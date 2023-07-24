NEW YORK (dpa-AFX Broker) - U.S. bank JPMorgan cut its price target for Sartorius to 405 euros from 415 euros, but kept its rating at "overweight." He lowered his sales and operating earnings (Ebitda) forecasts for the years through 2027 following the quarterly results of the pharmaceutical and laboratory equipment maker and its subsidiary Sartorius Stedim Biotech, analyst Richard Vosser wrote in a study available Monday. The expert continues to see downside risks for the 2023 and 2024 estimates, which should become even clearer after the third-quarter figures are presented in October. With the annual figures, the medium-term corporate targets should then also be revised downward./gl/edh

