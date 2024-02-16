HAMBURG (dpa-AFX Broker) - The private bank Berenberg has raised the target price for Sartorius from 310 to 346 euros and left the rating at "Buy". In a study published on Friday, analyst Odysseas Manesiotis justified his new price target with the lower debt resulting from the capital increase and somewhat higher longer-term forecasts, among other things. However, it would first take a few strong quarters for investors to regain confidence and believe in the medium-term targets and a strong recovery in 2025. The start of 2024 should initially be weak, but incoming orders should gradually pick up again./tav/edh

Publication of the original study: 15.02.2024 / 17:09 / GMT

First-time dissemination of the original study: Date not specified in study / Time not specified in study / Time zone not specified in study

