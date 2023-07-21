(new version with additions from the analysts' conference)

FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - Optimism about the future order situation at pharmaceutical and laboratory equipment supplier Sartorius boosted its shares on Friday. After a quarterly report that was even weaker than already expected had initially weighed on the share price, a strong change in sentiment came in the afternoon with the analysts' conference. Previously still down by around 1.5 percent, the share price turned positive and in the end jumped 7.7 percent to 350 euros.

This made Sartorius shares the clear winner in Germany's leading index, the Dax, and back to the level they were at before management cut its annual targets in mid-June. In the wake of the pharmaceutical and laboratory equipment manufacturer, the shares of Merck KGaA, the pharmaceutical and specialty chemicals group, rose 2.4 percent.

At the same time, the shares of the Paris-listed subsidiary Sartorius Stedim Biotech had extended their early gains in the afternoon, eventually gaining 14.5 percent to 272 euros. This share, too, is thus back at the level it was at before the profit warning. At the same time, the shares of both companies thus also moved significantly upwards from the 50-day moving average line. Both had been struggling to regain this medium-term trend indicator since the bad news in June.

Borsianer referred to the conference call for analysts. There, management had said that the weakness in Sartorius' order intake had bottomed out, which was now likely to build confidence. A company spokeswoman confirmed to the financial news agency dpa-AFX that during the call, management had reiterated its assessment that orders should pick up again in the third and fourth quarters.

Analyst Odysseas Manesiotis of Berenberg Bank had already suggested as much in his report this morning. "As expected and clearly communicated by the company during the forecast cut in June, we believe Sartorius bottomed out in the second quarter." He added that customer discussions he has had also point to a recovery in order intake starting at the end of the third quarter.

Regarding the weak second-quarter figures, he also added that this had "already been sufficiently anticipated." He justified the overall relative outperformance of Stedim shares on the day with management's statements on the ratio of capital expenditures to sales for 2023 and the ratio of net debt to operating profit. He said this implied that the group still planned to finance the Polyplus acquisition entirely with debt. According to his discussions with the company, it is likely that the acquisition will be fully financed through bonds.

Warburg analyst Michael Heider had written that the new annual targets from June, which have now been confirmed that day, "did not imply a significant improvement in business in the second half of the year. At the same time, however, he wrote that he expected order intake to brighten over the rest of the year and that business should therefore have bottomed out. In the wake of this, Heider confirmed his buy recommendation in view of Sartorius' very strong fundamental data and excellent market position. This rating means that Warburg Research expects the share price to rise over the next twelve months.