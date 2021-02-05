Log in
Sartorius : Polytec jumpstarts collaboration with Sartorius Data Analytics AB

02/05/2021 | 06:50am EST
Feb 05, 21
Sartorius Stedim Biotech S.A.
Press Release
Polytec jumpstarts collaboration with Sartorius Data Analytics AB

Waldbronn, 03 February 2020

Polytec offers spectroscopic measurement solutions for a variety of routine analytical and industrial applications, from material testing to manufacturing process and product quality control. The specialist in optical measurement technology is starting a close cooperation with Sartorius Data Analytics AB in the field of process analytics. 'In this way we can use the synergies between the spectral measurements and the data preparation, calibration model development and analysis software and therefore target even more challenging analytical measurement tasks,' says Thomas Schaich, Head of the Business Unit Analytics at Polytec.

The measurement data recorded with the NIR spectrometer systems from Polytec can be easily imported into the Sartorius Data Analytics Umetrics® Suite in order to process it and create corresponding calibration models. In addition, Polytec process software PAS-SERV supports SIMCA-Q® prediction engine to carry out quick multi-parameter material analysis based on these models and to forward the results to the process control via various industrial interfaces.

'We look forward to working more closely with Sartorius and to bringing the strengths of our technologies together,' explains Schaich. 'This enables us to address the customers that are already familiar with the comprehensive Sartorius Data Analytics software and help them to solve process analytical tasks with our versatile NIR spectrometer systems.

This enables us to provide a complete package of NIRS instrumentation and statistical analysis software that may be exactly tailored for individual industrial quality control applications.'

'Polytec offers an impressive product range of measurement solutions and we see great potential in our new partnership. A wide range of customers in many industries are using SIMCA® for building multivariate data analysis models and they can now also benefit from executing the models in a lab environment or making quick predictions directly with real-time process data' says Johan Hultman, Manager of the Embedded Solutions (OEM) and Partners Team at Sartorius Data Analytics.

Follow Sartorius Data Analytics on LinkedIn.

January 29, 2021
Polytec jumpstarts collaboration with Sartorius Data Analytics AB
PDF50.4 KB
Back to List

Disclaimer

Sartorius AG published this content on 05 February 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 05 February 2021 11:49:00 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
