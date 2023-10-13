Stock SRT3 SARTORIUS AG
PDF Report : Sartorius AG

Real-time Estimate Tradegate
Other stock markets
 10:34:39 2023-10-13 am EDT 		Intraday chart for Sartorius AG 5-day change 1st Jan Change
286.35 EUR -10.93% -7.80% -21.58%
04:22pm SARTORIUS : Preliminary Q3 23: Disappointing update; mid-term outlook in jeopardy Alphavalue
02:34pm SARTORIUS VORZUEGE : Jefferies sticks Neutral ZD
Latest news about Sartorius AG

Chart Sartorius AG
Company Profile

Sartorius AG is a Germany-based supplier of pharmaceutical and laboratory equipment. It operates through two segments: Bioprocess Solutions and Lab Products and Services. The Bioprocess Solutions segment offers integrated solutions for biopharmaceutical manufacture, such as filters for sterilization of biopharmaceutical media, single-use bags for cell cultivation and storage of biopharmaceuticals, membrane adsorbers for purification in bioprocesses, and filter technology for clarification, among others. The Lab Products and Services segment provides instruments, consumables and services for laboratories, including laboratory balances, laboratory water systems for storage of purified water, electronic pipettes, filter systems for sample preparation and membrane filter systems for sterility testing of parenterals.
Sector
Advanced Medical Equipment & Technology
Calendar
2023-10-19 -
Income Statement Evolution

Ratings for Sartorius AG

Trading Rating :
Investor Rating :
ESG Refinitiv :
A
Analysts' Consensus

Sell
Consensus
Buy
Mean consensus
OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts
15
Last Close Price
321.50EUR
Average target price
361.87EUR
Spread / Average Target
+12.56%
Sector Medical Diagnostic & Testing Equipment

1st Jan change Capi. (M$)
QUIDELORTHO CORPORATION Stock QuidelOrtho Corporation
-21.19% 4 337 M $
SHANGHAI MICROPORT EP MEDTECH CO., LTD. Stock Shanghai MicroPort EP MedTech Co., Ltd.
-19.38% 1 376 M $
INNER MONGOLIA FURUI MEDICAL SCIENCE CO., LTD. Stock Inner Mongolia Furui Medical Science Co., Ltd.
+47.69% 1 300 M $
CONTEC MEDICAL SYSTEMS CO.,LTD Stock Contec Medical Systems Co.,Ltd
-32.30% 1 214 M $
SHANGHAI AOHUA PHOTOELECTRICITY ENDOSCOPE CO., LTD. Stock Shanghai AoHua Photoelectricity Endoscope Co., Ltd.
-4.11% 1 152 M $
VAREX IMAGING CORPORATION Stock Varex Imaging Corporation
-8.97% 748 M $
REVENIO GROUP OYJ Stock Revenio Group Oyj
-46.42% 593 M $
BODITECH MED INC. Stock Boditech Med Inc.
+89.17% 316 M $
Medical Diagnostic & Testing Equipment
  1. Markets
  2. Equities
  3. Stock Sartorius AG - Xetra
  4. News
  5. Sartorius : Preliminary Q3 23
