AFR: Sartorius AG: Preliminary announcement of the publication of quarterly reports and quarterly/interim statements
04/13/2023 | 04:23am EDT
EQS Preliminary announcement financial reports: SARTORIUS AG
/ Preliminary announcement on the disclosure of financial statements
Sartorius AG: Preliminary announcement of the publication of quarterly reports and quarterly/interim statements
13.04.2023 / 10:21 CET/CEST
Preliminary announcement of the publication of quarterly reports and quarterly/interim statements transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
SARTORIUS AG hereby announces that the following financial reports shall be disclosed:
Report Type: Quarterly/ Interim statement within the 1st half-year