Sartorius June gains evaporate after profit warning

FRANKFURT (dpa-AFX) - With the lowering of Sartorius ' forecast, the recent rally in the laboratory equipment manufacturer's share price evaporated on Monday. At broker Lang & Schwarz, the Dax-listed shares lost a good twelve percent to 312 euros ahead of schedule. This means that the price gains achieved in June have been eroded.

This month, the shares had recovered by 15 percent to their high before the weekend, breaking the downward trend they had been on since February. Now, however, they are falling back sharply and in Xetra trading, at the current pre-Borussia discount, would be thrown back to the low for the year at the end of May.

Sartorius had issued a nasty sales and profit warning, a trader explained in the morning. Even if the warning is not completely unexpected, the share price is likely to come under heavy pressure.

Analyst Odysseas Manesiotis of Berenberg Bank had also feared a reduction in the annual targets, but it is now much stronger than expected. In discussions with management, it had become clear that there would be no improvement in the second quarter, and that the second half of the year would probably be the same as the first. According to Manesiotis, the market will only trust the medium-term confidence when the growth in orders is also reflected in the figures.

UBS criticized that in the conference call on the first quarter, management had still asserted that despite a weak performance, the full year would go according to plan. This assessment was obviously too optimistic./ajx/ag/men