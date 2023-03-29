Advanced search
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Germany
  4. Xetra
  5. Sartorius AG
  6. News
  7. Summary
    SRT3   DE0007165631

SARTORIUS AG

(SRT3)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Tradegate  -  02:12:38 2023-03-29 pm EDT
403.70 EUR   -0.07%
01:51pSartorius Ag : Alexandra Gatzemeyer joins Executive Board of Sartorius to lead the Lab Products & Services division
EQ
11:08aSartorius : Resolutions of the Annual General Meeting of Sartorius AG
PU
11:06aSartorius Ag : Resolutions of the Annual General Meeting of Sartorius AG
EQ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

SARTORIUS AG: Alexandra Gatzemeyer joins Executive Board of Sartorius to lead the Lab Products & Services division

03/29/2023 | 01:51pm EDT
EQS-News: SARTORIUS AG / Key word(s): Personnel
SARTORIUS AG: Alexandra Gatzemeyer joins Executive Board of Sartorius to lead the Lab Products & Services division

29.03.2023 / 19:50 CET/CEST
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Göttingen, March 29, 2023

Alexandra Gatzemeyer joins Executive Board of Sartorius to lead the Lab Products & Services division

At today’s meeting, the Supervisory Board of Sartorius AG appointed Alexandra Gatzemeyer, Ph.D., as Member of the Executive Board, effective May 1, 2023. From June 16, 2023, Alexandra Gatzemeyer will succeed Gerry Mackay, Board Member and Head of the Lab Products & Services division, who will hand over duties in the course of May and June to ensure a smooth transition at the helm of this division. After stepping down as Executive Board member as of June 16, 2023, Gerry Mackay will continue to support Sartorius in various cross-divisional tasks and initiatives.

Alexandra Gatzemeyer currently leads the LPS Sales & Services organization at Sartorius. During her more than 18 years tenure with the company, she served in various senior leadership roles including Product Management, Human Resources Management, and as Managing Director of a country organization. Alexandra holds a Ph.D. in pharmaceutical chemistry and pharmacology from the St. Petersburg State Chemical and Pharmaceutical University.

Dr. Lothar Kappich, Chairman of the Supervisory Board of Sartorius AG, thanked Gerry Mackay and welcomed Alexandra Gatzemeyer on behalf of the Board. „Our lab business has evolved tremendously under Gerry Mackay’s leadership. During the past four years he has executed the strategic repositioning of the division towards the life science market, integrated more than a handful of acquisitions, substantially advanced its sales and marketing capabilities while boosting profitability. When extending his contract in 2021, Gerry had already signaled to be available for two more years only,” said Lothar Kappich. “At the same time, we would like to warmly welcome Alexandra, an internationally experienced and successful manager from our own ranks, to join the Executive Board. Backed by her passion for customers and people Alexandra will further push the division’s strategic and operational path towards becoming a leading partner for innovative solutions for life science research.“

From June 16, 2023, the Sartorius Executive Board will thus consist of the four following members:
Dr. Joachim Kreuzburg, Chairman and CEO; Dr. René Fáber, Head of Bioprocess Solutions; Alexandra Gatzemeyer, Head of Lab Products & Services; and Rainer Lehmann, Chief Financial Officer.


This press release contains forward-looking statements about the future development of the Sartorius Group. Forward-looking statements are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such statements. Sartorius assumes no liability for updating such statements in light of new information or future events. This is a translation of the original German-language release. Sartorius shall not assume any liability for the correctness of this translation. The original German release is the legally binding version.



A profile of Sartorius
The Sartorius Group is a leading international partner of life sciences research and the biopharmaceutical industry. With innovative laboratory instruments and consumables, the Group’s Lab Products & Services division focuses on laboratories performing research and quality control at pharmaceutical and biopharmaceutical companies as well as academic research institutes. The Bioprocess Solutions division, with its broad product portfolio focusing on single-use solutions, helps customers manufacture biotech medications and vaccines safely, rapidly and economically. The company based in Goettingen, Germany, has a strong global reach with around 60 production and sales sites worldwide. Sartorius delivers significant organic growth and regularly expands its portfolio through the acquisition of complementary technologies. In fiscal 2022, the company generated sales revenue of around 4.2 billion euros. At the end of 2022, around 16,000 employees were working for customers around the globe.


Contact
Petra Kirchhoff
Head of Corporate Communications & Investor Relations
+49 (0)551 308 1686
petra.kirchhoff@sartorius.com


Follow Sartorius on Twitter and LinkedIn.

29.03.2023 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.eqs-news.com
Language: English
Company: SARTORIUS AG
Otto-Brenner-Straße 20
37079 Göttingen
Germany
Phone: +49.(0)551-308.0
Fax: +49.(0)551-308.3289
E-mail: info@sartorius.com
Internet: www.sartorius.com
ISIN: DE0007165607, DE0007165631
WKN: 716560 , 716563
Indices: DAX, TecDAX
Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard), Hanover; Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
EQS News ID: 1596247

 
End of News EQS News Service

1596247  29.03.2023 CET/CEST

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1596247&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse_sftp

© EQS 2023
