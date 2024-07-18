Disclosure of inside information according to Article 17 MAR

Sartorius AG adjusts its guidance for fiscal year 2024 and presents results for H1 2024

In a continuously very challenging and volatile market environment, the life science group Sartorius closed the first half of the year with a positive trend in sales revenue development. In view of the high volatility and the limited predictability, the company provides a more cautious outlook for the second half of the year and adjusts its guidance for the fiscal year 2024.

Business development of the Group1

In the first six months of the fiscal year, the Sartorius Group recorded a moderate decline in sales revenue in the low single-digit range (in constant currencies: - 2.2 percent, reported: - 3.2 percent) to 1,680 million euros compared to the prior-year period. This includes a growth contribution from acquisitions2 of around 2 percentage points. On a quarterly basis, sales revenue rose by 3.6 percent between April and June. In the first half of 2024, order intake was up by 8.5 percent in constant currencies (reported: + 7.5 percent) to 1,558 million euros.

Business performance in the regions showed a mixed picture: While EMEA3 recorded an upturn in sales revenue of 3.6 percent in constant currencies, in the Americas region, revenue fell by 6.5 percent compared to the prior-year period and in Asia/Pacific the continued market weakness in China led to a decrease of 4.7 percent in constant currencies.

The Group's underlying EBITDA declined by 8.8 percent to 471 million euros in the first six months of the year mainly due to volume and product mix effects. The resulting margin remained at a robust level of 28.1 percent compared to 29.8 percent in the prior-year period.

Underlying net profit reached 148 million euros as against 202 million euros in the first six months of 2023. Underlying earnings per ordinary share were 2.15 euros (prior-year period: 2.95 euros) and 2.16 euros per preference share (prior-year period: 2.96 euros).

As of June 30, 2024, Sartorius employed 14,143 people worldwide, compared to 15,048 on the same date last year (December 31, 2023: 14,614 employees). The reduction resulted primarily from the expiry of fixed-term employment contracts and regular attrition.

Key financial indicators

The Group's balance sheet and key financial indicators remain at a robust level. The equity ratio as of June 30, 2024, rose to 38.3 percent (December 31, 2023: 28.3 percent), in particular due to the equity measures successfully implemented at the beginning of February 2024.