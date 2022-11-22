Advanced search
  Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Germany
  4. Xetra
  5. Sartorius AG
  6. News
  7. Summary
    SRT3   DE0007165631

SARTORIUS AG

(SRT3)
Real-time Estimate Tradegate  -  04:21 2022-11-22 am EST
363.80 EUR   -2.57%
03:56aSartorius : Presentation Virtual Capital Markets Tutorial | November 2022
PU
11/15Dd : Sartorius AG: Dr. Joachim Kreuzburg, sell
EQ
11/11Sartorius Places $667 Million of Schuldschein Loans; Shares Surge 11%
MT
Sartorius : Presentation Virtual Capital Markets Tutorial | November 2022

11/22/2022 | 03:56am EST
Capital Markets Tutorial | November 2022:

Bioanalytics | Cell Culture Media | Chromatography

Capital Markets Tutorial: Bioanalytics

Gerry Mackay, Fiona Coats

Lab Products & Services (LPS): premium supplier for Life Science research and quality control labs

~€720mn

Sales revenue 2021

17.6%

Sales CAGR1 2016-2021

26.1%

EBITDA margin2 2021

~50%

Recurring revenue

Portfolio includes lab instruments, consumables, software and services

Bioanalytics

Lab instruments

Lab consumables

1 In constant currencies 2 Excluding extraordinary items

3

Continuous transition to a higher growth and profitability profile for LPS

LPS sales revenue, € in millions; EBITDA margin1 in %

00.0

CAGR2 17.6%

722.2

700.0

26.1

00.0

00.0

00.0

325.3

300.0

16.0

200.0

100.0

2016

2017

2018

2019

2020

2021

30.0

28.0

26.0

24.0

22.0

20.0

18.0

16.0

14.0

Growth drivers

Sales & Marketing pivot to attractive segments and regions

Attractive portfolio mix coupled with M&A

Launch of innovative products

Improved brand awareness

1 Excluding extraordinary items 2 In constant currencies

4

Focus on attractive Life Science market and more balanced regional profile

Sales revenue share by segment, 2021 vs. 2017

2021

Life Science

Applied

research

research

~55% (~42%)

~45% (~58%)

2017

of which

Bioanalytics

>30pp (~14pp)

Sales revenue share by geography, 2021 vs. 2017

2021

Americas

EMEA

~32% (~25%)

~39% (~48%)

2017

Asia|Pacific ~29% (~27%)

5

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Sartorius AG published this content on 22 November 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 22 November 2022 08:55:05 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials
Sales 2022 4 144 M 4 246 M 4 246 M
Net income 2022 595 M 609 M 609 M
Net Debt 2022 1 735 M 1 777 M 1 777 M
P/E ratio 2022 41,2x
Yield 2022 0,43%
Capitalization 23 804 M 24 390 M 24 390 M
EV / Sales 2022 6,16x
EV / Sales 2023 5,53x
Nbr of Employees 16 038
Free-Float 33,3%
Chart SARTORIUS AG
Duration : Period :
Sartorius AG Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SARTORIUS AG
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 14
Last Close Price 373,40 €
Average target price 455,16 €
Spread / Average Target 21,9%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Joachim Kreuzburg Chief Executive Officer
Rainer Lehmann Chief Financial Officer
Lothar Kappich Chairman-Supervisory Board
Oscar-Werner Reif Head-Research & Development
Volker Niebel Head-Production, Procurement & Business Operations
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
SARTORIUS AG-37.26%24 390
QUIDELORTHO CORPORATION-34.48%5 842
BIOTAGE AB (PUBL)-29.16%1 143
REVENIO GROUP OYJ-25.80%1 123
SHANGHAI AOHUA PHOTOELECTRICITY ENDOSCOPE CO., LTD.56.31%1 099
VAREX IMAGING CORPORATION-32.65%852