    SRT   DE0007165607

SARTORIUS AG

(SRT)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Tradegate  -  03:57:12 2023-03-31 am EDT
307.25 EUR   -5.75%
03:33aSartorius to buy Polyplus for 2.4 billion euros
RE
03:21aSartorius Unit to Buy Polyplus for EUR2.4 Billion from Archimed, Warburg Pincus Affiliate
MT
02:52aSartorius Ag : Sartorius to acquire Polyplus
EQ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
Summary

Sartorius to buy Polyplus for 2.4 billion euros

03/31/2023 | 03:33am EDT
(Reuters) - Sartorius said on Friday it would acquire France-based biotechnology company Polyplus for 2.4 billion euros ($2.62 billion) from private investors including Archimed and WP GG Holdings IV B.V., an affiliate of Warburg Pincus.

The deal, carried out through the German lab equipment maker's French unit Stedim Biotech, is expected to close during the third quarter of 2023, it said.

Sartorius' shares dropped 2.3% at 07:13 GMT, while shares in its French unit fell 3.9%.

Sartorius will receive a bridge loan facility from JP Morgan for a transitional period to finance the transaction, it said.

It added it plans to refinance the loan with long-term financing instruments, which might also include an equity component.

Jefferies LLC acted as financial advisor and Kirkland & Ellis LLP provided legal counsel to Polyplus, it said, while William Blair served as financial advisor and Milbank LLP and Jeantet provided legal counsel to Sartorius.

Polyplus, which was founded in 2001 and has locations in France, Belgium, the U.S. and China, is expected to generate sales in the upper double-digit million-euro range and a "very substantial" core profit (EBITDA) margin in 2023, Sartorius said.

($1 = 0.9173 euros)

(Reporting by Linda Pasquini, Editing by Rachel More)


© Reuters 2023
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
SARTORIUS AG -4.45% 310 Delayed Quote.-2.54%
SARTORIUS STEDIM BIOTECH -6.03% 289.9 Real-time Quote.2.02%
Financials
Sales 2023 4 359 M 4 754 M 4 754 M
Net income 2023 616 M 672 M 672 M
Net Debt 2023 1 478 M 1 612 M 1 612 M
P/E ratio 2023 47,8x
Yield 2023 0,38%
Capitalization 25 158 M 27 436 M 27 436 M
EV / Sales 2023 6,11x
EV / Sales 2024 5,34x
Nbr of Employees 15 942
Free-Float 33,3%
