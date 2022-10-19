|
Sartorius : Financial Data 9M|2022
SAG Financial Data 9M 2022
Key Figures
|
Key Figures for the first Nine Months of 2022
|
Group
|
Bioprocess Solutions
|
Lab Products & Services
|
in millions of € unless otherwise specified
|
9-mo. 2022
|
9-mo. 20211
|
∆ in %
|
∆ in % cc2
|
9-mo. 2022
|
9-mo. 20211
|
∆ in %
|
∆ in % cc2
|
9-mo. 2022
|
9-mo. 20211
|
∆ in %
|
∆ in % cc2
|
Sales Revenue and Order Intake
|
Order intake
|
3,121.1
|
3,286.2
|
-5.0
|
-9.5
|
2,451.8
|
2,733.0
|
-10.3
|
-14.4
|
669.4
|
553.2
|
21.0
|
14.6
|
Sales revenue
|
3,112.9
|
2,526.9
|
23.2
|
16.6
|
2,470.9
|
1,987.4
|
24.3
|
17.7
|
642.1
|
539.4
|
19.0
|
12.5
|
- EMEA3
|
1,157.9
|
1,038.8
|
11.5
|
10.4
|
943.3
|
829.6
|
13.7
|
12.7
|
214.7
|
209.2
|
2.6
|
1.4
|
- Americas3
|
1,130.1
|
825.4
|
36.9
|
22.5
|
896.8
|
654.1
|
37.1
|
22.7
|
233.3
|
171.3
|
36.2
|
21.8
|
- Asia | Pacific3
|
824.9
|
662.7
|
24.5
|
18.7
|
630.8
|
503.8
|
25.2
|
19.2
|
194.1
|
158.9
|
22.1
|
16.9
|
Results
|
EBITDA4
|
1051.5
|
866.4
|
21.4
|
881.5
|
724.4
|
21.7
|
170.0
|
141.9
|
19.8
|
|
EBITDA-Margin4 in %
|
33.8
|
34.3
|
35.7
|
36.5
|
26.5
|
26.3
|
|
Net result5
|
501.2
|
407.0
|
23.1
|
|
Financial Data per share
|
Earnings per ordinary share5 in €
|
7.32
|
5.94
|
23.2
|
Earnings per preference share5 in €
|
7.33
|
5.95
|
23.1
|
Balance Sheet | Financials
|
Sept. 30, 2022
|
Dec. 31, 2021
|
Balance sheet total
|
7,090.8
|
5,697.9
|
Equity
|
2,509.7
|
1,720.2
|
Equity ratio in %
|
35.4
|
30.2
|
Net debt
|
2,342.0
|
1,732.7
|
Net debt to underlying EBITDA
|
1.7
|
1.5
|
Key Figures for the Third Quarter of 2022
|
Group
|
Bioprocess Solutions
|
Lab Products & Services
|
in millions of € unless otherwise specified
|
Q3 2022
|
Q3 20211
|
∆ in %
|
∆ in % cc2
|
Q3 2022
|
Q3 20211
|
∆ in %
|
∆ in % cc2
|
Q3 2022
|
Q3 20211
|
∆ in %
|
∆ in % cc2
|
Sales Revenue and Order Intake
|
Order intake
|
952.4
|
1,107.4
|
-14.0
|
-18.9
|
735.9
|
929.6
|
-20.8
|
-25.2
|
216.5
|
177.8
|
21.8
|
13.9
|
Sales revenue
|
1,052.6
|
897.7
|
17.3
|
8.7
|
833.8
|
721.0
|
15.6
|
7.1
|
218.8
|
176.7
|
23.8
|
15.1
|
- EMEA3
|
364.5
|
356.3
|
2.3
|
292.2
|
290.3
|
0.6
|
72.3
|
65.9
|
9.7
|
- Americas3
|
404.0
|
306.4
|
31.9
|
324.8
|
248.9
|
30.5
|
79.2
|
57.4
|
37.9
|
- Asia | Pacific3
|
284.0
|
235.1
|
20.8
|
216.7
|
181.7
|
19.3
|
67.3
|
53.4
|
26.1
|
Results
|
EBITDA4
|
354.0
|
311.1
|
13.8
|
295.9
|
264.2
|
12.0
|
58.1
|
46.9
|
23.9
|
|
EBITDA-Margin4 in %
|
33.6
|
34.7
|
35.5
|
36.6
|
26.5
|
26.5
|
|
Net result5
|
167.3
|
147.4
|
13.5
|
|
Financial Data per share
|
Earnings per ordinary share5 in €
|
2.45
|
2.15
|
13.5
|
Earnings per preference share5 in €
|
2.45
|
2.15
|
13.5
|
1 The previous year's figures have been restated due to finalization of the purchase price allocations for the acquisition of BIA Separations.
|
2 cc = in constant currencies
|
3 According to customer location
|
4 Adjusted for extraordinary items
|
5 After non-controlling interest, adjusted for extraordinary items and non-cash amortization, as well as based on the normalized financial result and the normalized tax rate.
P&L
|
Statement of Profit or Loss
|
Q3 2022 € in mn
|
Q3 2021 € in mn
|
9-mo. 2022 € in mn
|
9-mo. 2021 € in mn
|
Sales revenue
|
1,052.6
|
897.7
|
3,112.9
|
2,526.9
|
Cost of sales
|
-496.5
|
-410.0
|
-1,484.9
|
-1,164.9
|
Gross profit on sales
|
556.2
|
487.7
|
1,628.1
|
1,362.0
|
Selling and distribution costs
|
-165.0
|
-145.4
|
-467.7
|
-416.5
|
Research and development expenses
|
-38.4
|
-34.0
|
-122.3
|
-100.4
|
General administrative expenses
|
-49.8
|
-40.4
|
-148.2
|
-119.3
|
Other operating income and expenses
|
-30.5
|
-28.8
|
-62.8
|
-49.3
|
Earnings before interest and taxes (EBIT)
|
272.4
|
239.1
|
827.2
|
676.4
|
Financial income
|
47.5
|
5.1
|
186.9
|
19.6
|
Financial expenses
|
-38.1
|
-29.7
|
-84.4
|
-78.7
|
Financial result
|
9.4
|
-24.6
|
102.6
|
-59.1
|
Profit before tax
|
281.8
|
214.5
|
929.7
|
617.4
|
Income taxes
|
-73.3
|
-70.3
|
-221.6
|
-197.4
|
Net profit for the period
|
208.5
|
144.2
|
708.1
|
419.9
|
Attributable to:
|
Shareholders of Sartorius AG
|
154.2
|
106.4
|
525.7
|
307.8
|
Non-controlling interest
|
54.3
|
37.9
|
182.4
|
112.1
|
Earnings per ordinary share (€) (basic)
|
2.25
|
1.55
|
7.68
|
4.49
|
Earnings per preference share (€) (basic)
|
2.25
|
1.55
|
7.69
|
4.50
|
Earnings per ordinary share (€) (diluted)
|
2.25
|
1.55
|
7.68
|
4.49
|
Earnings per preference share (€) (diluted)
|
2.25
|
1.55
|
7.69
|
4.50
|
The previous year's figures have been restated due to finalization of the purchase price allocation for the acquisition of BIA Separations.
|
Statement of Comprehensive Income
|
Q3 2022 € in mn
|
Q3 2021 € in mn
|
9-mo. 2022 € in mn
|
9-mo. 2021 € in mn
|
Net profit for the period
|
208.5
|
144.2
|
708.1
|
419.9
|
Cash flow hedges
|
-30.6
|
-6.3
|
-50.6
|
-21.4
|
- of which effective portion of the change in fair value
|
-49.3
|
-6.8
|
-84.6
|
-10.4
|
- of which reclassified to profit or loss
|
18.6
|
0.5
|
33.9
|
-11.0
|
Income tax on cash flow hedges
|
9.2
|
1.9
|
15.4
|
6.5
|
Net investment in a foreign operation
|
29.3
|
11.8
|
68.3
|
27.0
|
Income tax on net investment in a foreign operation
|
-7.8
|
-3.1
|
-18.3
|
-7.2
|
Currency translation differences
|
58.0
|
21.0
|
128.2
|
52.6
|
Items that may be reclassified in the profit or loss statement, net of tax
|
58.1
|
25.2
|
142.9
|
57.5
|
Items that will not be reclassified in the profit or loss statement, net of tax
|
0.0
|
0.0
|
11.5
|
2.9
|
Other comprehensive income after tax
|
58.1
|
25.2
|
154.4
|
60.4
|
Total comprehensive income
|
266.6
|
169.4
|
862.5
|
480.3
|
Attributable to:
|
Shareholders of Sartorius AG
|
208.6
|
129.3
|
668.8
|
362.1
|
Non-controlling interest
|
58.1
|
40.1
|
193.7
|
118.2
|
The previous year's figures have been restated due to finalization of the purchase price allocation for the acquisition of BIA Separations.
Balance Sheet
|
Statement of Financial Position
|
Assets
|
Sep. 30, 2022 € in mn
|
Dec. 31, 2021 € in mn
|
Non-current assets
|
Goodwill
|
1,750.1
|
1,362.0
|
Other intangible assets
|
1,369.7
|
1,095.6
|
Property, plant and equipment
|
1,604.2
|
1,305.8
|
Financial assets
|
74.9
|
60.8
|
Other assets
|
1.6
|
1.6
|
Deferred tax assets
|
93.7
|
75.2
|
4,894.2
|
3,901.1
|
Current assets
|
Inventories
|
1,213.6
|
892.8
|
Trade receivables
|
544.3
|
424.0
|
Other financial assets
|
29.1
|
24.9
|
Current tax assets
|
41.8
|
29.0
|
Other assets
|
132.6
|
83.3
|
Cash and cash equivalents
|
235.1
|
342.8
|
Total assets
|
7,090.8
|
5,697.9
|
Equity and liabilities
|
Sep. 30, 2022 € in mn
|
Dec. 31, 2021 € in mn
|
Equity
|
Equity attributable to Sartorius AG shareholders
|
1,877.2
|
1,260.3
|
Issued capital
|
68.4
|
68.4
|
Capital reserves
|
44.3
|
43.3
|
Other reserves and retained earnings
|
1,764.5
|
1,148.6
|
Non-controlling interest
|
632.5
|
459.9
|
2,509.7
|
1,720.2
|
Non-current liabilities
|
Pension provisions
|
61.0
|
75.4
|
Other provisions
|
18.2
|
13.3
|
Loans and borrowings
|
1,585.8
|
1,649.1
|
Lease liabilities
|
93.4
|
88.9
|
Other financial liabilities
|
294.7
|
421.8
|
Deferred tax liabilities
|
238.9
|
182.0
|
2,292.0
|
2,430.6
|
Current liabilities
|
Provisions
|
74.7
|
58.4
|
Trade payables
|
582.5
|
515.0
|
Loans and borrowings
|
870.3
|
311.3
|
Lease liabilities
|
27.7
|
26.1
|
Employee benefits
|
150.1
|
153.9
|
Other financial liabilities
|
206.5
|
169.0
|
Current tax liabilities
|
236.8
|
178.7
|
Other liabilities
|
140.6
|
134.7
|
Total equity and liabilities
|
7,090.8
|
5,697.9
Cash Flow
|
Statement of Cash Flows
|
9-mo. 2022 € in mn
|
9-mo. 2021 € in mn
|
Profit before tax
|
929.7
|
617.4
|
Financial result
|
-102.6
|
59.1
|
Depreciation | amortization of intangible and tangible assets
|
198.3
|
167.3
|
Change in provisions
|
22.6
|
22.0
|
Change in receivables and other assets
|
-127.2
|
-129.3
|
Change in inventories
|
-255.0
|
-217.1
|
Change in liabilities (without loans and borrowings)
|
-15.0
|
242.4
|
Income taxes paid
|
-203.1
|
-123.4
|
Other non-cash items
|
1.9
|
0.2
|
Cash flows from operating activities
|
449.5
|
638.5
|
Capital expenditures
|
-350.8
|
-242.3
|
Other payments
|
-11.5
|
-11.5
|
Cash flow from investing activities
|
-362.3
|
-253.9
|
Payments for acquisitions of consolidated subsidiaries and other business operations, net of cash acquired
|
-541.3
|
-141.7
|
Cash flow from investing activities, acquisitions and disposals
|
-903.6
|
-395.5
|
Interest received
|
4.9
|
5
|
Interest paid and other financial charges
|
-26.9
|
-24.8
|
Dividends paid to:
|
- Shareholders of Sartorius AG
|
-85.9
|
-48.2
|
- Non-controlling interest
|
-31.8
|
-17.5
|
Changes in non-controlling interest
|
-3.6
|
0.0
|
Loans repaid
|
-623.6
|
-206.7
|
Loans raised
|
1,096.0
|
200.8
|
Cash flow from financing activities
|
329.1
|
-91.5
|
Net increase | decrease in cash and cash equivalents
|
-125.0
|
151.5
|
Cash and cash equivalents at the beginning of the period
|
342.8
|
203.4
|
Change in scope of consolidation
|
0.0
|
0.3
|
Net effect of currency translation on cash and cash equivalents
|
17.3
|
0.7
|
Cash and cash equivalents at the end of the period
|
235.1
|
356
|
The previous year's figures have been restated due to finalization of the purchase price allocation for the acquisition of BIA Separations.
Reconciliation
|
Reconciliation
|
in millions of €
|
9-mo. 2022
|
9-mo. 20211
|
EBIT
|
827.2
|
676.4
|
Extraordinary items
|
26.1
|
22.7
|
Amortization
|
76.3
|
63.7
|
Normalized financial result2
|
-23.1
|
-20.9
|
Normalized income tax (27%)3
|
-244.8
|
-200.3
|
Underlying net result after tax
|
661.8
|
541.7
|
Non-controlling interest
|
-160.6
|
-134.6
|
Underlying earnings after taxes and non-controlling interest
|
501.2
|
407.0
|
Underlying earnings per share
|
per ordinary share in €
|
7.32
|
5.94
|
per preference share in €
|
7.33
|
5.95
|
1 The figures for the reporting period 2021 were restated due to the finalization of the purchase price allocation for the acquisitions of BIA Separations
|
2 Financial result adjusted for valuation effects from the subsequent measurement of contingent purchase price liabilities as well as for effects of foreign currency translation and hedging.
|
3 Income tax considering the average expected group tax rate, based on the underlying profit before tax.
Operating segments
|
Sales revenue
|
Underlying EBITDA
|
in millions of €
|
9-mo. 2022
|
9-mo. 2021
|
9-mo. 2022
|
9-mo. 2021
|
Bioprocess Solutions
|
2,470.9
|
1,987.4
|
881.5
|
724.4
|
Lab Products & Services
|
642.1
|
539.4
|
170.0
|
141.9
|
Total Group
|
3,112.9
|
2,526.9
|
1,051.5
|
866.4
|
Reconciliation to the profit before tax
|
Depreciation and amortization
|
-198.2
|
-167.3
|
Extraordinary items
|
-26.1
|
-22.7
|
Earnings before interest and taxes (EBIT)
|
827.2
|
676.4
|
Financial result
|
102.6
|
-59.1
|
Profit before tax
|
929.7
|
617.4
|
The previous year's figures have been restated due to finalization of the purchase price allocation for the acquisition of BIA Separations.
Disclaimer
Sartorius AG published this content on 19 October 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 19 October 2022 07:12:01 UTC.
© Publicnow 2022
|
|All news about SARTORIUS AG
|
|
|
|Analyst Recommendations on SARTORIUS AG
|
|
|
|
|Sales 2022
|
4 159 M
4 086 M
4 086 M
|Net income 2022
|
629 M
618 M
618 M
|Net Debt 2022
|
1 471 M
1 445 M
1 445 M
|P/E ratio 2022
|44,3x
|Yield 2022
|0,39%
|
|Capitalization
|
24 074 M
23 651 M
23 651 M
|EV / Sales 2022
|6,14x
|EV / Sales 2023
|5,42x
|Nbr of Employees
|15 795
|Free-Float
|33,3%
|
|
Duration :
Period :
|
Technical analysis trends SARTORIUS AG
|Short Term
|Mid-Term
|Long Term
|Trends
|Neutral
|Neutral
|Neutral
Income Statement Evolution
|
|Mean consensus
|OUTPERFORM
|Number of Analysts
|15
|Last Close Price
|387,30 €
|Average target price
|480,90 €
|Spread / Average Target
|24,2%