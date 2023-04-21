|
Sartorius : Weak Q1 puts FY 23 guidance at risk
© Alphavalue 2023
|
|All news about SARTORIUS AG
|
|
|
|Analyst Recommendations on SARTORIUS AG
|
|
|
|
|Sales 2023
|
4 322 M
4 740 M
4 740 M
|Net income 2023
|
627 M
688 M
688 M
|Net Debt 2023
|
1 430 M
1 568 M
1 568 M
|P/E ratio 2023
|41,1x
|Yield 2023
|0,42%
|
|Capitalization
|
21 307 M
23 371 M
23 371 M
|EV / Sales 2023
|5,26x
|EV / Sales 2024
|4,57x
|Nbr of Employees
|15 942
|Free-Float
|33,3%
|
|
Duration :
Period :
|
Technical analysis trends SARTORIUS AG
|Short Term
|Mid-Term
|Long Term
|Trends
|Bearish
|Neutral
|Neutral
Income Statement Evolution
|
|Mean consensus
|OUTPERFORM
|Number of Analysts
|14
|Last Close Price
|344,90 €
|Average target price
|453,51 €
|Spread / Average Target
|31,5%