Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

02.01.2024 / 15:08 CET/CEST
1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a) Name
Title: Dr.
First name: Alexandra
Last name(s): Gatzemeyer

2. Reason for the notification

a) Position / status
Position: Member of the managing body

b) Initial notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a) Name
SARTORIUS AG

b) LEI
529900EQV2DY4FOAMU38 

4. Details of the transaction(s)

a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code
Type: Share
ISIN: DE0007165607

b) Nature of the transaction
Transfer of 1496 ordinary shares as a share-based remuneration component in fulfillment of the corresponding grant from December 2023

c) Price(s) and volume(s)
Price(s) Volume(s)
not numberable not numberable

d) Aggregated information
Price Aggregated volume
not numberable not numberable

e) Date of the transaction
02/01/2024; UTC+1

f) Place of the transaction
Outside a trading venue


Language: English
Company: SARTORIUS AG
Otto-Brenner-Straße 20
37079 Göttingen
Germany
Internet: www.sartorius.com

 
88495  02.01.2024 CET/CEST

