Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Xetra  >  Sartorius AG    SRT   DE0007165607

SARTORIUS AG

(SRT)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Sartorius : 2020 Earnings, Revenue Grew; Raises Long-Term Targets

01/27/2021 | 02:36am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

By Cecilia Butini

Sartorius AG said Wednesday that 2020 earnings and revenue rose and that it has raised its long-term targets for the 2020-25 period.

The German biopharmaceutical company reported net profit of 299.3 million euros ($364 million) for 2020, up from EUR209.4 million for 2019.

Underlying earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization came in at EUR692.2 million, compared with EUR495.8 million the previous year, the company said.

Sales revenue grew to EUR2.34 billion for 2020 from EUR1.83 billion the previous year, Sartorius said.

The company updated its targets until 2025, saying that it now plans to increase its consolidated sales revenue to about EUR5 billion in the period, having previously guided for a target around EUR4 billion. Sartorius said the change was made given the results achieved in the Bioprocess Solutions division in 2020 and on expectations of future organic growth in the segment.

For 2021, the company expects consolidated sales revenue to increase by about 19% to 25% and initial consolidation of acquisitions to contribute about 5.5 percentage points to this growth.

Write to Cecilia Butini at cecilia.butini@wsj.com

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

01-27-21 0236ET

All news about SARTORIUS AG
02:36aSARTORIUS : 2020 Earnings, Revenue Grew; Raises Long-Term Targets
DJ
01:48aSARTORIUS : 2020 Profit Surges 43% On Higher Order Intake, Sales Revenue
MT
01/21SARTORIUS : Stedim Biotech's $1.5 million donation creates cell...
PU
01/21SARTORIUS VORZUEGE : JP Morgan reaffirms its Buy rating
MD
01/15SARTORIUS : Partners With RoosterBio to Advance Cell and Gene Therapy Manufactur..
PU
01/06SARTORIUS : to acquire Novasep's chromatography process equipment...
PU
01/05SARTORIUS STEDIM BIOTECH SA : Bilan SEMESTRIEL S2 -2-
DJ
01/05SARTORIUS STEDIM BIOTECH SA : Full-year report of -3-
DJ
01/05SARTORIUS STEDIM BIOTECH SA : Full-year report of -2-
DJ
01/04SARTORIUS VORZUEGE : Receives a Buy rating from JP Morgan
MD
More news
Financials
Sales 2020 2 305 M 2 802 M 2 802 M
Net income 2020 233 M 283 M 283 M
Net Debt 2020 1 759 M 2 138 M 2 138 M
P/E ratio 2020 113x
Yield 2020 0,24%
Capitalization 24 858 M 30 234 M 30 219 M
EV / Sales 2020 11,5x
EV / Sales 2021 9,69x
Nbr of Employees 10 008
Free-Float 46,8%
Chart SARTORIUS AG
Duration : Period :
Sartorius AG Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SARTORIUS AG
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 4
Average target price 246,58 €
Last Close Price 341,00 €
Spread / Highest target 2,93%
Spread / Average Target -27,7%
Spread / Lowest Target -79,8%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Joachim Kreuzburg Chief Executive Officer
Lothar Kappich Chairman-Supervisory Board
Volker Niebel Head-Production, Procurement & Business Operations
Rainer Lehmann Chief Financial Officer
Oscar-Werner Reif Head-Research & Development
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
SARTORIUS AG-1.16%30 234
REVENIO GROUP OYJ0.60%1 628
ALPHATEC HOLDINGS, INC.2.75%1 170
CELLAVISION AB (PUBL)-2.15%861
VAREX IMAGING CORPORATION19.78%783
OXFORD IMMUNOTEC GLOBAL PLC25.34%560
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ