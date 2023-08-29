EQS-News: SARTORIUS AG / Key word(s): Rating

Göttingen, Germany, August 29, 2023

S&P Global Ratings assigns investment grade rating to Sartorius

Initial rating for Sartorius: Long-term BBB issuer rating with stable outlook

S&P Global Ratings highlights Sartorius’ operational strength, financial discipline, and healthy end markets

In its first credit rating, the life science group Sartorius has received a solid investment grade rating. The international rating agency S&P Global Ratings assigned a long-term issuer rating of BBB with a stable outlook. The rating agency particularly acknowledged Sartorius' leading portfolio for life science and biopharma applications, its global reach, strong market fundamentals, and the Sartorius management’s high financial discipline.



"The rating underlines the investment quality of our company and provides a sound basis for the Group's future access to broader capital markets," said Rainer Lehmann, CFO and member of the Executive Board of Sartorius.



This press release contains forward-looking statements about the future development of the Sartorius Group. Forward-looking statements are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such statements. Sartorius assumes no liability for updating such statements in light of new information or future events. This is a translation of the original German-language press release. Sartorius shall not assume any liability for the correctness of this translation. The original German press release is the legally binding version.





A profile of Sartorius

The Sartorius Group is a leading international partner of life sciences research and the biopharmaceutical industry. With innovative laboratory instruments and consumables, the Group’s Lab Products & Services division focuses on laboratories performing research and quality control at pharmaceutical and biopharmaceutical companies as well as academic research institutes. The Bioprocess Solutions division, with its broad product portfolio focusing on single-use solutions, helps customers manufacture biotech medications and vaccines safely, rapidly and economically. The company, based in Goettingen, Germany, has a strong global reach with around 60 production and sales sites worldwide. Sartorius delivers significant organic growth and regularly expands its portfolio through the acquisition of complementary technologies. In fiscal 2022, the company generated sales revenue of around 4.2 billion euros. At the end of 2022, around 16,000 employees were working for customers around the globe.





Contact

Timo Lindemann

Corporate Communications

+49 (0)551 308 4724

timo.lindemann@sartorius.com



