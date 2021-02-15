Log in
SARTORIUS AG

(SRT)
DGAP-AFR : Sartorius AG: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]

02/15/2021 | 11:14am EST
DGAP Preliminary announcement financial reports: SARTORIUS AG / Preliminary announcement on the disclosure of financial 
statements 
Sartorius AG: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of 
the WpHG [the German Securities Act] 
2021-02-15 / 17:13 
Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the 
German Securities Act] transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG. 
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
SARTORIUS AG hereby announces that the following financial reports shall be disclosed: 
Report Type: Annual financial report of the group 
Language: German 
Date of disclosure: February 18, 2021 
Address: https://www.sartorius.com/en/company-de/investor-relations-de/sartorius-ag-investor-relations-de/ 
news-financial-publications-de 
Language: English 
Date of disclosure: February 18, 2021 
Address: https://www.sartorius.com/en/company/investor-relations/sartorius-ag-investor-relations/ 
news-financial-publications 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
2021-02-15 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press 
Releases. 
Archive at www.dgap.de 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
Language:     English 
Company:      SARTORIUS AG 
              Otto-Brenner-Straße 20 
              37079 Göttingen 
              Germany 
Internet:     www.sartorius.com 
 
End of News   DGAP News Service 
=------------

1168449 2021-02-15

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

February 15, 2021 11:13 ET (16:13 GMT)

