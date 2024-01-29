NEW YORK (dpa-AFX Broker) - The US bank JPMorgan has raised its price target for Sartorius from 315 to 365 euros after the fourth quarter figures and left the rating at "Overweight". The order development in the Bioprocess Solutions division underpins this year's business targets, wrote analyst Richard Vosser in a study published on Monday. He expects the business to strengthen confidence in the medium-term targets and ensure a comparatively better share price performance./tih/ajx

