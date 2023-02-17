Laboratory equipment supplier Sartorius: profit to more than double in 2022

GÖTTINGEN (dpa-AFX) - Pharmaceutical and laboratory equipment supplier Sartorius earned significantly more last year thanks to flourishing business in both divisions. At the bottom line, the profit attributable to shareholders more than doubled to a good 678 million euros, according to the Group's annual report published Friday. In 2021, the figure was just under 319 million euros.

The Group had already published most of the key figures at the end of January based on preliminary calculations. Sales in 2022 were up by a good fifth year-on-year to just under 4.2 billion euros. For the current year, the Executive Board has prepared for a reduced growth rate, as the tailwind from the pandemic is weakening. As also already announced, investors are to receive a higher dividend for 2022 of 1.44 euros for preferred shares listed on the Dax, and for common shares the amount will rise to 1.43 euros each./tav/jha/