)

Lakhs

REGULATIONS, 2018 AS AMENDED

DETAILS OF OFFER FOR SALE, SELLING SHAREHOLDERS AND THEIR AVERAGE COST OF ACQUISITION - NOT APPLICABLE AS THE ENTIRE ISSUE

CONSTITUTES FRESH ISSUE OF EQUITY SHARES

RISK IN RELATION TO THE FIRST ISSUE

The face value of the Equity Shares is ₹ 10/- each and the Issue Price is 8.40 times of the face value of the Equity Shares. The Issue Price (determined and justified by our Company in consultation with the Lead Manager as stated in "BASIS FOR ISSUE PRICE" on page 74 should not be taken to be indicative of the market price of the Equity Shares after the Equity Shares are listed. No assurance can be given regarding an active or sustained trading in the Equity Shares or regarding the price at which the Equity Shares will be traded after listing

GENERAL RISKS

Investments in Equity and Equity related securities involve a degree of risk and investors should not invest any funds in this Issue unless they can afford to take the risk of losing their entire investment. Investors are advised to read the risk factors carefully before taking an investment decision in the Issue. For taking an investment decision, investors must rely on their own examination of our Company and the Issue including the risks involved. The Equity Shares issued in the Issue have not been recommended or approved by the Securities and Exchange Board of India ("SEBI"), nor does SEBI guarantee the accuracy or adequacy of the Prospectus. Specific attention of the investors is invited to the section "RISK FACTORS" beginning on page 18 of this Prospectus.

ISSUER'S ABSOLUTE RESPONSIBILITY

Our Company, having made all reasonable inquiries, accepts responsibility for and confirms that this Prospectus contains all information with regard to our Company and the Issue, which is material in the context of the Issue, that the information contained in this Prospectus is true and correct in all material aspects and is not misleading in any material respect, that the opinions and intentions expressed herein are honestly held and that there are no other facts, the omission of which makes this Prospectus as a whole or any of such information or the expression of any such opinions or intentions, misleading in any material respect.

LISTING

The Equity Shares Issued through this Prospectus are proposed to be listed on the Emerge Platform of National Stock Exchange of India Limited in terms of the Chapter IX of the SEBI (ICDR) Regulations, 2018 as amended from time to time. For the purpose of this Issue, the Designated Stock Exchange will be the National Stock Exchange of India Limited ("NSE").

LEAD MANAGER TO THE ISSUE

Name and Logo

Contact Person

Email and Telephone

Mr. Mohit R. Goyal

Email Id: merchantbanking@swastika.co.in

Telephone Number: +91-22-26254568-69 /0731-6644244

SWASTIKA INVESTMART LIMITED

REGISTRAR TO THE ISSUE

Email Id: spiil.ipo@kfintech.com

Mr. M Murali Krishna

Telephone Number: +91 40 6716 2222

KFIN TECHNOLOGIES LIMITED

ISSUE SCHEDULE

ISSUE OPENS ON: THURSDAY 31ST AUGUST, 2023

ISSUE CLOSES ON: TUESDAY 05TH SEPTEMBER, 2023

TABLE OF CONTENTS

SECTION I - GENERAL

2

DEFINITIONS AND ABBREVIATIONS

2

PRESENTATION OF FINANCIAL, INDUSTRY AND MARKET DATA

10

FORWARD LOOKING STATEMENTS

11

SECTION II - SUMMARY OF PROSPECTUS

12

SECTION III - RISK FACTORS

18

SECTION IV - INTRODUCTION

31

THE ISSUE

31

SUMMARY OF OUR FINANCIAL INFORMATION

32

SECTION V - GENERAL INFORMATION

35

SECTION VI - CAPITAL STRUCTURE

43

SECTION VII - PARTICULARS OF THE ISSUE

63

OBJECTS OF THE ISSUE

63

BASIS FOR ISSUE PRICE

75

STATEMENT OF POSSIBLE TAX BENEFITS

80

SECTION VIII - ABOUT THE COMPANY

83

INDUSTRY OVERVIEW

83

BUSINESS OVERVIEW

89

KEY INDUSTRY REGULATIONS

103

HISTORY AND CORPORATE STRUCTURE

118

OUR MANAGEMENT

122

OUR PROMOTERS AND PROMOTERS GROUP

135

DIVIDEND POLICY

139

SECTION IX - FINANCIAL INFORMATION OF COMPANY

140

RESTATED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS

140

OTHER FINANCIAL INFORMATION

166

MANAGEMENT'S DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS OF FINANCIAL POSITION AND RESULTS OF

OPERATIONS

167

STATEMENT ON FINANCIAL INDEBTEDNESS

174

CAPITALIZATION STATEMENT

176

SECTION X - LEGAL AND OTHER INFORMATION

177

OUTSTANDING LITIGATIONS AND MATERIAL DEVELOPMENTS

177

GOVERNMENT AND OTHER APPROVALS

181

SECTION XI - INFORMATION WITH RESPECT TO GROUP COMPANIES/ ENTITIES

184

SECTION XII - OTHER REGULATORY AND STATUTORY DISCLOSURES

185

SECTION XIII - ISSUE RELATED INFORMATION

196

TERMS OF THE ISSUE

196

ISSUE STRUCTURE

202

ISSUE PROCEDURE

204

RESTRICTIONS ON FOREIGN OWNERSHIP OF INDIAN SECURITIES

247

SECTION XIV - DESCRIPTION OF EQUITY SHARES AND TERMS OF THE ARTICLES OF

ASSOCIATION

249

SECTION XV - OTHER INFORMATION

280

MATERIAL CONTRACTS AND DOCUMENTS FOR INSPECTION

280

DECLARATION

281

SECTION I - GENERAL

DEFINITIONS AND ABBREVIATIONS

General Terms

Term

Description

"Saroja",

"our

Company",

Saroja Pharma Industries India Limited, A Public Limited Company, Registered Under

"we", "us", "our",

"the

the Companies Act, 2013 and having its Registered Office at 305, Kailash Tower, Shiv

Company",

"the

Issuer

Shristi Complex, Goregaon Link Road, Mulund West, Mumbai, (MH) - 400080.

Company" or "the Issuer"

"We", "us"

or

"our"

or

Unless the context otherwise indicates or implies, refers to our Company.

"Group"

"you", "your" or "yours"

Prospective investors in this Issue.

Our Promoters

Mr. Biju Gopinathan Nair, and Mr. Manish Dasharath Kamble.

Promoters' Group

Companies, individuals and entities (other than companies) as defined under Regulation

2(1)(pp) of the SEBI (ICDR) Regulations, 2018 which is provided in the chapter titled

"Our Promoters and Promoter's Group".

Company Related Terms

Term

Description

Articles

/

Articles

of

Articles of Association of our Company.

Association / AOA

Audit Committee

The audit committee of the Board of Directors constituted in accordance with Section

177 of the Companies Act, 2013. For details refer section titled "OUR

MANAGEMENT" on page 121 of this Prospectus.

Auditor

of

our

Company

/

The Statutory Auditors of our Company, being M/s. Pravin Chandak & Associates,

Statutory Auditor

Chartered Accountants as mentioned in the section titled "GENERAL

INFORMATION" beginning on page 35 of this Prospectus.

Bankers to the Company

Bank of Baroda.

Board of Directors / Board

/

The Board of Directors of Saroja Pharma Industries India Limited unless otherwise

BOD

specified.

Companies Act

The Companies Act, 2013, as amended from time to time.

CIN

Corporate Identification Number of our Company i.e. U24110MH2019PLC319508.

CMD

Chairman and Managing Director, being Mr. Biju Gopinathan Nair

Chief Financial Officer (CFO)

The Chief Financial officer of our Company, being Ms. Yogita Maheshwari.

Company

Secretary

and

The Company Secretary and Compliance officer of the Company, being Ms. Nikita

Company Officer (CS)

Kumar.

Depositories Act

The Depositories Act, 1996, as amended from time to time.

DIN

Directors Identification Number.

Equity Shares

Equity Shares of our Company of Face Value of ₹ 10/- each unless otherwise specified

in the context thereof.

Equity Shareholders

Persons/ Entities holding Equity Shares of Our Company.

ED

Executive Director.

Group Companies

Group Companies as defined under Regulation 2(1)(t) of the SEBI (ICDR) Regulations,

2018, "Group companies shall include such companies (other than our Promoters and

Subsidiary) with which there were related party transactions as disclosed in the Restated

Financial Statements as covered under the applicable accounting standards, and as

disclosed in "INFORMATION WITH RESPECT TO GROUP COMPANIES" on page

183 of this Prospectus.

Independent Director

A non-executive & Independent Director as per the Companies Act, 2013 and the SEBI

(Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015.

Indian GAAP

Generally Accepted Accounting Principles in India.

2

Term

Description

ISIN

INE0PCL01011.

Key Managerial Personnel /

The officer vested with executive power and the officers at the level immediately below

Key Managerial Employees

the Board of Directors as described in the section titled "OUR MANAGEMENT" on

page no. 121 of this Prospectus.

Materiality Policy

The policy on identification of group companies, material creditors and material

litigation, adopted by our Board on May 05th, 2023 in accordance with the requirements

of the SEBI ICDR Regulations.

MD

Managing Director.

MOA

/

Memorandum

/

Memorandum of Association of our Company as amended from time to time.

Memorandum of Association

Non Residents

A person resident outside India, as defined under FEMA.

Nomination and Remuneration

The nomination and remuneration committee of our Board of Directors constituted in

Committee

accordance with Section 178 of the Companies Act, 2013. For details refer section titled

"OUR MANAGEMENT" on page 121 of this Prospectus.

Non-Executive Director

A Director not being an Executive Director or an Independent Director.

NRIs / Non Resident Indians

A person resident outside India, as defined under FEMA and who is a citizen of India or

a Person of Indian Origin under Foreign Outside India Regulation, 2000.

Peer Review Auditor

The Peer Review Auditors of our Company, being M/s. Pravin Chandak & Associates,

Chartered Accountants holding a valid peer review certificate as mentioned in the section

titled "GENERAL INFORMATION" beginning on page 35 of this Prospectus.

Registered Office

The Registered office of our Company located at 305, Kailash Tower, Shiv Shristi

Complex, Goregaon Link Road, Mulund West, Mumbai, MH - 400080.

Restated Financial Statements

The restated financial information of our Company, which comprises the restated

statement of assets and liabilities, the restated statement of profit and loss, the restated

statement of cash flows for the financial year ended on March 31, 2023, 2022 and 2021

and the summary statement of significant accounting policies read together with the

annexures and notes thereto and other restated financial information, prepared in terms

of the requirements of Section 26 of the Companies Act, the SEBI ICDR Regulations

and the Guidance Note on Reports in Company Prospectuses (Revised 2019) issued by

the ICAI, as amended from time to time.

ROC

/

Registrar

of

Registrar of Companies, Mumbai.

Companies

Stakeholders' Relationship

The Stakeholders' Relationship Committee of our Board of Directors constituted in

Committee

accordance with Section 178 of the Companies Act, 2013. For details refer section titled

"OUR MANAGEMENT" on page 121 of this Prospectus.

WTD

Whole-Time Director

Issue Related Terms

Term

Description

Applicant

Any prospective investor who makes an application for Equity Shares in terms of this

Prospectus.

Abridged Prospectus

Abridged Prospectus means a memorandum containing such salient features of a

Prospectus as may be specified by SEBI in this behalf.

Acknowledgement Slip

The slip or document issued by the Designated Intermediary to an Applicant as proof of

registration of the Application.

Application Form

The Form in terms of which the applicant shall apply for the Equity Shares of our

Company.

Application

Supported

by

An application, whether physical or electronic, used by applicants to make an application

Blocked Amount / ASBA

authorising a SCSB to block the application amount in the ASBA Account maintained

with the SCSB.

ASBA Account

An account maintained with the SCSB and specified in the application form submitted

by ASBA applicant for blocking the amount mentioned in the application form.

Allotment

Issue of the Equity Shares pursuant to the Issue to the successful applicants.

Allottee

The successful applicant to whom the Equity Shares are being / have been issued.

3

Term

Description

Basis of Allotment

The basis on which equity shares will be allotted to successful applicants under the Issue

and which is described in the section "ISSUE PROCEDURE - Basis of allotment" on

page no. 203 of this Prospectus.

Bankers to

the Issue, Sponsor

Axis Bank Limited.

and Refund Banker

Bidding Centers

Centers at which the Designated Intermediaries shall accept the Application Forms i.e.

Designated SCSB Branch for SCSBs, Specified Locations for members of the Syndicate,

Broker Centers for Registered Brokers, Designated RTA Locations for RTAs and

Designated CDP Locations for CDPs.

Business Day

Monday to Friday (except public holidays).

Broker Centers

Broker centers notified by the Stock Exchanges where investors can submit the

Application Forms to a Registered Broker. The details of such Broker Centers, along

with the names and contact details of the Registered Brokers are available on the

websites of the Stock Exchange.

CAN or

Confirmation

of

The Note or advice or intimation sent to each successful Applicant indicating the Equity

Allocation Note

which will be allotted, after approval of Basis of Allotment by the designated Stock

Exchange.

Client Id

Client Identification Number maintained with one of the Depositories in relation to

demat account.

Depository

A depository registered with SEBI under the SEBI (Depositories and Participant)

Regulations, 2018.

Demographic Details

The demographic details of the Applicants such as their Address, PAN, name of the

applicant father / husband, investor status, occupation and Bank Account details.

Designated Date

The date on which amounts blocked by the SCSBs are transferred from the ASBA

Accounts, as the case may be, to the Public Issue Account or the Refund Account, as

appropriate, in terms of the Prospectus, after finalization of the Basis of Allotment in

consultation with the Designated Stock Exchange, following which the Board of

Directors may Allot Equity Shares to successful Bidders in the Offer.

Designated Intermediaries

The members of the Syndicate, sub-syndicate / agents, SCSBs, Registered Brokers,

CDPs and RTAs, who are categorized to collect Application Forms from the Applicant,

in relation to the Issue.

Depository Participant

A Depository Participant as defined under the Depositories Act, 1996.

DP ID

Depository Participant's Identity Number.

Draft Prospectus

The Draft Prospectus dated June 15th, 2023 issued in accordance with Section 26 and 32

of the Companies Act filed with the Emerge Platform of NSE under SEBI (ICDR)

Regulations.

Eligible NRI

NRIs from jurisdictions outside India where it is not unlawful to make an issue or

invitation under the Issue and in relation to whom the Prospectus constitutes an invitation

to subscribe to the Equity Shares Allotted herein.

MOU

The MOU dated May 17th, 2023 between our Company and the LM.

Fraudulent Borrower

Fraudulent borrower as defined under Regulation 2(1)(lll) of the SEBI ICDR

Regulations.

Issue Opening Date

The date on which the Issue opens for subscription.

Issue Closing date

The date on which the Issue closes for subscription.

Issue Period

The periods between the Issue Opening Date and the Issue Closing Date inclusive of

both days and during which prospective Applicants may submit their application.

IPO

Initial Public Offering.

Issue / Issue Size / Public Issue

The Public Issue of 10,84,800 Equity Shares of ₹ 10/- each at ₹ 84/- per Equity Share

including share premium of ₹ 74/- per Equity Share aggregating to ₹ 911.23 Lakhs out

of which 54,400 Equity Shares of face value ₹ 10/- each for cash at a price of ₹ 84/- per

Equity Share aggregating to ₹ 45.70 Lakhs will be reserved for the subscription by the

Market Maker.

Issue Price

The price at which the Equity Shares are being issued by our Company through this

Prospectus, being ₹ 84/- (including share premium of ₹ 74/- per Equity Share).

LM / Lead Manager

Lead Manager to the Issue, in this case being Swastika Investmart Limited.

4

Term

Description

Listing Agreement

Unless the context specifies otherwise, this means the SME Equity Listing Regulation to

be signed between our company and the EMERGE Platform of National Stock Exchange

of India Limited ("NSE EMERGE") Limited ("NSE").

Market Maker

The Market Maker to the Issue, in this case being Swastika Investmart Limited.

Net Issue

The Issue (excluding the Market Maker Reservation Portion) of 10,30,400 Equity Shares

of ₹ 10/- each at ₹ 84/- per Equity Share including share premium of ₹ 74/- per Equity

Share aggregating to ₹ 865.53 Lakhs by Saroja Pharma Industries India Limited.

NPCI

NPCI, National Payments Corporation of India, a Reserve Bank of India (RBI) initiative,

is an umbrella organization for all retail payments in India. It has been set up with the

guidance and support of the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) and Indian Banks Association

(IBA).

Non Retail

Portion

including

The remaining portion of the Net Issue, after retails portion, being not more than 50% of

Qualified

Institution

Buyers

the Net issue which shall be available for allocation to NRIIs in accordance with the

(NRII)

SEBI ICDR Regulations.

Prospectus

The Prospectus, to be filed with the ROC containing, inter alia, the Issue opening and

closing dates and other information.

Public Issue Account

An Account of the Company under Section 40 of the Companies Act, 2013 where the

funds shall be transferred by the SCSBs from bank accounts of the ASBA Investors.

Qualified Institutional Buyers /

The qualified institutional buyers as defined under Regulation 2(1)(ss) of the SEBI ICDR

QIBs

Regulations.

Refund Account

Account opened / to be opened with a SEBI Registered Banker to the Issue from which

the refunds of the whole or part of the Application Amount, if any, shall be made.

Registrar /Registrar to the Issue

Registrar to the Issue, being KFin Technologies Limited.

Regulations

Unless the context specifies something else, this means the SEBI (Issue of Capital and

Disclosure Requirement) Regulations, 2018.

Retail Individual

Investors

Individual investors (including HUFs applying through their Karta and Eligible NRI

/(RII)

Bidders) who applies or bids for the Equity Shares of a value of not more than ₹

2,00,000/-.

Retail Portion

The portion of the Net Issue being not less than 50% of the Net Equity Shares which

shall be available for allocation to RIIs in accordance with the SEBI ICDR Regulations.

SCSB

A Self Certified Syndicate Bank registered with SEBI under the SEBI (Bankers to an

Issue) Regulations, 1994 and offers the facility of ASBA, including blocking of bank

account.

A

list

of

all

SCSBs

is

available

at

https://www.sebi.gov.in/sebiweb/other/OtherAction.do?doRecognisedFpi=yes&intmId

=35.

Emerge Platform of NSE

The Emerge Platform of NSE for listing of equity shares offered under Chapter IX of the

SEBI (ICDR) Regulations, 2018 which was approved by SEBI as an SME Exchange on

10th August, 2023.

Sponsor Bank

The Banker to the Offer registered with SEBI and appointed by our Company to act as a

conduit between the Stock Exchanges and the NPCI in order to push the mandate collect

requests and / or payment instructions of the Retail Individual Bidders into the UPI and

carry out other responsibilities, in terms of the UPI Circulars.

Underwriter

Underwriter to the issue is Swastika Investmart Limited.

Underwriting Agreement

The Agreement entered into between the Underwriter and our Company dated May 17th,

2023.

UPI

Unified payment Interface, which is an instant payment mechanism, developed by NPCI.

UPI Circular

The SEBI circular no. SEBI/HO/CFD/DIL2/CIR/P/2018/138 dated November 1, 2018,

SEBI circular no. SEBI/HO/CFD/DIL2/CIR/P/2019/50 dated April 3, 2019, SEBI

circular no. SEBI/HO/CFD/DIL2/CIR/P/2019/76 dated June 28, 2019, SEBI Circular no.

SEBI/HO/CFD/DIL2/CIR/P/2019/85 dated July 26, 2019, Circular number

SEBI/HO/CFD/DCR2/CIR/P/2019/133 dated November 8, 2019, Circular number

SEBI/HO/CFD/DIL2/CIR/P/2020/50 dated March 30, 2020, SEBI circular no.

SEBI/HO/CFD/DIL2/CIR/P/2021/2480/1/M dated March 16, 2021, SEBI circular no.

SEBI/HO/CFD/DIL2/CIR/P/2021/47 dated March 31, 2021, SEBI circular no.

SEBI/HO/CFD/DIL2/P/CIR/2021/570 dated June 2, 2021 and any subsequent circulars

5

Term

Description

or notifications issued by SEBI in this regard and any subsequent circulars or

notifications issued by SEBI in this regard.

UPI ID

ID created on UPI for single-window mobile payment system developed by the NPCI.

UPI Mandate Request

A request (intimating the Retail Individual Bidder by way of a notification on the Mobile

App and by way of a SMS directing the Retail Individual Bidder to such Mobile App) to

the Retail Individual Bidder initiated by the Sponsor Bank to authorize blocking of funds

on the Mobile App equivalent to Bid Amount and Subsequent debit of funds in case of

Allotment.

UPI Mechanism

The bidding mechanism that may be used by a RII to make a Bid in the Offer in

accordance with the UPI Circulars.

UPI PIN

Password to authenticate UPI transactions.

Willful Defaulter

Willful defaulter as defined under Regulation 2(1)(lll) of the SEBI ICDR Regulations.

Working Days

i. Till Application / Issue closing date:

All days other than a Saturday, Sunday or a public holiday;

i. Post Application / Issue closing date and till the Listing of Equity Shares:

All trading days of stock exchanges excluding Sundays and bank holidays in accordance

with the SEBI circular no. SEBI/HO/CFD/DIL/CIR/P/2016/26 dated January 21, 2016

and the SEBI circular number SEBI/HO/CFD/DIL2/CIR/P/2018/138 dated November 1,

2018.

Technical and Industry Related Terms

Term

Description

DCGI

Drug Controller General of India.

APIs

Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients.

WHO

World Health Organization.

WEO

World Economic Outlook.

IPM

Indian Pharmaceutical Markets.

CDSCO

The Central Drugs Standard Control Organization.

ECA

Essential Commodities Act, 1955.

DPCO

Drugs (Prices Control) Order, 1995.

NPPA

The National Pharmaceutical Pricing Authority.

DC Rule

The Drugs and Cosmetics Rules, 1945.

DPCO

The Drugs (Price Control) Order, 2013.

NLEM

National Pharmaceuticals Pricing Policy, 2012.

FSSAI

The Food Safety and Standards Authority of India.

AIIMS

AIIMS All India Institute of Medical Sciences.

CAGR

CAGR Compound Annual Growth Rate.

DIPP

DIPP Department of Industrial Policy and Promotion.

Conventional and General Terms/ Abbreviations

Term

Description

A/c

Account.

Act or Companies Act

Companies Act, 2013, as amended from time to time.

AGM

Annual General Meeting.

AO

Assessing Officer.

ASBA

Application Supported by Blocked Amount.

AS

Accounting Standards issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India.

AY

Assessment Year.

BG

Bank Guarantee.

CAGR

Compounded Annual Growth Rate.

CAN

Confirmation Allocation Note.

6

Term

Description

CDSL

Central Depository Services (India) Limited.

CIN

Corporate Identity Number.

CIT

Commissioner of Income Tax.

CRR

Cash Reserve Ratio.

Depositories

NSDL and CDSL.

Depositories Act

The Depositories Act, 1996 as amended from time to time.

Depository

A depository registered with SEBI under the Securities and Exchange Board of India

(Depositories and Participants) Regulations, 2018, as amended from time to time.

DIN

Director's identification number.

DP/ Depository Participant

A Depository Participant as defined under the Depository Participant Act, 1996.

DP ID

Depository Participant's Identification.

EBIDTA

Earnings Before Interest, Depreciation, Tax and Amortization.

ECS

Electronic Clearing System.

EGM

Extra-ordinary General Meeting.

EPS

Earnings Per Share i.e. profit after tax for a fiscal year divided by the weighted average

outstanding number of equity shares at the end of that fiscal year.

Financial Year / Fiscal Year /

The period of twelve months ended March 31 of that particular year.

FY

FDI

Foreign Direct Investment.

FDR

Fixed Deposit Receipt

FEMA

Foreign Exchange Management Act, 1999, read with rules and regulations thereunder and

as amended from time to time.

FEMA Regulations

Foreign Exchange Management (Transfer or Issue of Security by a Person Resident

Outside India) Regulations, 2000, as amended.

FII

Foreign Institutional Investor (as defined under SEBI FII (Foreign Institutional Investors)

Regulations, 1995, as amended from time to time) registered with SEBI under applicable

laws in India.

FII Regulations

Securities and Exchange Board of India (Foreign Institutional Investors) Regulations,

1995, as amended.

Fis

Financial Institutions.

FIPB

Foreign Investment Promotion Board.

FVCI

Foreign Venture Capital Investor registered under the Securities and Exchange Board of

India (Foreign Venture Capital Investor) Regulations, 2000, as amended from time to

time.

GDP

Gross Domestic Product.

GIR Number

General Index Registry Number.

Gov/ Government/GoI

Government of India.

HUF

Hindu Undivided Family.

IFRS

International Financial Reporting Standard.

ICSI

Institute of Company Secretaries of India.

ICAI

Institute of Chartered Accountants of India.

Indian GAAP

Generally Accepted Accounting Principles in India.

I.T. Act

Income Tax Act, 1961, as amended from time to time.

ITAT

Income Tax Appellate Tribunal.

INR/ Rs./ Rupees / ₹

Indian Rupees, the legal currency of the Republic of India.

Ltd.

Limited.

Pvt. Ltd.

Private Limited.

MCA

Ministry of Corporate Affairs.

Merchant Banker

Merchant Banker as defined under the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Merchant

Bankers) Regulations, 1992 as amended.

MOF

Ministry of Finance, Government of India.

MOU

Memorandum of Understanding.

7

Term

Description

NA

Not Applicable.

NAV

Net Asset Value.

NEFT

National Electronic Fund Transfer.

NOC

No Objection Certificate.

NR/ Non Residents

Non Resident.

NRE Account

Non Resident External Account.

NRI

Non Resident Indian, is a person resident outside India, as defined under FEMA and the

FEMA Regulations.

NRO Account

Non Resident Ordinary Account.

NSDL

National Securities Depository Limited.

NTA

Net Tangible Assets.

p.a.

Per annum.

P/E Ratio

Price/ Earnings Ratio.

PAN

Permanent Account Number allotted under the Income Tax Act, 1961, as amended from

time to time.

PAT

Profit After Tax.

PBT

Profit Before Tax.

PIO

Person of Indian Origin.

PLR

Prime Lending Rate.

R & D

Research and Development.

RBI

Reserve Bank of India.

RBI Act

Reserve Bank of India Act, 1934, as amended from time to time.

RoNW

Return on Net Worth.

RTGS

Real Time Gross Settlement.

SAT

Security appellate Tribunal.

SCRA

Securities Contracts (Regulation) Act, 1956, as amended from time to time.

SCRR

Securities Contracts (Regulation) Rules, 1957, as amended from time to time.

SCSBs

Self-Certified Syndicate Banks.

SEBI

The Securities and Exchange Board of India constituted under the SEBI Act, 1992.

SEBI Act

Securities and Exchange Board of India Act 1992, as amended from time to time.

SEBI

Insider

Trading

SEBI (Prohibition of Insider Trading) Regulations, 1992, as amended from time to time,

Regulations

including instructions and clarifications issued by SEBI from time to time.

SEBI

ICDR

Regulations

/

Securities and Exchange Board of India (Issue of Capital and Disclosure Requirements)

ICDR

Regulations / SEBI

Regulations, 2018, as amended from time to time.

ICDR / ICDR

SEBI Takeover Regulations

Securities and Exchange Board of India (Substantial Acquisition of Shares and Takeovers)

Regulations, 2011, as amended from time to time.

SEBI Rules and Regulations

SEBI (ICDR) Regulations, 2018, SEBI (Underwriters) Regulations, 1993, as amended,

the SEBI (Merchant Bankers) Regulations, 1992, as amended, and any and all other

relevant rules, regulations, guidelines, which SEBI may issue from time to time, including

instructions and clarifications issued by it from time to time.

Sec.

Section.

Securities Act

The U.S. Securities Act of 1933, as amended.

S&P BSE SENSEX

S&P Bombay Stock Exchange Sensitive Index.

SICA

Sick Industrial Companies (Special Provisions) Act, 1985, as amended from time to time.

SME

Small and Medium Enterprises.

Stamp Act

The Indian Stamp Act, 1899, as amended from time to time.

State Government

The Government of a State of India.

Stock Exchanges

Unless the context requires otherwise, refers to, the NSE Emerge.

STT

Securities Transaction Tax.

TDS

Tax Deducted at Source.

TIN

Tax payer Identification Number.

8

