Prospectus

Dated: August 25th, 2023

Fixed Price Issue

Please read section 26 and 32 of the Companies Act, 2013

SAROJA PHARMA INDUSTRIES INDIA LIMITED

Our Company was originally incorporated as "Saroja Pharma Industries India Private Limited" on January 14th, 2019 under the provisions of the Companies Act, 2013 vide Certificate of Incorporation issued by the Registrar of Companies, Mumbai, Maharashtra. Later on, company was converted into public limited company, the name of our Company was changed to "Saroja Pharma Industries India Limited" and fresh Certificate of Incorporation dated April 18th, 2023 was issued by the Registrar of Companies, Mumbai, Maharashtra. For details of Conversion of Company, please refer to section titled "HISTORY AND CERTAIN CORPORATE MATTERS" beginning on page no. 117 of this Prospectus.

CIN: U24110MH2019PLC319508

Registered office: 305, Kailash Tower, Shiv Shristi Complex, Goregaon Link Road, Mulund West, Mumbai (MH) - 400080; Website: www.sarojapharma.com; Corporate Office: Shop No. 209, 2nd Floor, Ecstacy, City of Joy, Jata Shankar Dosa Marg, Mulund West Mumbai (MH) - 400080;

E-Mail:info@sarojapharma.com; Telephone No: +91 (022) 2081 0011; Company Secretary and Compliance Officer: Mrs. Nikita Kumar

PROMOTERS OF THE COMPANY: MR. BIJU GOPINATHAN NAIR AND MR. MANISH DASHARATH KAMBLE

DETAILS OF THE ISSUE

PUBLIC ISSUE OF UPTO 10,84,800 EQUITY SHARES OF FACE VALUE OF ₹ 10/- EACH OF SAROJA PHARMA INDUSTRIES INDIA LIMITED ("SAROJA" OR THE "COMPANY" OR THE "ISSUER") FOR CASH AT A PRICE OF ₹ 84/- PER EQUITY SHARE INCLUDING A SHARE PREMIUM OF ₹ 74/- PER EQUITY SHARE (THE "ISSUE PRICE") AGGREGATING TO ₹ 911.23 LAKHS ("THE ISSUE"), OF WHICH 54,400 EQUITY SHARES OF FACE VALUE OF ₹ 10/- EACH FOR CASH AT A PRICE OF ₹ 84/- EACH AGGREGATING TO ₹ 45.69 LAKHS WILL BE RESERVED FOR SUBSCRIPTION BY MARKET MAKER TO THE ISSUE (THE "MARKET MAKER RESERVATION PORTION"). THE ISSUE LESS THE MARKET MAKER RESERVATION PORTION i.e. NET ISSUE OF 10,30,400 EQUITY SHARES OF FACE VALUE OF ₹ 10/- EACH AT A PRICE OF ₹ 84/- PER EQUITY SHARE INCLUDING A SHARE PREMIUM OF ₹ 74/- PER EQUITY SHARE AGGREGATING TO ₹ 865.54 LAKHS IS HEREIN AFTER REFERRED TO AS THE "NET ISSUE". THE ISSUE AND THE NET ISSUE WILL CONSTITUTE 26.98% AND 25.63% RESPECTIVELY OF THE POST ISSUE PAID UP EQUITY SHARE CAPITAL OF OUR COMPANY.

THIS ISSUE IS BEING IN TERMS OF CHAPTER IX OF THE SEBI (ISSUE OF CAPITAL AND DISCLOSURE REQUIERMENTS) REGULATIONS, 2018 AS AMENDED

FROM TIME TO TIME.

For further details see "TERMS OF THE ISSUE" beginning on Page no. 196 of this Prospectus.

In terms of the SEBI Circular No. CIR/CFD/POLICYCELL/11/2015, dated November 10, 2015 and the all potential investors shall participate in the Issue only through an Application Supported by Blocked Amount ("ASBA") process providing details about the bank account which will be blocked by the Self-Certified Syndicate Banks ("SCSBs") for the same. Further pursuant to SEBI circular bearing no. SEBI/HO/CFD/DIL2/CIR/P/2019/76 dated June 28, 2019, for implementation of Phased II for UPI facility, which is effective from July 01, 2019, all potential Bidders (except Anchor Investors) are required to mandatorily utilize the Application Supported by Blocked Amount ("ASBA") process providing details of their respective ASBA accounts or UPI ID (in case of RIIs), in which the corresponding Application Amounts will be blocked by the SCSBs or under the UPI Mechanism, as applicable. For details, see "ISSUE PROCEDURE" on Page No. 204 of this Prospectus.

THE FACE VALUE OF THE EQUITY SHARES IS ₹ 10 EACH AND THE ISSUE PRICE IS ₹ 84/-. THE ISSUE PRICE IS 8.40 TIMES OF THE FACE VALUE.

RISK IN RELATION TO THE FIRST ISSUE

This being the first Public Issue of our Company, there has been no formal market for the securities of our Company. The face value of the shares is ₹ 10/- per Equity Shares and the Issue price is 8.40 times of the face value. The Issue Price (as determined by our Company in consultation with the Lead Manager) as stated in the chapter titled on "BASIS FOR ISSUE PRICE" beginning on Page no. 74 of this Prospectus should not be taken to be indicative of the market price of the Equity Shares after the Equity Shares are listed. No assurance can be given regarding an active or sustained trading in the equity shares of our Company nor regarding the price at which the Equity Shares will be traded after listing.

GENERAL RISKS

Investments in equity and equity related securities involve a degree of risk and investors should not invest any funds in this Issue unless they can afford to take the risk of losing their investment. Investors are advised to read the risk factors carefully before taking an investment decision in this offering. For taking an investment decision, investors must rely on their own examination of our Company and the Issue including the risks involved. The Equity Shares offered in the Issue have neither been recommended nor approved by Securities and Exchange Board of India nor does Securities and Exchange Board of India guarantee the accuracy or adequacy of this Prospectus. Specific attention of the investors is invited to the section titled "RISK FACTORS" beginning on Page no. 18 of this Prospectus.

ISSUER'S ABSOLUTE RESPONSIBILITY

The Issuer, having made all reasonable inquiries, accepts responsibility for and confirms that this Prospectus contains all information with regard to our Company and the Issue, which is material in the context of the Issue, that the information contained in this Prospectus is true and correct in all material aspects and is not misleading in any material respect, that the opinions and intentions expressed herein are honestly held and that there are no other facts, the omission of which makes this Prospectus as a whole or any of such information or the expression of any such opinions or intentions misleading in any material respect.

LISTING

The Equity Shares offered through this Prospectus are proposed to be listed on Emerge Platform of National Stock Exchange of India Limited ("NSE"), in terms of the Chapter IX of the SEBI (ICDR) Regulations, 2018, as amended from time to time. Our Company has received an In-Principle Approval letter dated August 10th, 2023 from National Stock Exchange of India Limited ("NSE") for using its name in this offer document for listing our shares on the Emerge Platform of National Stock Exchange of India Limited ("NSE"). For the purpose of this Issue, the designated Stock Exchange is the NSE.

LEAD MANAGER TO THE ISSUE REGISTRAR TO THE ISSUE