Sartorius 1st Half Profit Rose As Orders, Sales Grew

Sartorius AG on Thursday recorded an increase in earnings for the first half of 2022 as revenue and orders grew during the period.

The German pharmaceutical and laboratory equipment supplier posted a net profit of 371.5 million euros ($378.3 million) compared with EUR201.4 million a year earlier, on sales that grew to EUR2.06 billion, from EUR1.63 billion.

Earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization came in at EUR697.5 million, up from EUR555.3 million.

Revenue in the laboratory division grew by 11% to EUR423 million. Bioprocess revenue increased to EUR1.64 million, from EUR1.27 billion in the same period last year.

"Given the healthy underlying demand in our industry and good order situation, we confirm our full-year outlook as well as our ambitious investment program, despite higher inflation and lower coronavirus-related demand," said Chairman and CEO Joachim Kreuzburg.

For 2022, Sartorius expects consolidated sales to increase by about 15% to 19%. It sees its underlying Ebitda margin reaching about 34%, it said.

For the bioprocess solutions division, the company forecasts sales revenue growth of about 17% to 21%. It sees the laboratory products and services division achieving revenue growth of about 6% to 10% in 2022, Sartorius said.

