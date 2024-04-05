Prospectus
Dated: August 25th, 2023
Fixed Price Issue
Please read section 26 and 32 of the Companies Act, 2013
SAROJA PHARMA INDUSTRIES INDIA LIMITED
Our Company was originally incorporated as "Saroja Pharma Industries India Private Limited" on January 14th, 2019 under the provisions of the Companies Act, 2013 vide Certificate of Incorporation issued by the Registrar of Companies, Mumbai, Maharashtra. Later on, company was converted into public limited company, the name of our Company was changed to "Saroja Pharma Industries India Limited" and fresh Certificate of Incorporation dated April 18th, 2023 was issued by the Registrar of Companies, Mumbai, Maharashtra. For details of Conversion of Company, please refer to section titled "HISTORY AND CERTAIN CORPORATE MATTERS" beginning on page no. 117 of this Prospectus.
CIN: U24110MH2019PLC319508
Registered office: 305, Kailash Tower, Shiv Shristi Complex, Goregaon Link Road, Mulund West, Mumbai (MH) - 400080; Website: www.sarojapharma.com; Corporate Office: Shop No. 209, 2nd Floor, Ecstacy, City of Joy, Jata Shankar Dosa Marg, Mulund West Mumbai (MH) - 400080;
E-Mail:info@sarojapharma.com; Telephone No: +91 (022) 2081 0011; Company Secretary and Compliance Officer: Mrs. Nikita Kumar
PROMOTERS OF THE COMPANY: MR. BIJU GOPINATHAN NAIR AND MR. MANISH DASHARATH KAMBLE
DETAILS OF THE ISSUE
PUBLIC ISSUE OF UPTO 10,84,800 EQUITY SHARES OF FACE VALUE OF ₹ 10/- EACH OF SAROJA PHARMA INDUSTRIES INDIA LIMITED ("SAROJA" OR THE "COMPANY" OR THE "ISSUER") FOR CASH AT A PRICE OF ₹ 84/- PER EQUITY SHARE INCLUDING A SHARE PREMIUM OF ₹ 74/- PER EQUITY SHARE (THE "ISSUE PRICE") AGGREGATING TO ₹ 911.23 LAKHS ("THE ISSUE"), OF WHICH 54,400 EQUITY SHARES OF FACE VALUE OF ₹ 10/- EACH FOR CASH AT A PRICE OF ₹ 84/- EACH AGGREGATING TO ₹ 45.69 LAKHS WILL BE RESERVED FOR SUBSCRIPTION BY MARKET MAKER TO THE ISSUE (THE "MARKET MAKER RESERVATION PORTION"). THE ISSUE LESS THE MARKET MAKER RESERVATION PORTION i.e. NET ISSUE OF 10,30,400 EQUITY SHARES OF FACE VALUE OF ₹ 10/- EACH AT A PRICE OF ₹ 84/- PER EQUITY SHARE INCLUDING A SHARE PREMIUM OF ₹ 74/- PER EQUITY SHARE AGGREGATING TO ₹ 865.54 LAKHS IS HEREIN AFTER REFERRED TO AS THE "NET ISSUE". THE ISSUE AND THE NET ISSUE WILL CONSTITUTE 26.98% AND 25.63% RESPECTIVELY OF THE POST ISSUE PAID UP EQUITY SHARE CAPITAL OF OUR COMPANY.
THIS ISSUE IS BEING IN TERMS OF CHAPTER IX OF THE SEBI (ISSUE OF CAPITAL AND DISCLOSURE REQUIERMENTS) REGULATIONS, 2018 AS AMENDED
FROM TIME TO TIME.
For further details see "TERMS OF THE ISSUE" beginning on Page no. 196 of this Prospectus.
In terms of the SEBI Circular No. CIR/CFD/POLICYCELL/11/2015, dated November 10, 2015 and the all potential investors shall participate in the Issue only through an Application Supported by Blocked Amount ("ASBA") process providing details about the bank account which will be blocked by the Self-Certified Syndicate Banks ("SCSBs") for the same. Further pursuant to SEBI circular bearing no. SEBI/HO/CFD/DIL2/CIR/P/2019/76 dated June 28, 2019, for implementation of Phased II for UPI facility, which is effective from July 01, 2019, all potential Bidders (except Anchor Investors) are required to mandatorily utilize the Application Supported by Blocked Amount ("ASBA") process providing details of their respective ASBA accounts or UPI ID (in case of RIIs), in which the corresponding Application Amounts will be blocked by the SCSBs or under the UPI Mechanism, as applicable. For details, see "ISSUE PROCEDURE" on Page No. 204 of this Prospectus.
THE FACE VALUE OF THE EQUITY SHARES IS ₹ 10 EACH AND THE ISSUE PRICE IS ₹ 84/-. THE ISSUE PRICE IS 8.40 TIMES OF THE FACE VALUE.
RISK IN RELATION TO THE FIRST ISSUE
This being the first Public Issue of our Company, there has been no formal market for the securities of our Company. The face value of the shares is ₹ 10/- per Equity Shares and the Issue price is 8.40 times of the face value. The Issue Price (as determined by our Company in consultation with the Lead Manager) as stated in the chapter titled on "BASIS FOR ISSUE PRICE" beginning on Page no. 74 of this Prospectus should not be taken to be indicative of the market price of the Equity Shares after the Equity Shares are listed. No assurance can be given regarding an active or sustained trading in the equity shares of our Company nor regarding the price at which the Equity Shares will be traded after listing.
GENERAL RISKS
Investments in equity and equity related securities involve a degree of risk and investors should not invest any funds in this Issue unless they can afford to take the risk of losing their investment. Investors are advised to read the risk factors carefully before taking an investment decision in this offering. For taking an investment decision, investors must rely on their own examination of our Company and the Issue including the risks involved. The Equity Shares offered in the Issue have neither been recommended nor approved by Securities and Exchange Board of India nor does Securities and Exchange Board of India guarantee the accuracy or adequacy of this Prospectus. Specific attention of the investors is invited to the section titled "RISK FACTORS" beginning on Page no. 18 of this Prospectus.
ISSUER'S ABSOLUTE RESPONSIBILITY
The Issuer, having made all reasonable inquiries, accepts responsibility for and confirms that this Prospectus contains all information with regard to our Company and the Issue, which is material in the context of the Issue, that the information contained in this Prospectus is true and correct in all material aspects and is not misleading in any material respect, that the opinions and intentions expressed herein are honestly held and that there are no other facts, the omission of which makes this Prospectus as a whole or any of such information or the expression of any such opinions or intentions misleading in any material respect.
LISTING
The Equity Shares offered through this Prospectus are proposed to be listed on Emerge Platform of National Stock Exchange of India Limited ("NSE"), in terms of the Chapter IX of the SEBI (ICDR) Regulations, 2018, as amended from time to time. Our Company has received an In-Principle Approval letter dated August 10th, 2023 from National Stock Exchange of India Limited ("NSE") for using its name in this offer document for listing our shares on the Emerge Platform of National Stock Exchange of India Limited ("NSE"). For the purpose of this Issue, the designated Stock Exchange is the NSE.
LEAD MANAGER TO THE ISSUE
REGISTRAR TO THE ISSUE
SWASTIKA INVESTMART LIMITED
KFIN TECHNOLOGIES LIMITED
SEBI Registration Number: INM000012102;
SEBI Registration Number: INR000000221;
Merchant Banking Division Address: Flat No18 Floor 2 North Wing Madhaveshwar
Address: Office: Selenium Tower-B, Plot 31 & 32, Gachibowli, Financial District,
Coop Hsg Society Ltd Madhav Nagar, 11/12 S V Road Andheri W Mumbai Mumbai City -
Nanakramguda, Serilingampally, Hyderabad - 500 032, Telangana;
400058 (Maharashtra);
Tel. Number: +91 40 6716 2222;
Telephone Number: +91-22-26254568-69;
Toll Free No.: 1800 309 4001;
Email Id: merchantbanking@swastika.co.in;
Email Id: spiil.ipo@kfintech.com;
Investors Grievance Id: mb.investorgreivance@swastika.co.in;
Investors Grievance Id: einward.ris@kfintech.com;
Website: www.swastika.co.in;
Website: www.kfintech.com;
Contact Person: Mr. Mohit R. Goyal;
Contact Person: Mr. M Murali Krishna.
CIN: L65910MH1992PLC067052.
ISSUE SCHEDULE
ISSUE OPENS ON: THURSDAY 31ST AUGUST, 2023
ISSUE CLOSES ON: TUESDAY 05TH SEPTEMBER, 2023
TABLE OF CONTENTS
PRESENTATION OF FINANCIAL, INDUSTRY AND MARKET DATA
10
FORWARD LOOKING STATEMENTS
11
SECTION II - SUMMARY OF PROSPECTUS
12
SECTION III - RISK FACTORS
18
SECTION IV - INTRODUCTION
31
THE ISSUE
31
SUMMARY OF OUR FINANCIAL INFORMATION
32
SECTION V - GENERAL INFORMATION
35
SECTION VI - CAPITAL STRUCTURE
43
SECTION VII - PARTICULARS OF THE ISSUE
63
OBJECTS OF THE ISSUE
63
BASIS FOR ISSUE PRICE
75
STATEMENT OF POSSIBLE TAX BENEFITS
80
SECTION VIII - ABOUT THE COMPANY
83
INDUSTRY OVERVIEW
83
BUSINESS OVERVIEW
89
KEY INDUSTRY REGULATIONS
103
HISTORY AND CORPORATE STRUCTURE
118
OUR MANAGEMENT
122
OUR PROMOTERS AND PROMOTERS GROUP
135
DIVIDEND POLICY
139
SECTION IX - FINANCIAL INFORMATION OF COMPANY
140
RESTATED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS
140
OTHER FINANCIAL INFORMATION
166
MANAGEMENT'S DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS OF FINANCIAL POSITION AND RESULTS OF
OPERATIONS
167
STATEMENT ON FINANCIAL INDEBTEDNESS
174
CAPITALIZATION STATEMENT
176
SECTION X - LEGAL AND OTHER INFORMATION
177
OUTSTANDING LITIGATIONS AND MATERIAL DEVELOPMENTS
177
GOVERNMENT AND OTHER APPROVALS
181
SECTION XI - INFORMATION WITH RESPECT TO GROUP COMPANIES/ ENTITIES
184
SECTION XII - OTHER REGULATORY AND STATUTORY DISCLOSURES
185
SECTION XIII - ISSUE RELATED INFORMATION
196
TERMS OF THE ISSUE
196
ISSUE STRUCTURE
202
ISSUE PROCEDURE
204
RESTRICTIONS ON FOREIGN OWNERSHIP OF INDIAN SECURITIES
247
SECTION XIV - DESCRIPTION OF EQUITY SHARES AND TERMS OF THE ARTICLES OF
ASSOCIATION
249
SECTION XV - OTHER INFORMATION
280
MATERIAL CONTRACTS AND DOCUMENTS FOR INSPECTION
280
DECLARATION
281
SECTION I - GENERAL
DEFINITIONS AND ABBREVIATIONS
General Terms
Term
Description
"Saroja",
"our
Company",
Saroja Pharma Industries India Limited, A Public Limited Company, Registered Under
"we", "us", "our",
"the
the Companies Act, 2013 and having its Registered Office at 305, Kailash Tower, Shiv
Company",
"the
Issuer
Shristi Complex, Goregaon Link Road, Mulund West, Mumbai, (MH) - 400080.
Company" or "the Issuer"
"We", "us"
or
"our"
or
Unless the context otherwise indicates or implies, refers to our Company.
"Group"
"you", "your" or "yours"
Prospective investors in this Issue.
Our Promoters
Mr. Biju Gopinathan Nair, and Mr. Manish Dasharath Kamble.
Promoters' Group
Companies, individuals and entities (other than companies) as defined under Regulation
2(1)(pp) of the SEBI (ICDR) Regulations, 2018 which is provided in the chapter titled
"Our Promoters and Promoter's Group".
Company Related Terms
Term
Description
Articles
/
Articles
of
Articles of Association of our Company.
Association / AOA
Audit Committee
The audit committee of the Board of Directors constituted in accordance with Section
177 of the Companies Act, 2013. For details refer section titled "OUR
MANAGEMENT" on page 121 of this Prospectus.
Auditor
of
our
Company
/
The Statutory Auditors of our Company, being M/s. Pravin Chandak & Associates,
Statutory Auditor
Chartered Accountants as mentioned in the section titled "GENERAL
INFORMATION" beginning on page 35 of this Prospectus.
Bankers to the Company
Bank of Baroda.
Board of Directors / Board
/
The Board of Directors of Saroja Pharma Industries India Limited unless otherwise
BOD
specified.
Companies Act
The Companies Act, 2013, as amended from time to time.
CIN
Corporate Identification Number of our Company i.e. U24110MH2019PLC319508.
CMD
Chairman and Managing Director, being Mr. Biju Gopinathan Nair
Chief Financial Officer (CFO)
The Chief Financial officer of our Company, being Ms. Yogita Maheshwari.
Company
Secretary
and
The Company Secretary and Compliance officer of the Company, being Ms. Nikita
Company Officer (CS)
Kumar.
Depositories Act
The Depositories Act, 1996, as amended from time to time.
DIN
Directors Identification Number.
Equity Shares
Equity Shares of our Company of Face Value of ₹ 10/- each unless otherwise specified
in the context thereof.
Equity Shareholders
Persons/ Entities holding Equity Shares of Our Company.
ED
Executive Director.
Group Companies
Group Companies as defined under Regulation 2(1)(t) of the SEBI (ICDR) Regulations,
2018, "Group companies shall include such companies (other than our Promoters and
Subsidiary) with which there were related party transactions as disclosed in the Restated
Financial Statements as covered under the applicable accounting standards, and as
disclosed in "INFORMATION WITH RESPECT TO GROUP COMPANIES" on page
183 of this Prospectus.
Independent Director
A non-executive & Independent Director as per the Companies Act, 2013 and the SEBI
(Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015.
Indian GAAP
Generally Accepted Accounting Principles in India.
2
Term
Description
ISIN
INE0PCL01011.
Key Managerial Personnel /
The officer vested with executive power and the officers at the level immediately below
Key Managerial Employees
the Board of Directors as described in the section titled "OUR MANAGEMENT" on
page no. 121 of this Prospectus.
Materiality Policy
The policy on identification of group companies, material creditors and material
litigation, adopted by our Board on May 05th, 2023 in accordance with the requirements
of the SEBI ICDR Regulations.
MD
Managing Director.
MOA
/
Memorandum
/
Memorandum of Association of our Company as amended from time to time.
Memorandum of Association
Non Residents
A person resident outside India, as defined under FEMA.
Nomination and Remuneration
The nomination and remuneration committee of our Board of Directors constituted in
Committee
accordance with Section 178 of the Companies Act, 2013. For details refer section titled
"OUR MANAGEMENT" on page 121 of this Prospectus.
Non-Executive Director
A Director not being an Executive Director or an Independent Director.
NRIs / Non Resident Indians
A person resident outside India, as defined under FEMA and who is a citizen of India or
a Person of Indian Origin under Foreign Outside India Regulation, 2000.
Peer Review Auditor
The Peer Review Auditors of our Company, being M/s. Pravin Chandak & Associates,
Chartered Accountants holding a valid peer review certificate as mentioned in the section
titled "GENERAL INFORMATION" beginning on page 35 of this Prospectus.
Registered Office
The Registered office of our Company located at 305, Kailash Tower, Shiv Shristi
Complex, Goregaon Link Road, Mulund West, Mumbai, MH - 400080.
Restated Financial Statements
The restated financial information of our Company, which comprises the restated
statement of assets and liabilities, the restated statement of profit and loss, the restated
statement of cash flows for the financial year ended on March 31, 2023, 2022 and 2021
and the summary statement of significant accounting policies read together with the
annexures and notes thereto and other restated financial information, prepared in terms
of the requirements of Section 26 of the Companies Act, the SEBI ICDR Regulations
and the Guidance Note on Reports in Company Prospectuses (Revised 2019) issued by
the ICAI, as amended from time to time.
ROC
/
Registrar
of
Registrar of Companies, Mumbai.
Companies
Stakeholders' Relationship
The Stakeholders' Relationship Committee of our Board of Directors constituted in
Committee
accordance with Section 178 of the Companies Act, 2013. For details refer section titled
"OUR MANAGEMENT" on page 121 of this Prospectus.
WTD
Whole-Time Director
Issue Related Terms
Term
Description
Applicant
Any prospective investor who makes an application for Equity Shares in terms of this
Prospectus.
Abridged Prospectus
Abridged Prospectus means a memorandum containing such salient features of a
Prospectus as may be specified by SEBI in this behalf.
Acknowledgement Slip
The slip or document issued by the Designated Intermediary to an Applicant as proof of
registration of the Application.
Application Form
The Form in terms of which the applicant shall apply for the Equity Shares of our
Company.
Application
Supported
by
An application, whether physical or electronic, used by applicants to make an application
Blocked Amount / ASBA
authorising a SCSB to block the application amount in the ASBA Account maintained
with the SCSB.
ASBA Account
An account maintained with the SCSB and specified in the application form submitted
by ASBA applicant for blocking the amount mentioned in the application form.
Allotment
Issue of the Equity Shares pursuant to the Issue to the successful applicants.
Allottee
The successful applicant to whom the Equity Shares are being / have been issued.
3
Term
Description
Basis of Allotment
The basis on which equity shares will be allotted to successful applicants under the Issue
and which is described in the section "ISSUE PROCEDURE - Basis of allotment" on
page no. 203 of this Prospectus.
Bankers to
the Issue, Sponsor
Axis Bank Limited.
and Refund Banker
Bidding Centers
Centers at which the Designated Intermediaries shall accept the Application Forms i.e.
Designated SCSB Branch for SCSBs, Specified Locations for members of the Syndicate,
Broker Centers for Registered Brokers, Designated RTA Locations for RTAs and
Designated CDP Locations for CDPs.
Business Day
Monday to Friday (except public holidays).
Broker Centers
Broker centers notified by the Stock Exchanges where investors can submit the
Application Forms to a Registered Broker. The details of such Broker Centers, along
with the names and contact details of the Registered Brokers are available on the
websites of the Stock Exchange.
CAN or
Confirmation
of
The Note or advice or intimation sent to each successful Applicant indicating the Equity
Allocation Note
which will be allotted, after approval of Basis of Allotment by the designated Stock
Exchange.
Client Id
Client Identification Number maintained with one of the Depositories in relation to
demat account.
Depository
A depository registered with SEBI under the SEBI (Depositories and Participant)
Regulations, 2018.
Demographic Details
The demographic details of the Applicants such as their Address, PAN, name of the
applicant father / husband, investor status, occupation and Bank Account details.
Designated Date
The date on which amounts blocked by the SCSBs are transferred from the ASBA
Accounts, as the case may be, to the Public Issue Account or the Refund Account, as
appropriate, in terms of the Prospectus, after finalization of the Basis of Allotment in
consultation with the Designated Stock Exchange, following which the Board of
Directors may Allot Equity Shares to successful Bidders in the Offer.
Designated Intermediaries
The members of the Syndicate, sub-syndicate / agents, SCSBs, Registered Brokers,
CDPs and RTAs, who are categorized to collect Application Forms from the Applicant,
in relation to the Issue.
Depository Participant
A Depository Participant as defined under the Depositories Act, 1996.
DP ID
Depository Participant's Identity Number.
Draft Prospectus
The Draft Prospectus dated June 15th, 2023 issued in accordance with Section 26 and 32
of the Companies Act filed with the Emerge Platform of NSE under SEBI (ICDR)
Regulations.
Eligible NRI
NRIs from jurisdictions outside India where it is not unlawful to make an issue or
invitation under the Issue and in relation to whom the Prospectus constitutes an invitation
to subscribe to the Equity Shares Allotted herein.
MOU
The MOU dated May 17th, 2023 between our Company and the LM.
Fraudulent Borrower
Fraudulent borrower as defined under Regulation 2(1)(lll) of the SEBI ICDR
Regulations.
Issue Opening Date
The date on which the Issue opens for subscription.
Issue Closing date
The date on which the Issue closes for subscription.
Issue Period
The periods between the Issue Opening Date and the Issue Closing Date inclusive of
both days and during which prospective Applicants may submit their application.
IPO
Initial Public Offering.
Issue / Issue Size / Public Issue
The Public Issue of 10,84,800 Equity Shares of ₹ 10/- each at ₹ 84/- per Equity Share
including share premium of ₹ 74/- per Equity Share aggregating to ₹ 911.23 Lakhs out
of which 54,400 Equity Shares of face value ₹ 10/- each for cash at a price of ₹ 84/- per
Equity Share aggregating to ₹ 45.70 Lakhs will be reserved for the subscription by the
Market Maker.
Issue Price
The price at which the Equity Shares are being issued by our Company through this
Prospectus, being ₹ 84/- (including share premium of ₹ 74/- per Equity Share).
LM / Lead Manager
Lead Manager to the Issue, in this case being Swastika Investmart Limited.
4
Term
Description
Listing Agreement
Unless the context specifies otherwise, this means the SME Equity Listing Regulation to
be signed between our company and the EMERGE Platform of National Stock Exchange
of India Limited ("NSE EMERGE") Limited ("NSE").
Market Maker
The Market Maker to the Issue, in this case being Swastika Investmart Limited.
Net Issue
The Issue (excluding the Market Maker Reservation Portion) of 10,30,400 Equity Shares
of ₹ 10/- each at ₹ 84/- per Equity Share including share premium of ₹ 74/- per Equity
Share aggregating to ₹ 865.53 Lakhs by Saroja Pharma Industries India Limited.
NPCI
NPCI, National Payments Corporation of India, a Reserve Bank of India (RBI) initiative,
is an umbrella organization for all retail payments in India. It has been set up with the
guidance and support of the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) and Indian Banks Association
(IBA).
Non Retail
Portion
including
The remaining portion of the Net Issue, after retails portion, being not more than 50% of
Qualified
Institution
Buyers
the Net issue which shall be available for allocation to NRIIs in accordance with the
(NRII)
SEBI ICDR Regulations.
Prospectus
The Prospectus, to be filed with the ROC containing, inter alia, the Issue opening and
closing dates and other information.
Public Issue Account
An Account of the Company under Section 40 of the Companies Act, 2013 where the
funds shall be transferred by the SCSBs from bank accounts of the ASBA Investors.
Qualified Institutional Buyers /
The qualified institutional buyers as defined under Regulation 2(1)(ss) of the SEBI ICDR
QIBs
Regulations.
Refund Account
Account opened / to be opened with a SEBI Registered Banker to the Issue from which
the refunds of the whole or part of the Application Amount, if any, shall be made.
Registrar /Registrar to the Issue
Registrar to the Issue, being KFin Technologies Limited.
Regulations
Unless the context specifies something else, this means the SEBI (Issue of Capital and
Disclosure Requirement) Regulations, 2018.
Retail Individual
Investors
Individual investors (including HUFs applying through their Karta and Eligible NRI
/(RII)
Bidders) who applies or bids for the Equity Shares of a value of not more than ₹
2,00,000/-.
Retail Portion
The portion of the Net Issue being not less than 50% of the Net Equity Shares which
shall be available for allocation to RIIs in accordance with the SEBI ICDR Regulations.
SCSB
A Self Certified Syndicate Bank registered with SEBI under the SEBI (Bankers to an
Issue) Regulations, 1994 and offers the facility of ASBA, including blocking of bank
account.
A
list
of
all
SCSBs
is
available
at
https://www.sebi.gov.in/sebiweb/other/OtherAction.do?doRecognisedFpi=yes&intmId
=35.
Emerge Platform of NSE
The Emerge Platform of NSE for listing of equity shares offered under Chapter IX of the
SEBI (ICDR) Regulations, 2018 which was approved by SEBI as an SME Exchange on
10th August, 2023.
Sponsor Bank
The Banker to the Offer registered with SEBI and appointed by our Company to act as a
conduit between the Stock Exchanges and the NPCI in order to push the mandate collect
requests and / or payment instructions of the Retail Individual Bidders into the UPI and
carry out other responsibilities, in terms of the UPI Circulars.
Underwriter
Underwriter to the issue is Swastika Investmart Limited.
Underwriting Agreement
The Agreement entered into between the Underwriter and our Company dated May 17th,
2023.
UPI
Unified payment Interface, which is an instant payment mechanism, developed by NPCI.
UPI Circular
The SEBI circular no. SEBI/HO/CFD/DIL2/CIR/P/2018/138 dated November 1, 2018,
SEBI circular no. SEBI/HO/CFD/DIL2/CIR/P/2019/50 dated April 3, 2019, SEBI
circular no. SEBI/HO/CFD/DIL2/CIR/P/2019/76 dated June 28, 2019, SEBI Circular no.
SEBI/HO/CFD/DIL2/CIR/P/2019/85 dated July 26, 2019, Circular number
SEBI/HO/CFD/DCR2/CIR/P/2019/133 dated November 8, 2019, Circular number
SEBI/HO/CFD/DIL2/CIR/P/2020/50 dated March 30, 2020, SEBI circular no.
SEBI/HO/CFD/DIL2/CIR/P/2021/2480/1/M dated March 16, 2021, SEBI circular no.
SEBI/HO/CFD/DIL2/CIR/P/2021/47 dated March 31, 2021, SEBI circular no.
SEBI/HO/CFD/DIL2/P/CIR/2021/570 dated June 2, 2021 and any subsequent circulars
5
Term
Description
or notifications issued by SEBI in this regard and any subsequent circulars or
notifications issued by SEBI in this regard.
UPI ID
ID created on UPI for single-window mobile payment system developed by the NPCI.
UPI Mandate Request
A request (intimating the Retail Individual Bidder by way of a notification on the Mobile
App and by way of a SMS directing the Retail Individual Bidder to such Mobile App) to
the Retail Individual Bidder initiated by the Sponsor Bank to authorize blocking of funds
on the Mobile App equivalent to Bid Amount and Subsequent debit of funds in case of
Allotment.
UPI Mechanism
The bidding mechanism that may be used by a RII to make a Bid in the Offer in
accordance with the UPI Circulars.
UPI PIN
Password to authenticate UPI transactions.
Willful Defaulter
Willful defaulter as defined under Regulation 2(1)(lll) of the SEBI ICDR Regulations.
Working Days
i. Till Application / Issue closing date:
All days other than a Saturday, Sunday or a public holiday;
i. Post Application / Issue closing date and till the Listing of Equity Shares:
All trading days of stock exchanges excluding Sundays and bank holidays in accordance
with the SEBI circular no. SEBI/HO/CFD/DIL/CIR/P/2016/26 dated January 21, 2016
and the SEBI circular number SEBI/HO/CFD/DIL2/CIR/P/2018/138 dated November 1,
2018.
Technical and Industry Related Terms
Term
Description
DCGI
Drug Controller General of India.
APIs
Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients.
WHO
World Health Organization.
WEO
World Economic Outlook.
IPM
Indian Pharmaceutical Markets.
CDSCO
The Central Drugs Standard Control Organization.
ECA
Essential Commodities Act, 1955.
DPCO
Drugs (Prices Control) Order, 1995.
NPPA
The National Pharmaceutical Pricing Authority.
DC Rule
The Drugs and Cosmetics Rules, 1945.
DPCO
The Drugs (Price Control) Order, 2013.
NLEM
National Pharmaceuticals Pricing Policy, 2012.
FSSAI
The Food Safety and Standards Authority of India.
AIIMS
AIIMS All India Institute of Medical Sciences.
CAGR
CAGR Compound Annual Growth Rate.
DIPP
DIPP Department of Industrial Policy and Promotion.
Conventional and General Terms/ Abbreviations
Term
Description
A/c
Account.
Act or Companies Act
Companies Act, 2013, as amended from time to time.
AGM
Annual General Meeting.
AO
Assessing Officer.
ASBA
Application Supported by Blocked Amount.
AS
Accounting Standards issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India.
AY
Assessment Year.
BG
Bank Guarantee.
CAGR
Compounded Annual Growth Rate.
CAN
Confirmation Allocation Note.
6
Term
Description
CDSL
Central Depository Services (India) Limited.
CIN
Corporate Identity Number.
CIT
Commissioner of Income Tax.
CRR
Cash Reserve Ratio.
Depositories
NSDL and CDSL.
Depositories Act
The Depositories Act, 1996 as amended from time to time.
Depository
A depository registered with SEBI under the Securities and Exchange Board of India
(Depositories and Participants) Regulations, 2018, as amended from time to time.
DIN
Director's identification number.
DP/ Depository Participant
A Depository Participant as defined under the Depository Participant Act, 1996.
DP ID
Depository Participant's Identification.
EBIDTA
Earnings Before Interest, Depreciation, Tax and Amortization.
ECS
Electronic Clearing System.
EGM
Extra-ordinary General Meeting.
EPS
Earnings Per Share i.e. profit after tax for a fiscal year divided by the weighted average
outstanding number of equity shares at the end of that fiscal year.
Financial Year / Fiscal Year /
The period of twelve months ended March 31 of that particular year.
FY
FDI
Foreign Direct Investment.
FDR
Fixed Deposit Receipt
FEMA
Foreign Exchange Management Act, 1999, read with rules and regulations thereunder and
as amended from time to time.
FEMA Regulations
Foreign Exchange Management (Transfer or Issue of Security by a Person Resident
Outside India) Regulations, 2000, as amended.
FII
Foreign Institutional Investor (as defined under SEBI FII (Foreign Institutional Investors)
Regulations, 1995, as amended from time to time) registered with SEBI under applicable
laws in India.
FII Regulations
Securities and Exchange Board of India (Foreign Institutional Investors) Regulations,
1995, as amended.
Fis
Financial Institutions.
FIPB
Foreign Investment Promotion Board.
FVCI
Foreign Venture Capital Investor registered under the Securities and Exchange Board of
India (Foreign Venture Capital Investor) Regulations, 2000, as amended from time to
time.
GDP
Gross Domestic Product.
GIR Number
General Index Registry Number.
Gov/ Government/GoI
Government of India.
HUF
Hindu Undivided Family.
IFRS
International Financial Reporting Standard.
ICSI
Institute of Company Secretaries of India.
ICAI
Institute of Chartered Accountants of India.
Indian GAAP
Generally Accepted Accounting Principles in India.
I.T. Act
Income Tax Act, 1961, as amended from time to time.
ITAT
Income Tax Appellate Tribunal.
INR/ Rs./ Rupees / ₹
Indian Rupees, the legal currency of the Republic of India.
Ltd.
Limited.
Pvt. Ltd.
Private Limited.
MCA
Ministry of Corporate Affairs.
Merchant Banker
Merchant Banker as defined under the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Merchant
Bankers) Regulations, 1992 as amended.
MOF
Ministry of Finance, Government of India.
MOU
Memorandum of Understanding.
7
Term
Description
NA
Not Applicable.
NAV
Net Asset Value.
NEFT
National Electronic Fund Transfer.
NOC
No Objection Certificate.
NR/ Non Residents
Non Resident.
NRE Account
Non Resident External Account.
NRI
Non Resident Indian, is a person resident outside India, as defined under FEMA and the
FEMA Regulations.
NRO Account
Non Resident Ordinary Account.
NSDL
National Securities Depository Limited.
NTA
Net Tangible Assets.
p.a.
Per annum.
P/E Ratio
Price/ Earnings Ratio.
PAN
Permanent Account Number allotted under the Income Tax Act, 1961, as amended from
time to time.
PAT
Profit After Tax.
PBT
Profit Before Tax.
PIO
Person of Indian Origin.
PLR
Prime Lending Rate.
R & D
Research and Development.
RBI
Reserve Bank of India.
RBI Act
Reserve Bank of India Act, 1934, as amended from time to time.
RoNW
Return on Net Worth.
RTGS
Real Time Gross Settlement.
SAT
Security appellate Tribunal.
SCRA
Securities Contracts (Regulation) Act, 1956, as amended from time to time.
SCRR
Securities Contracts (Regulation) Rules, 1957, as amended from time to time.
SCSBs
Self-Certified Syndicate Banks.
SEBI
The Securities and Exchange Board of India constituted under the SEBI Act, 1992.
SEBI Act
Securities and Exchange Board of India Act 1992, as amended from time to time.
SEBI
Insider
Trading
SEBI (Prohibition of Insider Trading) Regulations, 1992, as amended from time to time,
Regulations
including instructions and clarifications issued by SEBI from time to time.
SEBI
ICDR
Regulations
/
Securities and Exchange Board of India (Issue of Capital and Disclosure Requirements)
ICDR
Regulations / SEBI
Regulations, 2018, as amended from time to time.
ICDR / ICDR
SEBI Takeover Regulations
Securities and Exchange Board of India (Substantial Acquisition of Shares and Takeovers)
Regulations, 2011, as amended from time to time.
SEBI Rules and Regulations
SEBI (ICDR) Regulations, 2018, SEBI (Underwriters) Regulations, 1993, as amended,
the SEBI (Merchant Bankers) Regulations, 1992, as amended, and any and all other
relevant rules, regulations, guidelines, which SEBI may issue from time to time, including
instructions and clarifications issued by it from time to time.
Sec.
Section.
Securities Act
The U.S. Securities Act of 1933, as amended.
S&P BSE SENSEX
S&P Bombay Stock Exchange Sensitive Index.
SICA
Sick Industrial Companies (Special Provisions) Act, 1985, as amended from time to time.
SME
Small and Medium Enterprises.
Stamp Act
The Indian Stamp Act, 1899, as amended from time to time.
State Government
The Government of a State of India.
Stock Exchanges
Unless the context requires otherwise, refers to, the NSE Emerge.
STT
Securities Transaction Tax.
TDS
Tax Deducted at Source.
TIN
Tax payer Identification Number.
8
