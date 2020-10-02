Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Xetra  >  Sartorius AG    SRT   DE0007165607

SARTORIUS AG

(SRT)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Quote. Real-time Estimate Tradegate - 10/02 03:58:01 pm
305 EUR   +0.66%
05:46p
PU
05:40pSARTORIUS : Purification specialist BIA Separations to become part of Sartorius
PU
09/25SARTORIUS VORZUEGE : Receives a Buy rating from JP Morgan
MD
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryToute l'actualitéPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

Sartorius : Purification specialist BIA Separations to become part of Sartorius

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
10/02/2020 | 05:40pm EDT
Purification specialist BIA Separations to become part of Sartorius

Göttingen, October 2, 2020

  • Combination of businesses will create a premium portfolio for advanced therapies
  • BIA Separations will be Sartorius' center of excellence for purification of cell and gene therapeutics

The life science company Sartorius announced today it has entered into a definitive agreement to merge purification specialist BIA Separations into its subgroup Sartorius Stedim Biotech in a transaction totaling 360 million euros of which 240 million euros will be paid in cash and 120 million euros in Sartorius Stedim Biotech shares. Both parties have further agreed on three tranches of earn-out payments based on performance over the next five financial years. The transaction, which is subject to customary regulatory conditions, is expected to close in late 2020, and therefore will have no material impact on Sartorius' 2020 results.

BIA Separations develops and manufactures market-leading products for purification and analysis of large biomolecules, such as viruses, plasmids and mRNA, which are used in cell and gene therapies and other advanced therapies. BIA's technology for manufacturing scale purification is already used in production of the first commercialized advanced therapeutics and the company also has a strong presence with such novel drug candidates in the clinical pipeline. 'Combining the teams and technologies of Sartorius and BIA will create a premium offering for the manufacturing of advanced therapies. The goal of our partnership is to enable such therapeutics to reach more patients faster and we are committed to continue delivering relevant innovations across the entire production chain,' commented Joachim Kreuzburg, CEO of Sartorius.

Expecting continued very strong double-digit sales growth over the next few years, BIA is forecasted to earn sales revenue of approx. 25 million euros in 2020 at profit margins that will be accretive to both the underlying EBITDA margins of Sartorius' Bioprocess Solutions segment and of the overall Sartorius Group.

Founded in 1998, BIA Separations has invented and commercialized the unique CIM (Convective Interaction Media) monolith chromatography technology. In addition, it offers analytical technologies for process monitoring and optimization. At its headquarters in Ajdovščina, Slovenia, BIA employs a workforce of some 120 people. Following its strong growth, the company is currently more than quadrupling its production capacity, which will be operational in beginning of 2021. Furthermore, the company is significantly expanding its market leading process development services.

Aleš Strancar, founder and CEO of BIA Separations, commented: 'Partnering with Sartorius provides BIA Separations with a global sales and service network which will grow the sale of BIA Separations' products by an order of magnitude in the coming years. I am especially excited that our combined R&D groups will result in one of the strongest development teams in bioprocessing worldwide which will rapidly increase the number of products under development while substantially reducing time to market.'

René Fáber, the Head of the Sartorius Bioprocess Solutions Division, said: 'We are really excited and very much looking forward to joining forces with BIA's experienced and highly talented team. Together, we will continue to invest into innovation and growth, accelerate the utilization of their superior solutions and provide customers worldwide with offerings that will advance their important work.'

William Blair has been acting as financial advisor and Milbank and RPPP as legal advisors to Sartorius. EC Mergers served as financial advisor and Schoenherr Attorneys at Law as legal advisor on the sell-side.

This press release contains forward-looking statements about the future development of the Sartorius Group. Forward-looking statements are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such statements. Sartorius assumes no liability for updating such statements in light of new information or future events. This is a translation of the original German-language press release. Sartorius shall not assume any liability for the correctness of this translation. The original German press release is the legally binding version.

October 02, 2020
Purification specialist BIA Separations to become part of Sartorius
PDF67.4 KB

Disclaimer

Sartorius AG published this content on 02 October 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 02 October 2020 21:39:07 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
All news about SARTORIUS AG
05:46p
PU
05:40pSARTORIUS : Purification specialist BIA Separations to become part of Sartorius
PU
09/25SARTORIUS VORZUEGE : Receives a Buy rating from JP Morgan
MD
09/25SARTORIUS VORZUEGE : Gets a Neutral rating from Berenberg
MD
09/16MERCK : says it has overcome production shortages in vaccine materials
RE
09/09SARTORIUS : successfully places note loan with a volume of 750 million euros
PU
08/07SARTORIUS VORZUEGE : Kepler Cheuvreux Upgrades to Neutral
MD
08/06SARTORIUS VORZUEGE : JP Morgan reiterates its Buy rating
MD
07/31SARTORIUS VORZUEGE : UBS reiterates its Sell rating
MD
07/24SARTORIUS VORZUEGE : DZ Bank maintains a Sell rating
MD
More news
Financials
Sales 2020 2 266 M 2 655 M 2 655 M
Net income 2020 246 M 289 M 289 M
Net Debt 2020 1 685 M 1 975 M 1 975 M
P/E ratio 2020 106x
Yield 2020 0,30%
Capitalization 22 690 M 26 579 M 26 584 M
EV / Sales 2020 10,8x
EV / Sales 2021 9,30x
Nbr of Employees 9 729
Free-Float 46,8%
Chart SARTORIUS AG
Duration : Period :
Sartorius AG Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SARTORIUS AG
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 3
Average target price 229,92 €
Last Close Price 306,00 €
Spread / Highest target 4,58%
Spread / Average Target -24,9%
Spread / Lowest Target -77,5%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Joachim Kreuzburg Chief Executive Officer
Lothar Kappich Chairman-Supervisory Board
Volker Niebel Head-Production, Procurement & Business Operations
Rainer Lehmann Chief Financial Officer
Oscar-Werner Reif Head-Research & Development
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
SARTORIUS AG73.14%26 647
REVENIO GROUP OYJ207.81%1 257
CELLAVISION AB (PUBL)9.61%936
VAREX IMAGING CORPORATION-58.27%486
ALPHATEC HOLDINGS, INC.-10.22%410
CO-DIAGNOSTICS, INC.1,348.84%364
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Les cotations sont fournies par Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ et vwd Group