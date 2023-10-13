GÖTTINGEN (dpa-AFX) - Following its preliminary quarterly figures, pharmaceutical and laboratory equipment supplier Sartorius is taking a more pessimistic view of the current year. After declining business in the first nine months, management now expects full-year sales to be down about 17 percent compared to 2022, the company announced surprisingly on Thursday evening. Previously, Sartorius had assumed a decline "in the low to mid-teens percent range." The operating Ebitda margin (earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization) is expected to reach just over 28 percent, compared with around 30 percent previously. In the previous year, 33.8 percent had been achieved.

The share price of the DAX-listed company fell sharply at the start of trading on Friday morning. The share price fell by more than 9 percent to 291 euros. Analysts reacted with concern to the news.

Richard Vosser of the US bank JPMorgan expects corresponding cuts in estimates. He also highlights the announced review of medium-term targets as an additional factor of uncertainty. Here, too, he suspects that Sartorius could significantly cut its forecasts.

Actually, Sartorius had confirmed its "fundamentally positive medium- and long-term market outlook" on Thursday evening. It remained optimistic, it said in a statement. For 2024, the company's management expects profitable growth. However, investors will not know more details until January. However, it also said that the medium-term targets are currently being reviewed and an update will also be communicated at the beginning of next year.

The analyst firm Jefferies expects further fluctuations in the share price until the trends at the laboratory equipment supplier stabilize again and there is more clarity.

In the first nine months of the current year, Sartorius sales revenue adjusted for foreign exchange fell 16 percent to a good two and a half billion euros according to preliminary figures. Operating EBITDA fell from a good one billion euros to 733 million euros. The corresponding margin was 29 percent after 33.8 percent in the corresponding year-earlier period.

The Bioprocess Solutions division suffered from several factors, it added. These included longer-than-expected destocking following the end of the pandemic, relatively low production levels at some customers, the discontinuation of business in Russia and generally subdued investment activity by customers, particularly in China and the USA. The Lab Products & Services division also had to cope with increased purchasing restraint from the pharmaceutical industry in these countries.

