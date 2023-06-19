JPMorgan lowers target for Sartorius to 415 euros - 'Overweight'.

NEW YORK (dpa-AFX Broker) - U.S. bank JPMorgan lowered its price target for Sartorius to 415 euros from 480 euros, but left its rating at "Overweight." After the pharmaceutical and laboratory equipment maker and its subsidiary Sartorius Stedim Biotech lowered their outlook, analyst Richard Vosser cut his estimates for sales and operating profit (Ebitda) for both companies. He wrote this in a study available on Monday. The achievability of the 2025 targets is now in question, he said, and the two stocks are likely to react to the news with declines of 10 to 15 percent. However, investors with patience could find this an attractive entry opportunity./gl/ag

Publication of the original study: 19.06.2023 / 02:36 / BST First circulation of the original study: 19.06.2023 / 02:43 / BST