    SRT3   DE0007165631

SARTORIUS AG

(SRT3)
Real-time Estimate Tradegate  -  03:29 2022-10-19 am EDT
346.45 EUR   -10.55%
03:13aSartorius : Financial Data 9M|2022
PU
02:05aSartorius Q3 Earnings Grow; FY Sales Growth Outlook Updated
MT
01:31aSartorius' Q3 Profit Falls Below Estimates
MT
Sartorius : Financial Data 9M|2022

10/19/2022 | 03:13am EDT
SAG Financial Data 9M 2022
Key Figures
Key Figures for the first Nine Months of 2022
Group Bioprocess Solutions Lab Products & Services
in millions of € unless otherwise specified 9-mo. 2022 9-mo. 20211 ∆ in % ∆ in % cc2 9-mo. 2022 9-mo. 20211 ∆ in % ∆ in % cc2 9-mo. 2022 9-mo. 20211 ∆ in % ∆ in % cc2
Sales Revenue and Order Intake
Order intake 3,121.1 3,286.2 -5.0 -9.5 2,451.8 2,733.0 -10.3 -14.4 669.4 553.2 21.0 14.6
Sales revenue 3,112.9 2,526.9 23.2 16.6 2,470.9 1,987.4 24.3 17.7 642.1 539.4 19.0 12.5
- EMEA3 1,157.9 1,038.8 11.5 10.4 943.3 829.6 13.7 12.7 214.7 209.2 2.6 1.4
- Americas3 1,130.1 825.4 36.9 22.5 896.8 654.1 37.1 22.7 233.3 171.3 36.2 21.8
- Asia | Pacific3 824.9 662.7 24.5 18.7 630.8 503.8 25.2 19.2 194.1 158.9 22.1 16.9
Results
EBITDA4 1051.5 866.4 21.4 881.5 724.4 21.7 170.0 141.9 19.8
EBITDA-Margin4 in % 33.8 34.3 35.7 36.5 26.5 26.3
Net result5 501.2 407.0 23.1
Financial Data per share
Earnings per ordinary share5 in € 7.32 5.94 23.2
Earnings per preference share5 in € 7.33 5.95 23.1
Balance Sheet | Financials Sept. 30, 2022 Dec. 31, 2021
Balance sheet total 7,090.8 5,697.9
Equity 2,509.7 1,720.2
Equity ratio in % 35.4 30.2
Net debt 2,342.0 1,732.7
Net debt to underlying EBITDA 1.7 1.5
Key Figures for the Third Quarter of 2022
Group Bioprocess Solutions Lab Products & Services
in millions of € unless otherwise specified Q3 2022 Q3 20211 ∆ in % ∆ in % cc2 Q3 2022 Q3 20211 ∆ in % ∆ in % cc2 Q3 2022 Q3 20211 ∆ in % ∆ in % cc2
Sales Revenue and Order Intake
Order intake 952.4 1,107.4 -14.0 -18.9 735.9 929.6 -20.8 -25.2 216.5 177.8 21.8 13.9
Sales revenue 1,052.6 897.7 17.3 8.7 833.8 721.0 15.6 7.1 218.8 176.7 23.8 15.1
- EMEA3 364.5 356.3 2.3 292.2 290.3 0.6 72.3 65.9 9.7
- Americas3 404.0 306.4 31.9 324.8 248.9 30.5 79.2 57.4 37.9
- Asia | Pacific3 284.0 235.1 20.8 216.7 181.7 19.3 67.3 53.4 26.1
Results
EBITDA4 354.0 311.1 13.8 295.9 264.2 12.0 58.1 46.9 23.9
EBITDA-Margin4 in % 33.6 34.7 35.5 36.6 26.5 26.5
Net result5 167.3 147.4 13.5
Financial Data per share
Earnings per ordinary share5 in € 2.45 2.15 13.5
Earnings per preference share5 in € 2.45 2.15 13.5
1 The previous year's figures have been restated due to finalization of the purchase price allocations for the acquisition of BIA Separations.
2 cc = in constant currencies
3 According to customer location
4 Adjusted for extraordinary items
5 After non-controlling interest, adjusted for extraordinary items and non-cash amortization, as well as based on the normalized financial result and the normalized tax rate.
P&L
Statement of Profit or Loss
Q3 2022 € in mn Q3 2021 € in mn 9-mo. 2022 € in mn 9-mo. 2021 € in mn
Sales revenue 1,052.6 897.7 3,112.9 2,526.9
Cost of sales -496.5 -410.0 -1,484.9 -1,164.9
Gross profit on sales 556.2 487.7 1,628.1 1,362.0
Selling and distribution costs -165.0 -145.4 -467.7 -416.5
Research and development expenses -38.4 -34.0 -122.3 -100.4
General administrative expenses -49.8 -40.4 -148.2 -119.3
Other operating income and expenses -30.5 -28.8 -62.8 -49.3
Earnings before interest and taxes (EBIT) 272.4 239.1 827.2 676.4
Financial income 47.5 5.1 186.9 19.6
Financial expenses -38.1 -29.7 -84.4 -78.7
Financial result 9.4 -24.6 102.6 -59.1
Profit before tax 281.8 214.5 929.7 617.4
Income taxes -73.3 -70.3 -221.6 -197.4
Net profit for the period 208.5 144.2 708.1 419.9
Attributable to:
Shareholders of Sartorius AG 154.2 106.4 525.7 307.8
Non-controlling interest 54.3 37.9 182.4 112.1
Earnings per ordinary share (€) (basic) 2.25 1.55 7.68 4.49
Earnings per preference share (€) (basic) 2.25 1.55 7.69 4.50
Earnings per ordinary share (€) (diluted) 2.25 1.55 7.68 4.49
Earnings per preference share (€) (diluted) 2.25 1.55 7.69 4.50
The previous year's figures have been restated due to finalization of the purchase price allocation for the acquisition of BIA Separations.
Statement of Comprehensive Income
Q3 2022 € in mn Q3 2021 € in mn 9-mo. 2022 € in mn 9-mo. 2021 € in mn
Net profit for the period 208.5 144.2 708.1 419.9
Cash flow hedges -30.6 -6.3 -50.6 -21.4
- of which effective portion of the change in fair value -49.3 -6.8 -84.6 -10.4
- of which reclassified to profit or loss 18.6 0.5 33.9 -11.0
Income tax on cash flow hedges 9.2 1.9 15.4 6.5
Net investment in a foreign operation 29.3 11.8 68.3 27.0
Income tax on net investment in a foreign operation -7.8 -3.1 -18.3 -7.2
Currency translation differences 58.0 21.0 128.2 52.6
Items that may be reclassified in the profit or loss statement, net of tax 58.1 25.2 142.9 57.5
Items that will not be reclassified in the profit or loss statement, net of tax 0.0 0.0 11.5 2.9
Other comprehensive income after tax 58.1 25.2 154.4 60.4
Total comprehensive income 266.6 169.4 862.5 480.3
Attributable to:
Shareholders of Sartorius AG 208.6 129.3 668.8 362.1
Non-controlling interest 58.1 40.1 193.7 118.2
The previous year's figures have been restated due to finalization of the purchase price allocation for the acquisition of BIA Separations.
Balance Sheet
Statement of Financial Position
Assets Sep. 30, 2022 € in mn Dec. 31, 2021 € in mn
Non-current assets
Goodwill 1,750.1 1,362.0
Other intangible assets 1,369.7 1,095.6
Property, plant and equipment 1,604.2 1,305.8
Financial assets 74.9 60.8
Other assets 1.6 1.6
Deferred tax assets 93.7 75.2
4,894.2 3,901.1
Current assets
Inventories 1,213.6 892.8
Trade receivables 544.3 424.0
Other financial assets 29.1 24.9
Current tax assets 41.8 29.0
Other assets 132.6 83.3
Cash and cash equivalents 235.1 342.8
Total assets 7,090.8 5,697.9
Equity and liabilities Sep. 30, 2022 € in mn Dec. 31, 2021 € in mn
Equity
Equity attributable to Sartorius AG shareholders 1,877.2 1,260.3
Issued capital 68.4 68.4
Capital reserves 44.3 43.3
Other reserves and retained earnings 1,764.5 1,148.6
Non-controlling interest 632.5 459.9
2,509.7 1,720.2
Non-current liabilities
Pension provisions 61.0 75.4
Other provisions 18.2 13.3
Loans and borrowings 1,585.8 1,649.1
Lease liabilities 93.4 88.9
Other financial liabilities 294.7 421.8
Deferred tax liabilities 238.9 182.0
2,292.0 2,430.6
Current liabilities
Provisions 74.7 58.4
Trade payables 582.5 515.0
Loans and borrowings 870.3 311.3
Lease liabilities 27.7 26.1
Employee benefits 150.1 153.9
Other financial liabilities 206.5 169.0
Current tax liabilities 236.8 178.7
Other liabilities 140.6 134.7
Total equity and liabilities 7,090.8 5,697.9
Cash Flow
Statement of Cash Flows
9-mo. 2022 € in mn 9-mo. 2021 € in mn
Profit before tax 929.7 617.4
Financial result -102.6 59.1
Depreciation | amortization of intangible and tangible assets 198.3 167.3
Change in provisions 22.6 22.0
Change in receivables and other assets -127.2 -129.3
Change in inventories -255.0 -217.1
Change in liabilities (without loans and borrowings) -15.0 242.4
Income taxes paid -203.1 -123.4
Other non-cash items 1.9 0.2
Cash flows from operating activities 449.5 638.5
Capital expenditures -350.8 -242.3
Other payments -11.5 -11.5
Cash flow from investing activities -362.3 -253.9
Payments for acquisitions of consolidated subsidiaries and other business operations, net of cash acquired -541.3 -141.7
Cash flow from investing activities, acquisitions and disposals -903.6 -395.5
Interest received 4.9 5
Interest paid and other financial charges -26.9 -24.8
Dividends paid to:
- Shareholders of Sartorius AG -85.9 -48.2
- Non-controlling interest -31.8 -17.5
Changes in non-controlling interest -3.6 0.0
Loans repaid -623.6 -206.7
Loans raised 1,096.0 200.8
Cash flow from financing activities 329.1 -91.5
Net increase | decrease in cash and cash equivalents -125.0 151.5
Cash and cash equivalents at the beginning of the period 342.8 203.4
Change in scope of consolidation 0.0 0.3
Net effect of currency translation on cash and cash equivalents 17.3 0.7
Cash and cash equivalents at the end of the period 235.1 356
The previous year's figures have been restated due to finalization of the purchase price allocation for the acquisition of BIA Separations.
Reconciliation
Reconciliation
in millions of € 9-mo. 2022 9-mo. 20211
EBIT 827.2 676.4
Extraordinary items 26.1 22.7
Amortization 76.3 63.7
Normalized financial result2 -23.1 -20.9
Normalized income tax (27%)3 -244.8 -200.3
Underlying net result after tax 661.8 541.7
Non-controlling interest -160.6 -134.6
Underlying earnings after taxes and non-controlling interest 501.2 407.0
Underlying earnings per share
per ordinary share in € 7.32 5.94
per preference share in € 7.33 5.95
1 The figures for the reporting period 2021 were restated due to the finalization of the purchase price allocation for the acquisitions of BIA Separations
2 Financial result adjusted for valuation effects from the subsequent measurement of contingent purchase price liabilities as well as for effects of foreign currency translation and hedging.
3 Income tax considering the average expected group tax rate, based on the underlying profit before tax.
Operating segments
Sales revenue Underlying EBITDA
in millions of € 9-mo. 2022 9-mo. 2021 9-mo. 2022 9-mo. 2021
Bioprocess Solutions 2,470.9 1,987.4 881.5 724.4
Lab Products & Services 642.1 539.4 170.0 141.9
Total Group 3,112.9 2,526.9 1,051.5 866.4
Reconciliation to the profit before tax
Depreciation and amortization -198.2 -167.3
Extraordinary items -26.1 -22.7
Earnings before interest and taxes (EBIT) 827.2 676.4
Financial result 102.6 -59.1
Profit before tax 929.7 617.4
The previous year's figures have been restated due to finalization of the purchase price allocation for the acquisition of BIA Separations.

Disclaimer

Sartorius AG published this content on 19 October 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 19 October 2022 07:12:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
