Sartorius cuts sales revenue and margin forecast for 2023

GÖTTINGEN (dpa-AFX) - Continued destocking by customers following the Corona pandemic and generally weak demand are weighing more heavily on Sartorius than previously thought. The pharmaceutical and laboratory equipment supplier significantly lowered its forecasts for sales revenue and profitability in the current year. Thus, the Group now anticipates a decline in sales revenue in the low to mid-teens percent range instead of slight growth.

Due to the lower volume expectations, the margin based on earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization (Ebitda) adjusted for special items is now expected to be around 30 percent in 2023, the Group announced late Friday evening in Gottingen. Previously, the company, which is listed on the German DAX, had expected a figure roughly at the level of the previous year.

In the medium term, Sartorius remains optimistic. "Sartorius sees the current demand situation following the pandemic as a phase that will only temporarily overshadow the fundamental, very positive growth drivers of the life science and biopharmaceutical markets." Accordingly, the company is not changing its medium-term targets until 2025.

Accordingly, sales should increase to around 5.5 billion by 2025. Of this, around 34 percent should remain as earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization (Ebitda). In arithmetical terms, that would be just under 1.9 billion euros. Last year, sales increased by just over a fifth to almost 4.2 billion euros. The operating margin was 33.8 percent.

Acquisitions are expected to contribute around one percentage point to the sales development in the current year, although the planned Polyplus acquisition is not yet included in the forecast. According to the lowered 2023 forecast, sales could fall to less than 4 billion euros in the current year; operating profit could fall to less than 1.2 billion euros in arithmetical terms, measured against the reduced sales and margin expectations.

Experts surveyed by Bloomberg had previously expected earnings of just under 4.2 billion euros in 2023 - the same level as the previous year. In terms of operating profit, the average estimate for the current year is currently still almost 1.4 billion euros. For 2025, Bloomberg currently has five analyst estimates. The average here is sales of 5.3 billion euros and an operating profit of 1.8 billion euros.

On the stock market, the lowered forecast for the current year brought the recent recovery to an abrupt end. The preferred share, which has been listed in the German benchmark index since September 2021, had recovered strongly in recent weeks from the annual low of just over 309 euros reached at the end of May. On Friday, the Xetra closing price of 355.50 euros was almost 15 percent higher.

The share was one of the winners of the Corona pandemic on the financial market. The price rose from around 200 euros at the beginning of 2020 to 631.60 euros in November 2021.

Then last year, the price plunged to less than 300 euros in June. Despite the losses since the record high, the share is one of the biggest long-term winners among German blue chips. Over the past ten years, the share price has risen by more than 1,600 percent.

Over twenty years, the share price has risen by more than 29,000 percent. The company is currently worth around 24 billion euros on the stock market. The main beneficiary of the share price increase is the founding family. It holds around half of the ordinary shares, which in turn account for half of the share capital. The price of the ordinary shares is currently around 290 euros. The family's package is worth just over five billion euros.