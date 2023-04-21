Advanced search
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Germany
  4. Xetra
  5. Sartorius AG
  6. News
  7. Summary
    SRT3   DE0007165631

SARTORIUS AG

(SRT3)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Tradegate  -  09:23:13 2023-04-21 am EDT
344.80 EUR   -0.03%
09:08aSartorius : Weak Q1 puts FY 23 guidance at risk
Alphavalue
07:17aSARTORIUS VORZUEGE : UBS gives a Buy rating
MD
06:07aSARTORIUS VORZUEGE : Credit Suisse remains Neutral
MD
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Sartorius : Weak Q1 puts FY 23 guidance at risk

04/21/2023 | 09:08am EDT
© Alphavalue 2023
Analyst Recommendations on SARTORIUS AG
Financials
Sales 2023 4 322 M 4 740 M 4 740 M
Net income 2023 627 M 688 M 688 M
Net Debt 2023 1 430 M 1 568 M 1 568 M
P/E ratio 2023 41,1x
Yield 2023 0,42%
Capitalization 21 307 M 23 371 M 23 371 M
EV / Sales 2023 5,26x
EV / Sales 2024 4,57x
Nbr of Employees 15 942
Free-Float 33,3%
Chart SARTORIUS AG
Duration : Period :
Sartorius AG Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SARTORIUS AG
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 14
Last Close Price 344,90 €
Average target price 453,51 €
Spread / Average Target 31,5%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Joachim Kreuzburg Chief Executive Officer
Rainer Lehmann Chief Financial Officer
Lothar Kappich Chairman-Supervisory Board
Oscar-Werner Reif Head-Research & Development
Volker Niebel Head-Production, Procurement & Business Operations
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
SARTORIUS AG-6.63%23 371
QUIDELORTHO CORPORATION4.55%5 965
SHANGHAI AOHUA PHOTOELECTRICITY ENDOSCOPE CO., LTD.2.15%1 298
REVENIO GROUP OYJ0.05%1 126
BIOTAGE AB (PUBL)-35.09%771
VAREX IMAGING CORPORATION-12.22%718
