Fact Sheet H1 2024 | Sartorius Group
Company profile
Sartorius is a leading international partner for the biopharma sector. Our solutions are supporting our customers to develop and produce drugs safely, timely and economically. Founded in 1870, Sartorius currently employs around 14,100 people in more than 30 countries. Its operational business is subdivided into two divisions: Bioprocess Solutions and Lab Products & Services.
Investment Highlights
- Focus on the high-growth biopharma market
- Broad and differentiating product offering
- Strong global presence
- High share of recurring business; significant market entry barriers
- Proven track record with alliances and acquisitions;
- High continuity with respect to customer base, employees and management
Key Figures
H1 2024
Δ in %
H1 2023
FY 2023
FY 2022
FY 2021
in millions of € unless otherwise specified
Sales revenue (%Δ in const. fx)
1,680.3
- 2.2
1,735.2
3,395.7
4,174.7
3,449.2
Order intake1 (%Δ in const. fx)
1,558.3
+ 8.5
1,449.6
3,066.9
4,007.3
4,267.9
Underlying EBITDA2
471.4
- 8.8
516.7
962.7
1,410.4
1,175.0
Underlying EBITDA margin2 in %
28.1
-1.7pp
29.8
28.3
33.8
34.1
Relevant net profit3
148.4
- 26.7
202.5
338.5
655.4
553.4
Underlying EPS per ordinary share3 in €
2.15
- 27.3
2.95
4.94
9.57
8.08
Underlying EPS per preference share3 in €
2.16
- 27.2
2.96
4.95
9.58
8.09
Equity ratio4 in %
38.3
-0.1pp
38.4
28.3
38.1
30.2
Net debt to underlying EBITDA5
4.4
-
2.1
5.0
1.7
1.5
1 All customer orders contractually concluded and booked during the respective reporting period.
2 Earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization and adjusted for extraordinary items
3 Profit for the period after non-controlling interest, adjusted for extraordinary items and amortization, as well as based on the normalized financial result and the normalized tax rate.
4 Equity in relation to the balance sheet total
5 Quotient of net debt and underlying EBITDA over the past 12 months, including the pro forma amount contributed by acquisitions for this period
Sales Revenue by Division 2023
Sales Revenue by Region 2023
Bioprocess Solutions
~79%
EMEA
Lab Products & Services
~21%
Americas
39%
38%
Asia | Pacific
~€3.40bn
23%
EMEA = Europe | Middle East | Africa
Earnings per Share1 in €
3.07
4.38
8.09
9.58
4.95
3.06
4.37
8.08
9.57
4.94
2019
2020
2021
2022
2023
Ordinary shares (SRT)
Preference shares (SRT3)
1 After non-controlling interest, adjusted for extraordinary items as well as amortization, and based on a normalized financial result and the normalized tax rate
2024 Guidance1,2
Sales Revenue
EBITDA-
Growth (in %)
Margin2
Sartorius
on prior-year level with
27 to 29%
Group
bandwith of +/- lsd % growth
Bioprocess
on prior-year level with
28 to 30%
Solutions
bandwith of +/- lsd % growth
Lab
on prior-year level with
Products &
22 to 24%
bandwith of +/- lsd growth
Services
Capex
~12.0%
Ratio
1 In constant currencies
2 As of July 18, 2024
3 Underlying = excluding extraordinary items
Division Strategy
Bioprocess Solutions
- Positioned as a total solution provider for the biopharma industry with a product portfolio covering nearly all steps of the customers' production processes
- Global leading positions in key technology platforms; e.g. process filtration, fluid management, fermentation and cell cultivation
- One of the widest portfolios in the industry; clear focus on single-use technologies such as filters, bags and cell culture media
- Continuous expansion through complementary acquisitions and targeted alliances
Lab Products & Services
- Premium provider of laboratory instruments, consumables and services for sample preparation and bioanalytic
- Leading international positions in laboratory balances, pipettes and lab consumables
- Outstanding brand reputation, strong product range and global services as the basis for further expansion of market share
- Extension of portfolio with complementary laboratory products through acquisitions and alliances
Facts about Preference Shares
Sartorius Shares in Comparison (indexed)
Ticker symbol: SRT3
July 1, 2023, to June 30, 2024
150%
Ticker symbol Bloomberg: SRT3 GY
Ticker symbol Reuters: SATG_pe.DE
WKN | ISIN: 716 563 | DE0007165631
Facts about Ordinary Shares
100%
Ticker symbol: SRT
Ticker symbol Bloomberg: SRT GY
Ticker symbol Reuters: SATG
WKN | ISIN: 716 560 | DE0007165607
50%
Ord. share
Pref. share
DAX
MSCI Europe
Shareholder Structure: Ordinary Shares
Shareholder Structure: Preference Shares
June 30, 2024
June 30, 2024
Administred by an executor
~55%
Bio-Rad Laboratories Inc.
~38%
Bio-Rad Laboratories Inc. ~28%
Free float ~72%
Free float ~7%
The ownership relates to outstanding shares and thus excludes treasury shares. Information on shareholdings and shares in free float pursuant to Sections 33 et seq. of the German Securities Trading Act (WpHG) and the shareholders' own disclosures. The legal disclosure requirements refer only to ordinary shares and not to non-voting preference shares.
Financial calendar
October 17, 2024
Publication of Quarterly Statement Jan. - Sep. 2024
Disclaimer
This fact sheet contains statements concerning the future performance of the Sartorius Group. These statements are based on assumptions and estimates. Although we are convinced that these forward-looking statements are realistic, we cannot guarantee that they will actually materialize. This is because our assumptions harbour risks and uncertainties that could lead to actual results diverging substantially from the expected ones. It is not planned to update our forward-looking statements. Throughout this fact sheet, differences may be apparent as a result of rounding during addition.
