Sartorius : Presentation Virtual Capital Markets Tutorial | November 2022

Capital Markets Tutorial | November 2022:
Bioanalytics | Cell Culture Media | Chromatography
Capital Markets Tutorial: Bioanalytics
Gerry Mackay, Fiona Coats
Lab Products & Services (LPS): premium supplier for Life Science research and quality control labs
~€720mn
Sales revenue 2021
17.6%
Sales CAGR1 2016-2021
26.1%
EBITDA margin2 2021
~50%
Recurring revenue
Portfolio includes lab instruments, consumables, software and services
Bioanalytics
Lab instruments
Lab consumables
1 In constant currencies 2 Excluding extraordinary items
3
Continuous transition to a higher growth and profitability profile for LPS
LPS sales revenue, € in millions; EBITDA margin1 in %
00.0
CAGR2 17.6%
722.2
700.0
26.1
325.3
300.0
16.0
200.0
100.0
2016
2017
2018
2019
2020
2021
30.0
28.0
26.0
24.0
22.0
20.0
18.0
16.0
14.0
Growth drivers
Sales & Marketing pivot to attractive segments and regions
Attractive portfolio mix coupled with M&A
Launch of innovative products
Improved brand awareness
1 Excluding extraordinary items 2 In constant currencies
4
Focus on attractive Life Science market and more balanced regional profile
Sales revenue share by segment, 2021 vs. 2017
Life Science
Applied
research
~55% (~42%)
~45% (~58%)
of which
>30pp (~14pp)
Sales revenue share by geography, 2021 vs. 2017
2021
Americas
EMEA
~32% (~25%)
~39% (~48%)
Asia|Pacific ~29% (~27%)
5
This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.
Attachments
Disclaimer
Sartorius AG published this content on 22 November 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 22 November 2022 08:55:05 UTC.