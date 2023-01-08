Advanced search
    SRT3   DE0007165631

SARTORIUS AG

(SRT3)
Delayed Xetra  -  11:35 2023-01-06 am EST
362.90 EUR   -1.76%
08:16aSartorius CEO expects less technological openness with China
DP
01/04AlsterResearch downgrades Sartorius to 'Sell' and targets 295 euros
DP
01/03Sartorius Announces Management Changes for Sartorius North America
CI
Sartorius CEO expects less technological openness with China

01/08/2023 | 08:16am EST
GÖTTINGEN (dpa-AFX) - The head of Goettingen-based laboratory supplier Sartorius expects less technological openness in dealings with China. "The degree of openness, including technological openness, that has existed for a long time will no longer exist in this way in perspective for the time being," Joachim Kreuzburg told Deutsche Presse-Agentur. In his own words, he assumes that certain fields of technology will be excluded from open trade between the West and China.

At the moment, there is no stable situation with China, Kreuzburg said. But it is important to come to a peaceful coexistence and a certain degree of cooperation, he said. The alternative, a spiral of increasing sanctions, is unfavorable and ultimately to the detriment of each side, he said./xma/DP/zb


© dpa-AFX 2023
Analyst Recommendations on SARTORIUS AG
Financials
Sales 2022 4 147 M 4 401 M 4 401 M
Net income 2022 627 M 666 M 666 M
Net Debt 2022 1 735 M 1 841 M 1 841 M
P/E ratio 2022 39,5x
Yield 2022 0,42%
Capitalization 23 668 M 25 120 M 25 120 M
EV / Sales 2022 6,13x
EV / Sales 2023 5,58x
Nbr of Employees 16 038
Free-Float 33,3%
Consensus
Managers and Directors
Joachim Kreuzburg Chief Executive Officer
Rainer Lehmann Chief Financial Officer
Lothar Kappich Chairman-Supervisory Board
Oscar-Werner Reif Head-Research & Development
Volker Niebel Head-Production, Procurement & Business Operations
