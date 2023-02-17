Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Germany
  4. Xetra
  5. Sartorius AG
  6. News
  7. Summary
    SRT3   DE0007165631

SARTORIUS AG

(SRT3)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Tradegate  -  03:23:58 2023-02-17 am EST
425.10 EUR   -2.07%
02:51aLaboratory equipment supplier Sartorius: profit to more than double in 2022
DP
02:46aSartorius : releases Annual Report for 2022
PU
02:46aSartorius : Stedim Biotech releases Universal Registration Document 2022
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Laboratory equipment supplier Sartorius: profit to more than double in 2022

02/17/2023 | 02:51am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

GÖTTINGEN (dpa-AFX) - Pharmaceutical and laboratory equipment supplier Sartorius earned significantly more last year thanks to flourishing business in both divisions. At the bottom line, the profit attributable to shareholders more than doubled to a good 678 million euros, according to the Group's annual report published Friday. In 2021, the figure was just under 319 million euros.

The Group had already published most of the key figures at the end of January based on preliminary calculations. Sales in 2022 were up by a good fifth year-on-year to just under 4.2 billion euros. For the current year, the Executive Board has prepared for a reduced growth rate, as the tailwind from the pandemic is weakening. As also already announced, investors are to receive a higher dividend for 2022 of 1.44 euros for preferred shares listed on the Dax, and for common shares the amount will rise to 1.43 euros each./tav/jha/


© dpa-AFX 2023
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
DAX -0.94% 15388.34 Delayed Quote.11.56%
SARTORIUS AG -1.66% 426.8 Delayed Quote.17.51%
SARTORIUS STEDIM BIOTECH -1.83% 328 Real-time Quote.10.41%
All news about SARTORIUS AG
02:51aLaboratory equipment supplier Sartorius: profit to ..
DP
02:46aSartorius : releases Annual Report for 2022
PU
02:46aSartorius : Stedim Biotech releases Universal Registration Document 2022
PU
02/10German Shares Slip Amid Hawkish ECB Comment, Adidas' Downbeat FY23 Forecast
MT
02/10Germany's Sartorius to Boost FY22 Dividends
MT
02/10Sartorius Ag : The Supervisory Board of Sartorius AG proposes a dividend of 1.44 euros pe..
EQ
02/10SARTORIUS VORZUEGE : UBS maintains a Buy rating
MD
01/31SARTORIUS VORZUEGE : Downgraded from Neutral to Sell by DZ Bank
MD
01/27German Stocks Close Big Week for Earnings, Data in the Green
MT
01/27SARTORIUS VORZUEGE : Warburg Research reiterates its Buy rating
MD
More news
Analyst Recommendations on SARTORIUS AG
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2022 4 144 M 4 423 M 4 423 M
Net income 2022 635 M 677 M 677 M
Net Debt 2022 1 745 M 1 862 M 1 862 M
P/E ratio 2022 46,9x
Yield 2022 0,35%
Capitalization 26 924 M 28 740 M 28 740 M
EV / Sales 2022 6,92x
EV / Sales 2023 6,50x
Nbr of Employees 16 038
Free-Float 33,3%
Chart SARTORIUS AG
Duration : Period :
Sartorius AG Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SARTORIUS AG
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 14
Last Close Price 434,10 €
Average target price 453,51 €
Spread / Average Target 4,47%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Joachim Kreuzburg Chief Executive Officer
Rainer Lehmann Chief Financial Officer
Lothar Kappich Chairman-Supervisory Board
Oscar-Werner Reif Head-Research & Development
Volker Niebel Head-Production, Procurement & Business Operations
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
SARTORIUS AG17.51%28 740
QUIDELORTHO CORPORATION6.35%5 695
SHANGHAI AOHUA PHOTOELECTRICITY ENDOSCOPE CO., LTD.8.75%1 414
BIOTAGE AB (PUBL)-4.47%1 120
REVENIO GROUP OYJ-3.78%1 054
VAREX IMAGING CORPORATION-7.29%754