DGAP-AFR : Sartorius AG: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]

2021-02-15
SARTORIUS AG hereby announces that the following financial reports shall be disclosed:
Report Type: Annual financial report of the group
Language: German
Date of disclosure: February 18, 2021
Address: https://www.sartorius.com/en/company-de/investor-relations-de/sartorius-ag-investor-relations-de/
news-financial-publications-de
Language: English
Date of disclosure: February 18, 2021
Address: https://www.sartorius.com/en/company/investor-relations/sartorius-ag-investor-relations/
news-financial-publications
Language: English
Company: SARTORIUS AG
Otto-Brenner-Straße 20
37079 Göttingen
Germany
Internet: www.sartorius.com
