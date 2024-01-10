LONDON (dpa-AFX Broker) - The British investment bank HSBC has upgraded Sartorius from "Hold" to "Buy" and raised its target price from 300 to 370 euros. Analyst Rajesh Kumar expects recovery tendencies in the global biotech industry in a study published on Wednesday. Although Sartorius' gene and cell therapy business is still small, the sector is one of the fastest growing in the pharmaceutical industry. Following the Polyplus takeover, the laboratory supplier is also much more strongly positioned in this area. The overall business outlook is also brightening after the reduction in inventories by customers in 2023 had a negative impact. The expert was also positive about the shares of the French subsidiary Stedim, raising the price target from 240 to 330 euros and reiterating the "buy" rating./mis/ck

Publication of the original study: 09.01.2024 / 17:10 / GMT

First dissemination of the original study: 10.01.2024 / Time not specified in study / Time zone not specified in study

