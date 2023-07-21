GÖTTINGEN (dpa-AFX) - Pharmaceutical and laboratory equipment supplier Sartorius has had a weak first half. Following the boom in the Corona pandemic, customers of the DAX-listed group are currently showing little appetite for spending and are instead reducing their inventories. "The weak development of order intake is continuing overall in both divisions for longer than originally expected," said Group CEO Joachim Kreuzburg on Friday, according to a statement. Management had therefore already capped its sales and margin target for the current year about a month ago. Group management expects a "gradual recovery in the order situation" in the second half of the year.

In the first six months, order intake at 1.5 billion euros was about one-third below the year-earlier figure, Sartorius announced in Gottingen, Germany. From January to June, sales revenue dropped some 16 percent to 1.74 billion euros. "The first half of the year was characterized throughout by the after-effects of the pandemic," Kreuzburg explained. Following an already weak start to the year, the decline in orders and sales further accelerated in the second quarter. Overall, the half-year results were even weaker than already feared by the market. Initially, the share price came under stronger pressure, but finally stemmed the losses to about half a percent.

Sartorius supplies the biopharmaceutical industry and laboratories, among others. Many of its customers had stockpiled during the pandemic out of concern for strained supply chains, and are now procuring supplies from these inventories. According to Sartorius, companies are also holding back on investments because they themselves are not working to capacity.

This situation is particularly noticeable in the Biotechnology Division, which had benefited greatly from the demand of vaccine researchers and manufacturers during the pandemic. This special boom has now come to an end. Sales of this business unit declined by almost 18 percent in the first half of the year.

In the Laboratory Division, the decline in the same period was around 8 percent, dampened not only by generally weaker demand but also by the loss of business with components for corona tests. The division recorded a significant decline particularly in the Americas, where, according to the Group, the environment for small and medium-sized biotech companies has recently been very difficult.

Across the Group, the decline in profit was even more pronounced than in sales, partly because higher costs had a negative impact. Earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization (Ebitda) adjusted for special items fell by more than a quarter to just under 517 million euros. Adjusted earnings attributable to shareholders came out at 202.5 million euros, which was about 40 percent less than a year ago.

Meanwhile, Sartorius expects sales revenue for the year to decline in the low to mid-ten percent range. Including the recently completed acquisition of the French company Polyplus, acquisitions are now expected to contribute two percentage points to sales revenue development. The operating margin (adjusted Ebitda margin) is expected to be around 30 percent - in the first half of the year it had fallen to 29.8 (previous year: 33.9) percent.