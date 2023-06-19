Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Germany
  4. Xetra
  5. Sartorius AG
  6. News
  7. Summary
    SRT3   DE0007165631

SARTORIUS AG

(SRT3)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Tradegate  -  02:46:39 2023-06-19 am EDT
305.95 EUR   -13.94%
02:28aSARTORIUS VORZUEGE : Berenberg gives a Neutral rating
MD
02:08aSARTORIUS VORZUEGE : Gets a Buy rating from UBS
MD
02:07aSartorius June gains evaporate after profit warning
DP
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

JPMorgan lowers target for Sartorius to 415 euros - 'Overweight'.

06/19/2023 | 02:06am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

NEW YORK (dpa-AFX Broker) - U.S. bank JPMorgan lowered its price target for Sartorius to 415 euros from 480 euros, but left its rating at "Overweight." After the pharmaceutical and laboratory equipment maker and its subsidiary Sartorius Stedim Biotech lowered their outlook, analyst Richard Vosser cut his estimates for sales and operating profit (Ebitda) for both companies. He wrote this in a study available on Monday. The achievability of the 2025 targets is now in question, he said, and the two stocks are likely to react to the news with declines of 10 to 15 percent. However, investors with patience could find this an attractive entry opportunity./gl/ag

Publication of the original study: 19.06.2023 / 02:36 / BST First circulation of the original study: 19.06.2023 / 02:43 / BST


© dpa-AFX 2023
All news about SARTORIUS AG
02:28aSARTORIUS VORZUEGE : Berenberg gives a Neutral rating
MD
02:08aSARTORIUS VORZUEGE : Gets a Buy rating from UBS
MD
02:07aSartorius June gains evaporate after profit warning
DP
02:06aJPMorgan lowers target for Sartorius to 415 euros - 'Overweight'.
DP
01:48aSARTORIUS VORZUEGE : Buy rating from JP Morgan
MD
01:21aUBS lowers target for Sartorius to 470 euros - 'Buy'.
DP
06/18Sartorius Expects FY23 Revenue to Fall
MT
06/17Sartorius cuts sales revenue and margin forecast for 2023
DP
06/17Sartorius cuts sales revenue and margin forecast for 2023 - medium-term targets confirm..
DP
06/16Sartorius lowers forecast for 2023
EQ
More news
Analyst Recommendations on SARTORIUS AG
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2023 4 171 M 4 556 M 4 556 M
Net income 2023 551 M 602 M 602 M
Net Debt 2023 4 288 M 4 685 M 4 685 M
P/E ratio 2023 44,9x
Yield 2023 0,37%
Capitalization 22 268 M 24 326 M 24 326 M
EV / Sales 2023 6,37x
EV / Sales 2024 5,55x
Nbr of Employees 15 547
Free-Float 33,3%
Chart SARTORIUS AG
Duration : Period :
Sartorius AG Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SARTORIUS AG
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 14
Last Close Price 355,50 €
Average target price 425,97 €
Spread / Average Target 19,8%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Joachim Kreuzburg Chief Executive Officer
Rainer Lehmann Chief Financial Officer
Lothar Kappich Chairman-Supervisory Board
Oscar-Werner Reif Head-Research & Development
Volker Niebel Head-Production, Procurement & Business Operations
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
SARTORIUS AG-3.76%24 326
QUIDELORTHO CORPORATION2.28%5 838
SHANGHAI AOHUA PHOTOELECTRICITY ENDOSCOPE CO., LTD.1.92%1 255
BIOTAGE AB (PUBL)-14.93%1 185
REVENIO GROUP OYJ-12.49%981
VAREX IMAGING CORPORATION13.00%926
MarketScreener: Created by Investors for Investors!
100% Free Registration
fermer