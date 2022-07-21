Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Germany
  4. Xetra
  5. Sartorius AG
  6. News
  7. Summary
    SRT   DE0007165607

SARTORIUS AG

(SRT)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Tradegate  -  09:00 2022-07-21 am EDT
386.50 EUR   +6.62%
08:44aSARTORIUS : Conference Call H1|2022 Presentation
PU
07:53aSARTORIUS VORZUEGE : Warburg Research reiterates its Buy rating
MD
06:53aSARTORIUS VORZUEGE : Buy rating from JP Morgan
MD
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Sartorius : Conference Call H1|2022 Presentation

07/21/2022 | 08:44am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Conference Call

H1 2022 Results

Joachim Kreuzburg, Rainer Lehmann

Sartorius | Sartorius Stedim Biotech | July 21, 2022

Disclaimer

This presentation contains statements concerning the future performance of the Sartorius and the Sartorius Stedim Biotech Groups. These statements are based on assumptions and estimates. Although we are convinced that these forward-looking statements are realistic, we cannot guarantee that they will actually materialize.

This is because our assumptions harbor risks and uncertainties that could lead to actual results substantially diverging from the expected ones. It is not planned to update our forward-looking statements.

Throughout this presentation, differences may be apparent as a result of rounding during addition.

2

Highlights

  • Double-digitgrowth of sales revenues in both divisions
  • Profitability remains at high level despite inflation and FX headwinds
  • BPS: healthy order situation; corona-related demand normalizing quickly
  • LPS: Positive development with Bioanalytics driving growth and profits
  • Outlook for 2022 confirmed
  • Uncertainties due to global geopolitical and -economic situation remain high

3

Agenda

Sartorius Group

H1 2022 results | FY 2022 guidance

Sartorius Stedim Biotech Group

H1 2022 results | FY 2022 guidance

Questions & Answers

4

Sartorius Group

Strong sales growth, high margin maintained

Sartorius Group

H1 2021

H1 2022

in %

in % cc1

in millions of € unless otherwise specified

Sales revenue

1,629.2

2,060.3

+26.5

+20.9

Order intake

2,178.8

2,168.8

-0.5

-4.8

Underlying EBITDA2

555.3

697.5

+25.6

Underlying EBITDA2 margin in %

34.1

33.9

-0.2pp

Underlying EPS3 (ord.) in €

3.79

4.88

+28.6

Underlying EPS3 (pref.) in €

3.80

4.89

+28.6

  • Acquisitions contribute close to 2pp to sales growth
  • OI normalizes as expected; prior-year figure impacted by pandemic and changed ordering patterns by some customers
  • Underlying EBITDA margin close to prior year despite higher costs (as planned) and FX headwinds

1 Constant currencies 2 Underlying = excluding extraordinary items 3 Underlying EPS = based on net profit after non-controlling interest; adjusted for extraordinary items as well as amortization and based on a normalized financial result and normalized tax rate

5

Disclaimer

Sartorius AG published this content on 20 July 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 21 July 2022 12:43:06 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about SARTORIUS AG
08:44aSARTORIUS : Conference Call H1|2022 Presentation
PU
07:53aSARTORIUS VORZUEGE : Warburg Research reiterates its Buy rating
MD
06:53aSARTORIUS VORZUEGE : Buy rating from JP Morgan
MD
06:48aSARTORIUS VORZUEGE : Buy rating from Berenberg
MD
06:30aSARTORIUS VORZUEGE : UBS remains its Buy rating
MD
01:50aCorrection to Sartorius Earnings Article
DJ
01:37aLife Sciences Group Sartorius' H1 Profit Rises Amid Strong Underlying Industry Demand
MT
01:16aSartorius confirms 2022 outlook on strong H1 sales
RE
01:00aSartorius Aktiengesellschaft Confirms Consolidated Financial Guidance for the Year 2022
CI
12:44aSartorius 1st Half Profit Rose As Orders, Sales Grew
DJ
More news
Analyst Recommendations on SARTORIUS AG
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2022 4 137 M 4 221 M 4 221 M
Net income 2022 597 M 610 M 610 M
Net Debt 2022 1 478 M 1 508 M 1 508 M
P/E ratio 2022 39,2x
Yield 2022 0,36%
Capitalization 25 508 M 26 029 M 26 029 M
EV / Sales 2022 6,52x
EV / Sales 2023 5,84x
Nbr of Employees 15 051
Free-Float 33,3%
Chart SARTORIUS AG
Duration : Period :
Sartorius AG Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SARTORIUS AG
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 6
Last Close Price 362,50 €
Average target price 415,95 €
Spread / Average Target 14,7%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Joachim Kreuzburg Chief Executive Officer
Rainer Lehmann Chief Financial Officer
Lothar Kappich Chairman-Supervisory Board
Oscar-Werner Reif Head-Research & Development
Volker Niebel Head-Production, Procurement & Business Operations
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
SARTORIUS AG-26.75%26 029
QUIDELORTHO CORPORATION-22.07%6 831
BIOTAGE AB (PUBL)-20.46%1 367
REVENIO GROUP OYJ-20.72%1 227
SHANGHAI AOHUA PHOTOELECTRICITY ENDOSCOPE CO., LTD.33.44%995
VAREX IMAGING CORPORATION-29.26%908