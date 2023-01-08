Sartorius CEO expects less technological openness with China

GÖTTINGEN (dpa-AFX) - The head of Goettingen-based laboratory supplier Sartorius expects less technological openness in dealings with China. "The degree of openness, including technological openness, that has existed for a long time will no longer exist in this way in perspective for the time being," Joachim Kreuzburg told Deutsche Presse-Agentur. In his own words, he assumes that certain fields of technology will be excluded from open trade between the West and China.

At the moment, there is no stable situation with China, Kreuzburg said. But it is important to come to a peaceful coexistence and a certain degree of cooperation, he said. The alternative, a spiral of increasing sanctions, is unfavorable and ultimately to the detriment of each side, he said./xma/DP/zb