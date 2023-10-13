Sartorius AG
Equities
SRT3
DE0007165631
Advanced Medical Equipment & Technology
|
Real-time Estimate
Other stock markets
|5-day change
|1st Jan Change
|286.35 EUR
|-10.93%
|-7.80%
|-21.58%
|04:22pm
|SARTORIUS : Preliminary Q3 23: Disappointing update; mid-term outlook in jeopardy
|02:34pm
|SARTORIUS VORZUEGE : Jefferies sticks Neutral
|ZD
More about the company
Sartorius AG is a Germany-based supplier of pharmaceutical and laboratory equipment. It operates through two segments: Bioprocess Solutions and Lab Products and Services. The Bioprocess Solutions segment offers integrated solutions for biopharmaceutical manufacture, such as filters for sterilization of biopharmaceutical media, single-use bags for cell cultivation and storage of biopharmaceuticals, membrane adsorbers for purification in bioprocesses, and filter technology for clarification, among others. The Lab Products and Services segment provides instruments, consumables and services for laboratories, including laboratory balances, laboratory water systems for storage of purified water, electronic pipettes, filter systems for sample preparation and membrane filter systems for sterility testing of parenterals.
Calendar
2023-10-19 -
More Ratings
Trading Rating :
Investor Rating :
ESG Refinitiv :
A
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus
OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts
15
Last Close Price
321.50EUR
Average target price
361.87EUR
Spread / Average Target
+12.56%
EPS Revisions
|1st Jan change
|Capi. (M$)
|-21.66%
|20 932 M $
|-21.66%
|20 932 M $
|-21.19%
|4 337 M $
|-19.38%
|1 376 M $
|+47.69%
|1 300 M $
|-32.30%
|1 214 M $
|-4.11%
|1 152 M $
|-8.97%
|748 M $
|-46.42%
|593 M $
|+89.17%
|316 M $
- Markets
- Equities
- Stock Sartorius AG - Xetra
- News
- Sartorius : Preliminary Q3 23