  Homepage
  Equities
  Germany
  Xetra
  Sartorius AG
  News
  Summary
    SRT3   DE0007165631

SARTORIUS AG

(SRT3)
Real-time Estimate Tradegate  -  05:03:32 2023-04-13 am EDT
392.70 EUR   -0.76%
04:23aAfr : Sartorius AG: Preliminary announcement of the publication of quarterly reports and quarterly/interim statements
EQ
04/04SARTORIUS VORZUEGE : Gets a Buy rating from JP Morgan
MD
04/04SARTORIUS VORZUEGE : Deutsche Bank gives a Buy rating
MD
AFR: Sartorius AG: Preliminary announcement of the publication of quarterly reports and quarterly/interim statements

04/13/2023 | 04:23am EDT
EQS Preliminary announcement financial reports: SARTORIUS AG / Preliminary announcement on the disclosure of financial statements
Sartorius AG: Preliminary announcement of the publication of quarterly reports and quarterly/interim statements

13.04.2023 / 10:21 CET/CEST
Preliminary announcement of the publication of quarterly reports and quarterly/interim statements transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

SARTORIUS AG hereby announces that the following financial reports shall be disclosed:

Report Type: Quarterly/ Interim statement within the 1st half-year

Language: German
Date of disclosure: April 20, 2023
Address: http://www.sartorius.com/en/company-de/investor-relations-de/sartorius-ag-investor-relations-de/news-financial-publications-de

Language: English
Date of disclosure: April 20, 2023
Address: http://www.sartorius.com/en/company/investor-relations/sartorius-ag-investor-relations/news-financial-publications

13.04.2023 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.eqs-news.com
Language: English
Company: SARTORIUS AG
Otto-Brenner-Straße 20
37079 Göttingen
Germany
Internet: www.sartorius.com

 
End of News EQS News Service

1606981  13.04.2023 CET/CEST

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1606981&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse_sftp

© EQS 2023
Financials
Sales 2023 4 353 M 4 779 M 4 779 M
Net income 2023 616 M 676 M 676 M
Net Debt 2023 1 489 M 1 635 M 1 635 M
P/E ratio 2023 46,4x
Yield 2023 0,39%
Capitalization 24 567 M 26 973 M 26 973 M
EV / Sales 2023 5,99x
EV / Sales 2024 5,23x
Nbr of Employees 15 942
Free-Float 33,3%
Chart SARTORIUS AG
Duration : Period :
Sartorius AG Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SARTORIUS AG
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 14
Last Close Price 395,70 €
Average target price 460,05 €
Spread / Average Target 16,3%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Joachim Kreuzburg Chief Executive Officer
Rainer Lehmann Chief Financial Officer
Lothar Kappich Chairman-Supervisory Board
Oscar-Werner Reif Head-Research & Development
Volker Niebel Head-Production, Procurement & Business Operations
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
SARTORIUS AG7.12%26 973
QUIDELORTHO CORPORATION4.07%5 937
SHANGHAI AOHUA PHOTOELECTRICITY ENDOSCOPE CO., LTD.3.82%1 319
REVENIO GROUP OYJ4.51%1 178
BIOTAGE AB (PUBL)-30.62%821
VAREX IMAGING CORPORATION-11.08%714
