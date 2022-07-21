Sartorius : Conference Call H1|2022 Presentation

Sartorius | Sartorius Stedim Biotech | July 21, 2022
Disclaimer
This presentation contains statements concerning the future performance of the Sartorius and the Sartorius Stedim Biotech Groups. These statements are based on assumptions and estimates. Although we are convinced that these forward-looking statements are realistic, we cannot guarantee that they will actually materialize.
This is because our assumptions harbor risks and uncertainties that could lead to actual results substantially diverging from the expected ones. It is not planned to update our forward-looking statements.
Throughout this presentation, differences may be apparent as a result of rounding during addition.
Highlights
Double-digitgrowth of sales revenues in both divisions
Profitability remains at high level despite inflation and FX headwinds
BPS: healthy order situation; corona-related demand normalizing quickly
LPS: Positive development with Bioanalytics driving growth and profits
Outlook for 2022 confirmed
Uncertainties due to global geopolitical and -economic situation remain high
Agenda
Sartorius Group
H1 2022 results | FY 2022 guidance
Sartorius Stedim Biotech Group
H1 2022 results | FY 2022 guidance
Questions & Answers
Sartorius Group
Strong sales growth, high margin maintained
Sartorius Group
H1 2021
H1 2022
in %
in % cc1
in millions of € unless otherwise specified
Sales revenue
1,629.2
2,060.3
+26.5
+20.9
Order intake
2,178.8
2,168.8
-0.5
-4.8
Underlying EBITDA2
555.3
697.5
+25.6
Underlying EBITDA2 margin in %
34.1
33.9
-0.2pp
Underlying EPS3 (ord.) in €
3.79
4.88
+28.6
Underlying EPS3 (pref.) in €
3.80
4.89
+28.6
Acquisitions contribute close to 2pp to sales growth
OI normalizes as expected; prior-year figure impacted by pandemic and changed ordering patterns by some customers
Underlying EBITDA margin close to prior year despite higher costs (as planned) and FX headwinds
1 Constant currencies 2 Underlying = excluding extraordinary items 3 Underlying EPS = based on net profit after non-controlling interest; adjusted for extraordinary items as well as amortization and based on a normalized financial result and normalized tax rate