NEW YORK (dpa-AFX Broker) - U.S. bank JPMorgan left its rating on Sartorius at "Overweight" with a price target of 405 euros after a profit warning. The pharmaceutical and laboratory equipment maker's reduced full-year targets are likely to result in corresponding cuts to consensus estimates, analyst Richard Vosser wrote in an initial reaction available Friday. Because of this, as well as uncertain 2024 and 2025 trends, the stock is likely to plunge about 10 percent in the near term./edh/ajx

