Company profile

Sartorius is a leading international partner for the biopharma sector. Our solutions are supporting our customers to develop and produce drugs safely, timely and economically. Founded in 1870, Sartorius currently employs around 14,100 people in more than 30 countries. Its operational business is subdivided into two divisions: Bioprocess Solutions and Lab Products & Services.

Investment Highlights

  1. Focus on the high-growth biopharma market
  2. Broad and differentiating product offering
  3. Strong global presence
  4. High share of recurring business; significant market entry barriers
  5. Proven track record with alliances and acquisitions;
  6. High continuity with respect to customer base, employees and management

Key Figures

H1 2024

Δ in %

H1 2023

FY 2023

FY 2022

FY 2021

in millions of € unless otherwise specified

Sales revenue (%Δ in const. fx)

1,680.3

- 2.2

1,735.2

3,395.7

4,174.7

3,449.2

Order intake1 (%Δ in const. fx)

1,558.3

+ 8.5

1,449.6

3,066.9

4,007.3

4,267.9

Underlying EBITDA2

471.4

- 8.8

516.7

962.7

1,410.4

1,175.0

Underlying EBITDA margin2 in %

28.1

-1.7pp

29.8

28.3

33.8

34.1

Relevant net profit3

148.4

- 26.7

202.5

338.5

655.4

553.4

Underlying EPS per ordinary share3 in €

2.15

- 27.3

2.95

4.94

9.57

8.08

Underlying EPS per preference share3 in €

2.16

- 27.2

2.96

4.95

9.58

8.09

Equity ratio4 in %

38.3

-0.1pp

38.4

28.3

38.1

30.2

Net debt to underlying EBITDA5

4.4

-

2.1

5.0

1.7

1.5

1 All customer orders contractually concluded and booked during the respective reporting period.

2 Earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization and adjusted for extraordinary items

3 Profit for the period after non-controlling interest, adjusted for extraordinary items and amortization, as well as based on the normalized financial result and the normalized tax rate.

4 Equity in relation to the balance sheet total

5 Quotient of net debt and underlying EBITDA over the past 12 months, including the pro forma amount contributed by acquisitions for this period

Sales Revenue by Division 2023

Sales Revenue by Region 2023

Bioprocess Solutions

~79%

EMEA

Lab Products & Services

~21%

Americas

39%

38%

Asia | Pacific

~€3.40bn

23%

EMEA = Europe | Middle East | Africa

Earnings per Share1 in €

3.07

4.38

8.09

9.58

4.95

3.06

4.37

8.08

9.57

4.94

2019

2020

2021

2022

2023

Ordinary shares (SRT)

Preference shares (SRT3)

1 After non-controlling interest, adjusted for extraordinary items as well as amortization, and based on a normalized financial result and the normalized tax rate

2024 Guidance1,2

Sales Revenue

EBITDA-

Growth (in %)

Margin2

Sartorius

on prior-year level with

27 to 29%

Group

bandwith of +/- lsd % growth

Bioprocess

on prior-year level with

28 to 30%

Solutions

bandwith of +/- lsd % growth

Lab

on prior-year level with

Products &

22 to 24%

bandwith of +/- lsd growth

Services

Capex

~12.0%

Ratio

1 In constant currencies

2 As of July 18, 2024

3 Underlying = excluding extraordinary items

Division Strategy

Bioprocess Solutions

  • Positioned as a total solution provider for the biopharma industry with a product portfolio covering nearly all steps of the customers' production processes
  • Global leading positions in key technology platforms; e.g. process filtration, fluid management, fermentation and cell cultivation
  • One of the widest portfolios in the industry; clear focus on single-use technologies such as filters, bags and cell culture media
  • Continuous expansion through complementary acquisitions and targeted alliances

Lab Products & Services

  • Premium provider of laboratory instruments, consumables and services for sample preparation and bioanalytic
  • Leading international positions in laboratory balances, pipettes and lab consumables
  • Outstanding brand reputation, strong product range and global services as the basis for further expansion of market share
  • Extension of portfolio with complementary laboratory products through acquisitions and alliances

Facts about Preference Shares

Sartorius Shares in Comparison (indexed)

Ticker symbol: SRT3

July 1, 2023, to June 30, 2024

150%

Ticker symbol Bloomberg: SRT3 GY

Ticker symbol Reuters: SATG_pe.DE

WKN | ISIN: 716 563 | DE0007165631

Facts about Ordinary Shares

100%

Ticker symbol: SRT

Ticker symbol Bloomberg: SRT GY

Ticker symbol Reuters: SATG

WKN | ISIN: 716 560 | DE0007165607

50%

Ord. share

Pref. share

DAX

MSCI Europe

Shareholder Structure: Ordinary Shares

Shareholder Structure: Preference Shares

June 30, 2024

June 30, 2024

Administred by an executor

~55%

Bio-Rad Laboratories Inc.

~38%

Bio-Rad Laboratories Inc. ~28%

Free float ~72%

Free float ~7%

The ownership relates to outstanding shares and thus excludes treasury shares. Information on shareholdings and shares in free float pursuant to Sections 33 et seq. of the German Securities Trading Act (WpHG) and the shareholders' own disclosures. The legal disclosure requirements refer only to ordinary shares and not to non-voting preference shares.

Financial calendar

October 17, 2024

Publication of Quarterly Statement Jan. - Sep. 2024

Disclaimer

This fact sheet contains statements concerning the future performance of the Sartorius Group. These statements are based on assumptions and estimates. Although we are convinced that these forward-looking statements are realistic, we cannot guarantee that they will actually materialize. This is because our assumptions harbour risks and uncertainties that could lead to actual results diverging substantially from the expected ones. It is not planned to update our forward-looking statements. Throughout this fact sheet, differences may be apparent as a result of rounding during addition.

