  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Germany
  4. Xetra
  5. Sartorius AG
  6. News
  7. Summary
    SRT   DE0007165607

SARTORIUS AG

(SRT)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Tradegate  -  03:04 2022-07-21 am EDT
366.75 EUR   +1.17%
02:45aSartorius 1st Half Profit Rose As Orders, Sales Grew
DJ
01:37aLife Sciences Group Sartorius' H1 Profit Rises Amid Strong Underlying Industry Demand
MT
01:16aSartorius confirms 2022 outlook on strong H1 sales
RE
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Sartorius 1st Half Profit Rose As Orders, Sales Grew

07/21/2022 | 02:45am EDT
By Maitane Sardon


Sartorius AG on Thursday recorded an increase in earnings for the first half of 2022 as revenue and orders grew during the period.

The German pharmaceutical and laboratory equipment supplier posted a net profit of 371.5 million euros ($378.3 million) compared with EUR201.4 million a year earlier, on sales that grew to EUR2.06 billion, from EUR1.63 billion.

Earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization came in at EUR697.5 million, up from EUR555.3 million.

Revenue in the laboratory division grew by 11% to EUR423 million. Bioprocess revenue increased to EUR1.64 million, from EUR1.27 billion in the same period last year.

"Given the healthy underlying demand in our industry and good order situation, we confirm our full-year outlook as well as our ambitious investment program, despite higher inflation and lower coronavirus-related demand," said Chairman and CEO Joachim Kreuzburg.

For 2022, Sartorius expects consolidated sales to increase by about 15% to 19%. It sees its underlying Ebitda margin reaching about 34%, it said.

For the bioprocess solutions division, the company forecasts sales revenue growth of about 17% to 21%. It sees the laboratory products and services division achieving revenue growth of about 6% to 10% in 2022, Sartorius said.


Write to Maitane Sardon at maitane.sardon@wsj.com


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

07-21-22 0244ET

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
SARTORIUS AG -0.82% 362.5 Delayed Quote.-26.75%
SARTORIUS STEDIM BIOTECH -0.18% 339 Real-time Quote.-30.91%
Financials
Sales 2022 4 144 M 4 229 M 4 229 M
Net income 2022 600 M 613 M 613 M
Net Debt 2022 1 479 M 1 510 M 1 510 M
P/E ratio 2022 39,2x
Yield 2022 0,36%
Capitalization 25 508 M 26 029 M 26 029 M
EV / Sales 2022 6,51x
EV / Sales 2023 5,83x
Nbr of Employees 15 051
Free-Float 33,3%
Chart SARTORIUS AG
Duration : Period :
Sartorius AG Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SARTORIUS AG
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 6
Last Close Price 362,50 €
Average target price 415,95 €
Spread / Average Target 14,7%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Joachim Kreuzburg Chief Executive Officer
Rainer Lehmann Chief Financial Officer
Lothar Kappich Chairman-Supervisory Board
Oscar-Werner Reif Head-Research & Development
Volker Niebel Head-Production, Procurement & Business Operations
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
SARTORIUS AG-26.75%26 029
QUIDELORTHO CORPORATION-22.07%7 040
BIOTAGE AB (PUBL)-20.46%1 345
REVENIO GROUP OYJ-20.72%1 198
SHANGHAI AOHUA PHOTOELECTRICITY ENDOSCOPE CO., LTD.33.44%946
VAREX IMAGING CORPORATION-29.26%889