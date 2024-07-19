High continuity with respect to customer base, employees and management

Sartorius is a leading international partner for the biopharma sector. Our solutions are supporting our customers to develop and produce drugs safely, timely and economically. Founded in 1870, Sartorius currently employs around 14,100 people in more than 30 countries. Its operational business is subdivided into two divisions: Bioprocess Solutions and Lab Products & Services.

Key Figures H1 2024 Δ in % H1 2023 FY 2023 FY 2022 FY 2021 in millions of € unless otherwise specified Sales revenue (%Δ in const. fx) 1,680.3 - 2.2 1,735.2 3,395.7 4,174.7 3,449.2 Order intake1 (%Δ in const. fx) 1,558.3 + 8.5 1,449.6 3,066.9 4,007.3 4,267.9 Underlying EBITDA2 471.4 - 8.8 516.7 962.7 1,410.4 1,175.0 Underlying EBITDA margin2 in % 28.1 -1.7pp 29.8 28.3 33.8 34.1 Relevant net profit3 148.4 - 26.7 202.5 338.5 655.4 553.4 Underlying EPS per ordinary share3 in € 2.15 - 27.3 2.95 4.94 9.57 8.08 Underlying EPS per preference share3 in € 2.16 - 27.2 2.96 4.95 9.58 8.09 Equity ratio4 in % 38.3 -0.1pp 38.4 28.3 38.1 30.2 Net debt to underlying EBITDA5 4.4 - 2.1 5.0 1.7 1.5

1 All customer orders contractually concluded and booked during the respective reporting period.

2 Earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization and adjusted for extraordinary items

3 Profit for the period after non-controlling interest, adjusted for extraordinary items and amortization, as well as based on the normalized financial result and the normalized tax rate.

4 Equity in relation to the balance sheet total

5 Quotient of net debt and underlying EBITDA over the past 12 months, including the pro forma amount contributed by acquisitions for this period

Sales Revenue by Division 2023 Sales Revenue by Region 2023 Bioprocess Solutions ~79% EMEA Lab Products & Services ~21% Americas 39% 38% Asia | Pacific