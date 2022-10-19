Sartorius : Financial Data 9M|2022

Statement of Profit or Loss

Q3 2022 € in mn Q3 2021 € in mn 9-mo. 2022 € in mn 9-mo. 2021 € in mn

Sales revenue 1,052.6 897.7 3,112.9 2,526.9

Cost of sales -496.5 -410.0 -1,484.9 -1,164.9

Gross profit on sales 556.2 487.7 1,628.1 1,362.0

Selling and distribution costs -165.0 -145.4 -467.7 -416.5

Research and development expenses -38.4 -34.0 -122.3 -100.4

General administrative expenses -49.8 -40.4 -148.2 -119.3

Other operating income and expenses -30.5 -28.8 -62.8 -49.3

Earnings before interest and taxes (EBIT) 272.4 239.1 827.2 676.4

Financial income 47.5 5.1 186.9 19.6

Financial expenses -38.1 -29.7 -84.4 -78.7

Financial result 9.4 -24.6 102.6 -59.1

Profit before tax 281.8 214.5 929.7 617.4

Income taxes -73.3 -70.3 -221.6 -197.4

Net profit for the period 208.5 144.2 708.1 419.9

Attributable to:

Shareholders of Sartorius AG 154.2 106.4 525.7 307.8

Non-controlling interest 54.3 37.9 182.4 112.1

Earnings per ordinary share (€) (basic) 2.25 1.55 7.68 4.49

Earnings per preference share (€) (basic) 2.25 1.55 7.69 4.50

Earnings per ordinary share (€) (diluted) 2.25 1.55 7.68 4.49

Earnings per preference share (€) (diluted) 2.25 1.55 7.69 4.50

The previous year's figures have been restated due to finalization of the purchase price allocation for the acquisition of BIA Separations.

Statement of Comprehensive Income

Q3 2022 € in mn Q3 2021 € in mn 9-mo. 2022 € in mn 9-mo. 2021 € in mn

Net profit for the period 208.5 144.2 708.1 419.9

Cash flow hedges -30.6 -6.3 -50.6 -21.4

- of which effective portion of the change in fair value -49.3 -6.8 -84.6 -10.4

- of which reclassified to profit or loss 18.6 0.5 33.9 -11.0

Income tax on cash flow hedges 9.2 1.9 15.4 6.5

Net investment in a foreign operation 29.3 11.8 68.3 27.0

Income tax on net investment in a foreign operation -7.8 -3.1 -18.3 -7.2

Currency translation differences 58.0 21.0 128.2 52.6

Items that may be reclassified in the profit or loss statement, net of tax 58.1 25.2 142.9 57.5

Items that will not be reclassified in the profit or loss statement, net of tax 0.0 0.0 11.5 2.9

Other comprehensive income after tax 58.1 25.2 154.4 60.4

Total comprehensive income 266.6 169.4 862.5 480.3

Attributable to:

Shareholders of Sartorius AG 208.6 129.3 668.8 362.1

Non-controlling interest 58.1 40.1 193.7 118.2