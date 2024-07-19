NEW YORK (dpa-AFX Broker) - Analyst firm Jefferies has left its rating for Sartorius at "Hold" with a target price of 274 euros after the pharmaceutical supplier significantly lowered its annual outlook. Although the reduction was not surprising, the lack of clarity was disappointing, analyst James Vane-Tempest wrote in a study published on Friday. Some investors could bet that the DAX-listed company has now cleared the air. Nevertheless, other investors could wait and see whether further forecast cuts would be necessary towards the end of the year./mis/la

