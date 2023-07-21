Equities SRT3 DE0007165631
|Real-time Estimate Tradegate - 01:00:42 2023-07-21 pm EDT
|5-day change
|1st Jan Change
|347.05 EUR
|+6.82%
|+12.32%
|-5.25%
|06:52pm
|SARTORIUS : A soft Q2 showing overshadowed by positive management commentary
|06:44pm
|Earnings Reports Weigh on German Stocks Ahead of Monetary Policy Week
|MT
SARTORIUS : A soft Q2 showing overshadowed by positive management commentary
Today at 12:52 pm
Latest news about Sartorius AG
Chart Sartorius AG
Company Profile
More about the company
Sartorius AG is a Germany-based supplier of pharmaceutical and laboratory equipment. It operates through two segments: Bioprocess Solutions and Lab Products and Services. The Bioprocess Solutions segment offers integrated solutions for biopharmaceutical manufacture, such as filters for sterilization of biopharmaceutical media, single-use bags for cell cultivation and storage of biopharmaceuticals, membrane adsorbers for purification in bioprocesses, and filter technology for clarification, among others. The Lab Products and Services segment provides instruments, consumables and services for laboratories, including laboratory balances, laboratory water systems for storage of purified water, electronic pipettes, filter systems for sample preparation and membrane filter systems for sterility testing of parenterals.
Calendar
01:00am - Q2 2023 Earnings Release
Income Statement Evolution
Ratings for Sartorius AG
More Ratings
Trading Rating :
Investor Rating :
ESG Refinitiv :
A-
Analysts' Consensus
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus
OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts
14
Last Close Price
324.90EUR
Average target price
357.14EUR
Spread / Average Target
+9.92%
EPS Revisions
Quarterly earnings - Rate of surprise
Sector Medical Diagnostic & Testing Equipment
|1st Jan change
|Capi. (M$)
|-5.25%
|22 490 M $
|+1.27%
|5 651 M $
|-29.23%
|1 267 M $
|-7.79%
|1 126 M $
|-28.03%
|1 015 M $
|+14.38%
|941 M $
|-17.10%
|898 M $
|-12.81%
|776 M $
|0.00%
|504 M $
|+44.98%
|258 M $