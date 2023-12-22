Stock SRT3 SARTORIUS AG
PDF Report : Sartorius AG

Sartorius AG

Equities

SRT3

DE0007165631

Advanced Medical Equipment & Technology

Real-time Estimate Tradegate
Other stock markets
 03:49:17 2023-12-22 am EST 		Intraday chart for Sartorius AG 5-day change 1st Jan Change
335.6 EUR -0.71% -1.81% -9.07%
09:28am SARTORIUS : Target cut by -3.4% Alphavalue
Dec. 21 German Shares Fall as Downward Q3 US GDP Revision Weighs MT
Latest news about Sartorius AG

SARTORIUS : Target cut by -3.4% Alphavalue
German Shares Fall as Downward Q3 US GDP Revision Weighs MT
SARTORIUS VORZUEGE : Barclays remains Neutral ZD
SARTORIUS VORZUEGE : Gets a Buy rating from Berenberg ZD
Expensive energy, empty state coffers - chemical industry with little confidence DP
SARTORIUS VORZUEGE : Jefferies sticks Neutral ZD
Sartorius recovery continues - test of the 100-day line DP
SARTORIUS VORZUEGE : JP Morgan reiterates its Buy rating ZD
SARTORIUS VORZUEGE : Jefferies gives a Neutral rating ZD
SARTORIUS VORZUEGE : Berenberg reaffirms its Buy rating ZD
SARTORIUS VORZUEGE : Deutsche Bank gives a Buy rating ZD
SARTORIUS VORZUEGE : Barclays sticks Neutral ZD
Sartorius continues to slide - low since April 2020 DP
SARTORIUS VORZUEGE : JP Morgan reiterates its Buy rating ZD
SARTORIUS VORZUEGE : Deutsche Bank reaffirms its Buy rating ZD
Warburg Research lowers target for Sartorius to 278 euros - 'Hold'. DP
Sartorius hits further low since May 2020 DP
SARTORIUS VORZUEGE : Warburg Research remains Neutral ZD
Sartorius profits slump - Borse celebrates first signs of recovery DP
Berenberg leaves Sartorius at 'Buy' - Target 380 euros DP
SARTORIUS VORZUEGE : Berenberg reiterates its Buy rating ZD
Transcript : Sartorius Aktiengesellschaft, Nine Months 2023 Earnings Call, Oct 19, 2023 CI
Sartorius Aktiengesellschaft Reports Earnings Results for the Third Quarter and Nine Months Ended September 30, 2023 CI
SARTORIUS VORZUEGE : UBS reiterates its Buy rating ZD
Geopolitical Concerns Continue to Paint Germany’s DAX Index in Red MT

Chart Sartorius AG

More charts

Company Profile

Sartorius AG is a Germany-based supplier of pharmaceutical and laboratory equipment. It operates through two segments: Bioprocess Solutions and Lab Products and Services. The Bioprocess Solutions segment offers integrated solutions for biopharmaceutical manufacture, such as filters for sterilization of biopharmaceutical media, single-use bags for cell cultivation and storage of biopharmaceuticals, membrane adsorbers for purification in bioprocesses, and filter technology for clarification, among others. The Lab Products and Services segment provides instruments, consumables and services for laboratories, including laboratory balances, laboratory water systems for storage of purified water, electronic pipettes, filter systems for sample preparation and membrane filter systems for sterility testing of parenterals.
Sector
Advanced Medical Equipment & Technology
Calendar
2024-01-29 - Q4 2023 Earnings Release (Projected)
Related indices
STOXX EUROPE 600 (EUR) , DAX
More about the company

Income Statement Evolution

More financial data

Ratings for Sartorius AG

Trading Rating
Investor Rating
ESG Refinitiv
A
More Ratings

Analysts' Consensus

Sell
Consensus
Buy
Mean consensus
OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts
14
Last Close Price
338 EUR
Average target price
287.64 EUR
Spread / Average Target
-14.90%
Consensus

EPS Revisions

Estimates Revisions

Quarterly earnings - Rate of surprise

Company calendar

Sector Medical Diagnostic & Testing Equipment

1st Jan change Capi.
SARTORIUS AG Stock Sartorius AG
-9.15% 22 673 M $
QUIDELORTHO CORPORATION Stock QuidelOrtho Corporation
-13.88% 4 930 M $
SHANGHAI MICROPORT EP MEDTECH CO., LTD. Stock Shanghai MicroPort EP MedTech Co., Ltd.
-6.20% 1 636 M $
INNER MONGOLIA FURUI MEDICAL SCIENCE CO., LTD. Stock Inner Mongolia Furui Medical Science Co., Ltd.
+67.21% 1 505 M $
CONTEC MEDICAL SYSTEMS CO.,LTD Stock Contec Medical Systems Co.,Ltd
-37.40% 1 147 M $
SHANGHAI AOHUA PHOTOELECTRICITY ENDOSCOPE CO., LTD. Stock Shanghai AoHua Photoelectricity Endoscope Co., Ltd.
-8.11% 1 129 M $
BIOTAGE AB (PUBL) Stock Biotage AB (publ)
-30.03% 1 046 M $
VAREX IMAGING CORPORATION Stock Varex Imaging Corporation
-0.39% 820 M $
REVENIO GROUP OYJ Stock Revenio Group Oyj
-30.36% 792 M $
CELLAVISION AB (PUBL) Stock CellaVision AB (publ)
-10.48% 482 M $
Medical Diagnostic & Testing Equipment
  Stock
  Equities
  Stock Sartorius AG - Xetra
  News Sartorius AG
  Sartorius : Target cut by -3.4%
