UBS maintains its neutral recommendation on the stock with a target price of €230 after a meeting with the group's CEO.



Sartorius' new CEO brings a pragmatic approach, a focus on data and confidence in medium-term demand for bioprocessing, UBS says.



Management has confirmed its forecasts for 2025, including an underlying EBITDA margin of around 30%-31%, compared with 28% the previous year.



The group is still targeting annual organic revenue growth of around 7%, with a forecast range of plus or minus two percentage points due to continued above-average volatility.