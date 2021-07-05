Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Germany
  4. Xetra
  5. Sartorius AG
  6. News
  7. Summary
    SRT   DE0007165607

SARTORIUS AG

(SRT)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

SARTORIUS AG: Sartorius provides preliminary first-half financial key figures and raises forecast for 2021

07/05/2021 | 12:55pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

DGAP-Ad-hoc: SARTORIUS AG / Key word(s): Change in Forecast/Preliminary Results
SARTORIUS AG: Sartorius provides preliminary first-half financial key figures and raises forecast for 2021

05-Jul-2021 / 18:53 CET/CEST
Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Disclosure of inside information according to Article 17 MAR

Sartorius provides preliminary first-half financial key figures and raises forecast for 2021

Sartorius announces today that it expects strong first-half performance and raises its forecast for the full year of 2021. For the first six months ended June 30, the company expects revenue growth to be approximately 60% in constant currencies with an underlying EBITDA margin1 slightly above 34.0%. Revenue of the Bioprocess Solutions Division is anticipated to grow by around 63% with an underlying EBITDA margin1 of 36.0 to 36.5%, and growth of the Lab Products & Services Division is estimated to be approximately 52% with an underlying EBITDA margin1 at 26.0 to 26.5%. This better-than-expected performance is broad-based across both divisions and all geographies and is backed by continuously strong order intake, stable supply chains, and expanded production capacities.

Based on the dynamic business development so far and on increasingly robust prospects for the second half, Sartorius is raising its forecast for the full year: The company now projects consolidated sales growth of around 45% (previously 35%) and an underlying EBITDA margin1 of about 34% (previously about 32%) for the Group. For the Bioprocess Solutions Division, sales are anticipated to increase by about 50% (previously 40%), and the division's underlying EBITDA margin1 is projected at about 36% (previously at about 34%). Sales growth for the Lab Products & Services Division is now expected to be 30% (previously 20%) at an underlying EBITDA margin1 of about 26% (previously about 24%). All figures are given in constant currencies as in the past.

Due to the pandemic, this guidance continues to be subject to higher uncertainty than usual and is particularly based on the assumptions that supply chains will remain stable and production lines will stay up and running. The mid-term targets up to 2025 that were updated in January 2021 are unaffected by these adjustments.

Sartorius will publish the full set of half-year figures for 2021 as scheduled on July 21, 2021, and will hold a conference call on the same day.

1 Sartorius publishes alternative performance measures that are not defined by international accounting standards. These are determined with the aim of improving the comparability of business performance over time and within the industry.

- Relevant / underlying EBITDA: earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization and adjusted for extraordinary items

Göttingen, July 5, 2021, 6:11 p.m.

This notification according to Article 17 MAR contains statements about the future development of the Sartorius Group. The content of these statements cannot be guaranteed as they are based on assumptions and estimates that harbor certain risks and uncertainties. This is a translation of the original German-language announcement. The Sartorius Group shall not assume any liability for the correctness of this translation. The original German ad hoc announcement is the legally binding version. Furthermore, the Sartorius Group reserves the right not to be responsible for the topicality, correctness, completeness or quality of the information provided. Liability claims regarding damage caused by the use of any information provided, including any kind of information which is incomplete or incorrect, will therefore be rejected.

Contact
Petra Kirchhoff
Head of Corporate Communications and Investor Relations
+49 (0)551.308.1686
petra.kirchhoff@sartorius.com
sartorius.com

05-Jul-2021 CET/CEST The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: SARTORIUS AG
Otto-Brenner-Straße 20
37079 Göttingen
Germany
Phone: +49.(0)551-308.0
Fax: +49.(0)551-308.3289
E-mail: info@sartorius.com
Internet: www.sartorius.com
ISIN: DE0007165607, DE0007165631
WKN: 716560 , 716563
Indices: MDAX, TecDAX
Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard), Hanover; Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
EQS News ID: 1215433

 
End of Announcement DGAP News Service

1215433  05-Jul-2021 CET/CEST

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1215433&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse_sftp

© EQS 2021
All news about SARTORIUS AG
12:55pSARTORIUS AG : Sartorius provides preliminary first-half financial key figures a..
EQ
07/02SARTORIUS  : Acquires 51% Stake In CellGenix
MT
07/02SARTORIUS  : strengthens product portfolio for cell and gene...
PU
06/29SARTORIUS VORZUEGE  : Buy rating from JP Morgan
MD
06/28SARTORIUS  : opens new cell culture media production site in Beit...
PU
06/28SARTORIUS VORZUEGE  : Gets a Buy rating from Metzler
MD
05/26SARTORIUS VORZUEGE  : DZ Bank reiterates its Neutral rating
MD
05/25SARTORIUS  : & Sartorius Stedim Biotech Virtual Capital Markets Day 2021 PDF | 4..
PU
05/21SARTORIUS VORZUEGE  : JP Morgan maintains a Buy rating
MD
05/21SARTORIUS VORZUEGE  : Berenberg reiterates its Neutral rating
MD
More news
Financials
Sales 2021 3 195 M 3 792 M 3 792 M
Net income 2021 404 M 479 M 479 M
Net Debt 2021 1 850 M 2 196 M 2 196 M
P/E ratio 2021 78,1x
Yield 2021 0,28%
Capitalization 29 743 M 35 291 M 35 293 M
EV / Sales 2021 9,89x
EV / Sales 2022 8,90x
Nbr of Employees 11 000
Free-Float 36,2%
Chart SARTORIUS AG
Duration : Period :
Sartorius AG Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SARTORIUS AG
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 5
Last Close Price 421,00 €
Average target price 354,58 €
Spread / Average Target -15,8%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Joachim Kreuzburg Chief Executive Officer
Rainer Lehmann Chief Financial Officer
Lothar Kappich Chairman-Supervisory Board
Oscar-Werner Reif Head-Research & Development
Volker Niebel Head-Production, Procurement & Business Operations
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
SARTORIUS AG22.03%34 444
REVENIO GROUP OYJ29.03%1 944
BIOTAGE AB (PUBL)48.92%1 409
VAREX IMAGING CORPORATION65.83%1 100
CELLAVISION AB (PUBL)23.45%967
ANGLE PLC176.44%420