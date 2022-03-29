Rotor Acquisition : Sarcos Technology and Robotics Corporation to Acquire RE2 for $100M Robotics 24/7

Sarcos Technology and Robotics Corp. today announced that it has reached a definitive merger agreement to acquire RE2 Robotics Inc., a developer of autonomous and teleoperated mobile robotic systems for use in the aviation, construction, defense, energy and medical industries.

The companies said the transactions brings together two leading commercial robotics teams focused on industrial robotic technologies that improve worker safety and productivity.

Sarcos rolls out red carpet for RE2

Consideration for the transaction is $100 million, consisting of $30 million in cash, which Salt Lake City, Utah-based Sarcos plans to fund with cash on hand, and $70 million of Sarcos common stock.

"We are delighted to welcome the RE2 team to Sarcos," said Kiva Allgood, president and CEO of Sarcos. "This transaction brings an innovative company with a complementary but additive suite of products into the Sarcos family, allowing us to offer a much wider range of solutions to address our customers' needs."

"It will also allow us to expand our offerings to new industries such as medical and subsea, deepen our team of robotics experts, and advance the development of AI and machine learning technologies for use in unstructured environments," she said.

Expanding product lines

Following the transaction, the shared product suite will enable the combined company to target a much broader spectrum of customer needs across the commercial and defense sectors, they said.

The initial product line will include the Guardian XO full-body, battery-powered industrial exoskeleton, the Guardian XT teleoperated dexterous mobile robotic avatar system, and the Sapien line of arms.

It includes several models with capabilities ranging from precision arms for surgical applications, rugged outdoor arms for construction tasks, and the Sapien Sea Class system that can operate in shallow and deep water to perform inspection and maintenance tasks. Sarcos said it expects the Sapien products to provide earlier revenue and commercial release for the combined company.

Sarcos added that Pittsburgh-based RE2 has significant program wins in surgical robotics, aviation maintenance, and construction automation. It has also sold more than 650 robotic arm products capable of operating in unstructured environments into the market since 2010.

The company said RE2's proven track record serving government and commercial customers makes it an ideal addition to the team.

RE2 recently announced announced that its Maritime Mine Neutralization System it is developing in partnership with the U.S. Navy had reached a new underwater depth of 1 km (3.9 mi.)

RE2 staff to be retained

RE2 was founded by President and CEO Jorgen Pedersen in 2001 as a spin out of Carnegie Mellon University's National Robotics Engineering Center. It has more than 100 employees in its offices along Pittsburgh's Robotics Row.

Pedersen will become Sarcos' chief operating officer after the combination is complete, and all employees will be retained, according to Sarcos.

"The RE2 team is looking forward to joining Sarcos and accelerating the development and adoption of intelligent robotic systems," said Jorgen Pedersen, president and CEO of RE2. "Across the globe, robotic technologies are changing the way workers perform complex, often dangerous tasks, particularly during a time of widespread skilled labor shortages. By combining our organizations, Sarcos can now offer a variety of robotic solutions to a broader customer base.

In addition, the combined company expects to advance robotic autonomy in unstructured environments with RE2's Detect outdoor computer vision solution and Intellect autonomy software, along with the Sarcos Cybernetic Training for Autonomous Robots machine learning program.

Sarcos to honor RE2 contracts

The transaction will close upon satisfaction of the closing conditions, which Sarcos expects to occur in the second quarter. Further comments regarding this acquisition will be made in conjunction with Sarcos' earnings release and conference call on March 29, 2022.

RE2 generated revenues of approximately $15 million in 2021, and Sarcos said it does not expect the acquisition to have a material effect on its cash burn rate.

Sarcos said it expects to benefit from revenue associated with RE2's existing contracts, which includes contracts with the government to develop innovative robotic systems for underwater and industrial uses and a developmental partnership with a leading manufacturer and provider of mobile elevating work platforms.