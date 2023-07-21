  1. Markets
Security SRT3

SARTORIUS AG

Equities SRT3 DE0007165631

Real-time Estimate Tradegate - 01:00:42 2023-07-21 pm EDT
347.05 EUR +6.82% +12.32% -5.25%
06:52pm SARTORIUS : A soft Q2 showing overshadowed by positive management commentary Alphavalue
06:44pm Earnings Reports Weigh on German Stocks Ahead of Monetary Policy Week MT

SARTORIUS : A soft Q2 showing overshadowed by positive management commentary

Today at 12:52 pm

Latest news about Sartorius AG

Earnings Reports Weigh on German Stocks Ahead of Monetary Policy Week MT
STOCKS IN THE FOCUS 2: Sartorius and Stedim jump up - Investors optimistic DP
Sartorius Stedim Biotech S.A., Sartorius Aktiengesellschaft, H1 2023 Earnings Call, Jul 21, 2023 CI
Berenberg leaves Sartorius at 'Buy' - Target 390 euros DP
Pharmaceutical supplier Sartorius struggles with weak demand DP
SARTORIUS VORZUEGE : Berenberg remains its Buy rating MD
Another disappointment weighs on Sartorius - Stedim shares in demand DP
SARTORIUS VORZUEGE : Warburg Research keeps its Buy rating MD
SARTORIUS VORZUEGE : JP Morgan reiterates its Buy rating MD
Sartorius disappoints investors again DP
Sartorius Posts Lower H1 Attributable Profit; Revenue Down MT
Laboratory equipment supplier Sartorius struggles with weak demand DP
German DAX Index Returns to Green as Investors Digest US Retail Sales Report MT
Germany's Sartorius Launches Cell Culture Media Facility in Puerto Rico MT
Sartorius Unit Completes EUR2.4 Billion Takeover of Polyplus MT
Germany's DAX Index Breaks Five-day Winning Streak to Close Friday in Red MT
Qkine and Sartorius Partnership Delivers A Complete Workflow Solution for the Analysis of Advanced Cell Models CI
Sweden’s Bico Group Signs Several Agreements With Sartorius MT
SARTORIUS VORZUEGE : Deutsche Bank reaffirms its Buy rating MD
SARTORIUS VORZUEGE : Berenberg raises its recommendation to Buy MD
SARTORIUS VORZUEGE : Credit Suisse gives a Neutral rating MD
SARTORIUS VORZUEGE : Deutsche Bank reiterates its Buy rating MD
Oddo BHF downgrades Sartorius to 'Neutral' - Target down to 325 euros DP
Global markets live: Airbus, Intel, Meta Platforms, Berkshire Hathaway... ZB

Company Profile

Sartorius AG is a Germany-based supplier of pharmaceutical and laboratory equipment. It operates through two segments: Bioprocess Solutions and Lab Products and Services. The Bioprocess Solutions segment offers integrated solutions for biopharmaceutical manufacture, such as filters for sterilization of biopharmaceutical media, single-use bags for cell cultivation and storage of biopharmaceuticals, membrane adsorbers for purification in bioprocesses, and filter technology for clarification, among others. The Lab Products and Services segment provides instruments, consumables and services for laboratories, including laboratory balances, laboratory water systems for storage of purified water, electronic pipettes, filter systems for sample preparation and membrane filter systems for sterility testing of parenterals.
Sector
Advanced Medical Equipment & Technology
Calendar
01:00am - Q2 2023 Earnings Release
Income Statement Evolution

Ratings for Sartorius AG

Trading Rating :
Investor Rating :
ESG Refinitiv :
A-
Analysts' Consensus

Sell
Consensus
Buy
Mean consensus
OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts
14
Last Close Price
324.90EUR
Average target price
357.14EUR
Spread / Average Target
+9.92%
Sector Medical Diagnostic & Testing Equipment

1st Jan change Capi. (M$)
SARTORIUS AG
Chart Analysis Sartorius AG
-5.25% 22 490 M $
QUIDELORTHO CORPORATION
Chart Analysis QuidelOrtho Corporation
+1.27% 5 651 M $
CONTEC MEDICAL SYSTEMS CO.,LTD
Chart Analysis Contec Medical Systems Co.,Ltd
-29.23% 1 267 M $
SHANGHAI AOHUA PHOTOELECTRICITY ENDOSCOPE CO., LTD.
Chart Analysis Shanghai AoHua Photoelectricity Endoscope Co., Ltd.
-7.79% 1 126 M $
BIOTAGE AB (PUBL)
Chart Analysis Biotage AB (publ)
-28.03% 1 015 M $
VAREX IMAGING CORPORATION
Chart Analysis Varex Imaging Corporation
+14.38% 941 M $
REVENIO GROUP OYJ
Chart Analysis Revenio Group Oyj
-17.10% 898 M $
INNER MONGOLIA FURUI MEDICAL SCIENCE CO., LTD.
Chart Analysis Inner Mongolia Furui Medical Science Co., Ltd.
-12.81% 776 M $
CELLAVISION AB (PUBL)
Chart Analysis CellaVision AB (publ)
 0.00% 504 M $
BODITECH MED INC.
Chart Analysis Boditech Med Inc.
+44.98% 258 M $
Medical Diagnostic & Testing Equipment
