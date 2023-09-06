SARTORIUS VORZUEGE : Jefferies reiterates its Neutral rating
Today at 01:07 am
Jefferies confirms his opinion on the stock and remains Neutral. The target price is unchanged at EUR 345.
|Real-time Estimate Tradegate - 02:06:12 2023-09-06 am EDT
|5-day change
|1st Jan Change
|364.50 EUR
|+0.05%
|+1.76%
|-1.38%
|1st Jan change
|Capi. (M$)
|-1.38%
|24 161 M $
|-6.34%
|5 359 M $
|-34.11%
|1 180 M $
|-16.77%
|999 M $
|+10.44%
|971 M $
|-37.09%
|841 M $
|-5.17%
|777 M $
|-40.83%
|651 M $
|-16.68%
|410 M $
|+85.37%
|314 M $