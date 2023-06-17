Sartorius cuts sales revenue and margin forecast for 2023 - medium-term targets confirmed

GÖTTINGEN (dpa-AFX) - Continued destocking by customers following the Corona pandemic and generally weak demand are weighing more heavily on Sartorius than previously thought. The pharmaceutical and laboratory equipment supplier significantly lowered its forecasts for sales revenue and profitability in the current year. Thus, the Group now anticipates a decline in sales revenue in the low to mid-teens percent range instead of slight growth.

Due to the lower volume expectations, the margin based on earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization (Ebitda) adjusted for special items is now expected to be around 30 percent in 2023, the Group announced late Friday evening in Gottingen. Previously, the company, which is listed on the German DAX, had expected a figure at about the level of the previous year.

In the medium term, Sartorius remains optimistic. "Sartorius sees the current demand situation following the pandemic as a phase that will only temporarily overshadow the fundamental, very positive growth drivers of the life science and biopharmaceutical markets." Accordingly, the company is not changing its medium-term targets until 2025.

Accordingly, sales should increase to around 5.5 billion by 2025. Of this, around 34 percent should remain as earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization (Ebitda). In arithmetical terms, that would be just under 1.9 billion euros. Last year, sales increased by just over a fifth to almost 4.2 billion euros. The operating margin was 33.8 percent./zb